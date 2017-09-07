Before Hurricane Irma Virgin Islands governor signed order to seize guns

In the Virgin Islands — the government’s coming for your guns.
The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands signed an emergency order allowing the adjutant general to seize private properties needed for national protection from Hurricane Irma fallout — including privately owned firearms, ammunition and explosives. Specifically, the governor, the independent Kenneth Mapp, told A.G. Deborah Howell in the order to “take whatever actions she considers necessary” to keep law and order in the face of Hurricane Irma.
And apparently, that means taking guns from lawful owners to give to the National Guard.
Look at this language in the order, obtained by the Daily Caller: “[Howell is] authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission.”
How does this seizure make sense?
Beats me. It’s not as if the National Guard outmanned the number of citizens. In other words, taking guns out of the hands of lawful owners to put into the hands of a select few actually tells the would-be thugs, robbers and rascals of the island — hey, see that house over there? Its owner is unarmed. Go ahead and steal away.
Ditto to business owners, where the real pillaging takes place during times of weather-related unrest and chaos.
But in addition to the pragmatic side — the recognition that many lawful gun owners are better than few, when it comes to maintaining peace and security — there’s that whole constitutional matter.
The National Rifle Association, in fact, has jumped into action mode and threatened a lawsuit.
“People need the ability to protect themselves during times of natural disaster,” said Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, Fox News reported. “This dangerous order violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts their lives at risk.”
Quite right. There is no constitutional provision that allows for Second Amendment rights to be suspended in the face of predicted adversity — in the midst of a national weather disaster.
There’s no Second Amendment Weather Clause.
New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin tried to impose a similar government grab in 2005, during Hurricane Katrina. And the NRA sued then, as well. And a few short months later, as Fox noted, Congress passed the 2006 Disaster Recovery Personal Protection Act, aimed at preventing governments from seizing privately owned weapons during times of emergency.
But Congress shouldn’t even have to consider such legislation. America already has a law allowing private citizens to own weapons. It’s called — once again — the Second Amendment.
It’s not government’s right to grant guns to citizens, or take them away. The right to self-protection is a God-given right. And only in the minds of elitists would it be rational to think the government would have a greater interest in protecting a private citizen from harm than that very citizen would. In other words: Private gun owners don’t need the government to save them. They can do it themselves.
This guy isn’t as INDEPENDENT as he claims is he?????????? It makes no difference whether it is the 2nd Amendment or the 1st Amendment, when one is lost, the other will also be lost. And then the other 8 are also lost.
This article is bullcrap. If you read the entire order it cites VI local and federal laws and directives and does not call for the confiscation of arms. It does authorize commanders to acquire arms and equipment needed by troops to maintain order without having to go through “red tape” procurement procedures. I was yelling at Tucker Carlson through the TV because of this last night for not doing his job: Do your homework before spouting off.
Carter, I think you shouted too loudly……. You woke the troll up to slither amongst we posters…..
So, how is “acquire” from private citizens, without due process, substantively different from “seize,” or “confiscate?”
I have been involved with the government for forty plus years and “cutting red tape” is just bureaucratic doublespeak for confiscating/stealing something. Good luck getting something back afterwards. How many people in New Orleans are still waiting to get their guns back. In forty years of dealing with bureaucrats they always think they are smarter than the citizens they are supposed to be working for. A large percentage of them will use a directive such as this to carry out their own agenda.
So, government will never seize our guns, eh? Under the guise of “public safety,” “national security,” “emergency,” or some similar, contrived justification, government can and, in this almost concealed instance, will, brazenly contravene the Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. If this unconstitutional seizure by Federal fiat is permitted, it will set an exceedingly dangerous precedent.
You’re describing marshall law. Read the order and relevant ordinances. It ain’t marshall law. Methinks you need a nap.
Sir, it’s MARTIAL, not marshall, for starters. Attempting to belittle the relevancy and cogency of my comment by casting aspersions on my state of consciousness, reflects rather badly upon you. Stick to the points and leave the ad hominem attacks for those WITH no points. Regardless of the “order” and however many “ordinances,” it is patently illegal, unconstitutional, to “acquire,” or in any other manner, the property of private citizens without due process, and doing so, again, regardless of government’s justification, (short of a formal declaration of martial law), violates, as I said, fully awake, the Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments.
Methinks you don’t know the reality of government bureaucrats.
Yeah, martial, my bad. But I think some folks have seen “Night of the Living Dead” a few times too often. They’re coming for you, Barbara.
Carter Floyd, there are certainly those who are disposed to believe in government conspiracies and, sometimes, the resultant fear borders on paranoia. Hollywood and sensationalist popular entertainment contributes to that fear suffered by those susceptible to such strong suggestion, regardless how fantastical. Government orders, real orders, however, not fictional ones, are the concern here. To dismiss them as fantasy is dangerously cavalier and, I suggest, is the sort of attitude that emboldens government to exceed its authority, violate the law, and presume, too often correctly, that the public will, as usual, comply without protest. That is precisely how we’ve tacitly approved the massive growth, power, and insidious intrusion by government, at all levels, into our personal lives.
You seem to be the definition of paranoia. May be time to head to the cellar to count your MREs, water bottles, and batteries and re-lube Ole Betsy.
Sorry, Carter Floyd, But doced is right and you are the delusional one. When it comes to government and paranoia, the paranoia is justified, but too damned often never acted upon. It is not a problem with crying “WOLF” too often, the problem is not crying it LOUD ENOUGH…… Being docile when it comes to government is dangerous as all hell….. Look what being docile, rather than being paranoid allowed Hitler and Stalin to accomplish. No, I would rather there be 100 doceds than one more Carter Floyd. Surrender the 2nd Amendment under any guise is the first step to eliminating the 1st Amendment, all 5 parts, the 4th and 5th Amendments become noting more than toilet paper……