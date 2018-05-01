Beating a Dead Democrat Dream

After a year of investigating whether Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, Robert Mueller continues to find nothing. The House Intelligence Committee on Friday said it found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials,
Join the discussion
Fire all the Russia collusion idiots immediately. Use a tweet. No further explanation. empty their desks and put all their stuff in the back of a beat up old van or a garbage truck. Let them sort through it outside the building where everyone can see their shame.
Now all we need is someone who’s good at saying “You’re Fired!”