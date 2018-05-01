Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Beating a Dead Democrat Dream
Now reading: Beating a Dead Democrat Dream
Beating a Dead Democrat Dream
After a year of investigating whether Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election, Robert Mueller continues to find nothing. The House Intelligence Committee on Friday said it found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials,

Beating a Dead Democrat Dream

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Beating a Dead Democrat Dream, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. Fire all the Russia collusion idiots immediately. Use a tweet. No further explanation. empty their desks and put all their stuff in the back of a beat up old van or a garbage truck. Let them sort through it outside the building where everyone can see their shame.

    Now all we need is someone who’s good at saying “You’re Fired!”

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts