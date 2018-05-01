Beating a Dead Democrat Dream

After a year of investigating whether Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, Robert Mueller continues to find nothing. The House Intelligence Committee on Friday said it found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials,

