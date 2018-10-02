Believable? Maxine Waters denies her office doxed GOP senators: ‘An absolute lie’

Rep. Maxine Waters is denying allegations that one of her staffers posted to Wikipedia the phone numbers and addresses of three Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee as they questioned the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
“Lies, lies, and more despicable lies,” the California Democrat said in a statement Saturday. “I am utterly disgusted by the spread of the completely false, absurd, and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that are being peddled by ultra-right wing pundits, outlets, and websites who are promoting a fraudulent claim that a member of my staff was responsible for the release of the personal information of Members of the United States Senate on Wikipedia.
“This unfounded allegation is completely false and an absolute lie,” she said.
An unidentified person posted the personal information of Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch to their personal Wikipedia pages as they listened to the testimonies of Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of trying to rape her at a party 36 years ago — a claim he strongly denies.
The Wikipedia edits triggered “bots” on Twitter to tweet out the information. The account @CongressEdits, which tracks Wikipedia edits made from IP addresses on Capitol Hill, said the pages were “edited anonymously from US House of Representatives.”
Right-wing website The Gateway Pundit named a female staffer in Ms. Waters’ office whose IP address allegedly posted the information. The congresswoman said police have already investigated the claim and determined her office had nothing to do with it.
“The United States Capitol Police and our internal IT specialist have determined that the IP address in question does not belong to my office or anyone on my staff,” she said in the statement. “The member of my staff — whose identity, personal information, and safety have been compromised as a result of these fraudulent and false allegations — was in no way responsible for the leak of this information.”
