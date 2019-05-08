Begging for a clue!

I’ve repeatedly tried telling several Dems I know about the Laffer Curve, which is the basis upon which taxation affects the economy. It’s a simple, straightforward, obvious, easily understandable 2-dimensional graph. A 5 year old could see how it works. It’s been proven true many times, both positively (Reagan) and negatively (Bush41).
To date, none of the Dems I’ve talked to have been able to comprehend it, let alone accept it as fact.
I’ve seen a Dem at a lecture where the speaker explained that our annual debt is greater than the total amount we spend on the Dept of Defense and how you can’t balance the budget even if you cut all DoD spending completely. There were dollar amounts and everything. The Dem still insisted we should cut Defense spending to balance the budget.
I’m convinced that Dems know nothing about finance, care nothing about learning how money works, and cannot be taught the most simple things about money. They just can’t.
People who understand so little about money should NEVER have a say in how it’s spent or how it’s taxed. Nothing good can come from it.
