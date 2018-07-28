Be Ready for ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ at Your Local Library

The appearance of drag queens reading to children could be coming to a public library near you with the approval of a left-wing organization.

Citing a post-meeting blog post from the Association for Library Service to Children, LifeSiteNews reports that “Drag Queen Story Hour” was officially introduced to librarians across the country when the American Library Association met recently for its annual conference in New Orleans.

The public was shocked last year when children were first introduced to the book-reading drag queens, dressed in wigs and makeup, at public libraries in California and New York City.

The appearance of drag queen “Xochi Mochi” (pictured above) at a Long Beach public library seemed to cause the biggest uproar, since children were seated in front of his demon-like costume that included a five-horned head ornament and white-painted face.

A photo posted to Facebook went viral, and right-wing publications such as World Net Daily picked up on the beginning of “Drag Queen Story Hour” and spread the word to the public.

Fact-checking website Snopes ran to the rescue of the devil-horned drag queen, however, and said it was impossible to know if the costume was really satanic in nature since demons are usually portrayed with two horns, not five.

Meanwhile, Pride.com, a pro-homosexual website, complimented the drag queen for being dressed as a “beautiful satanic goddess,” a description that didn’t make it into the Snopes story.

The library association’s blog post reported that “library pioneers” who have held Drag Queen Story Hour” shared their “tips” with other librarians in New Orleans.

Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council predicts that smaller public libraries will be tempted to bring “Drag Queen Story Hour” to your local public library since the ALA has praised it.

“And I certainly hope,” he says, “that people will – parents especially – will speak out and express their outrage to their local libraries, and make clear that they don’t want this sort of thing to take place.”

The problem parents are now facing, says Abe Hamilton of the American Family Association, is that the Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage has emboldened homosexual activists who have now set their sights on “impressionable children” at the local public library.

“Ministries like the American Family Association,” says Hamilton, “sounded the alarm concerning what was to come to America should we embrace same-sex marriage.”

Standing up the left-wing ALA may prove difficult, Sprigg warns, because that is the same organization that has pushed for homosexual rights for years often over the objection of local taxpayers.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

