Home » News

Based on a lie: Democrats’ find Trump ‘voter’ with buyer’s remorse

GOPUSA StaffPatriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) Posted On 6:53 am December 30, 2019
14

Mark Graham, featured in Democrat Pac, American Bridge ad.

An Erie County man who describes regret over voting for President Donald Trump in 2016 didn’t vote for him, according to news organizations that checked his voting record.

Mark Graham is featured in videos created by America Bridge, a Democrat-supporting political action committee, or PAC.

The ads are part of a $5 million advertising campaign being waged by American Bridge in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Graham says in an ad, “I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I thought he would make a change.”

Asked whether change has occurred, Graham replies “Not for the good.” Graham later states Trump “plays favorites for people like himself … He doesn’t understand life around here.”

The ad began running in the Erie area in November. Earlier this month, Erie-area news organization JET 24 checked county voting records and discovered Graham didn’t vote in 2016.

In a subsequent interview, Graham told Erie News Now he’s a registered Republican who participated in a focus group involving Republicans who supported Democrat Ron DiNicola in his unsuccessful 2018 run for U.S. Congress.

Graham told the focus group re-electing Trump would be like “throwing gasoline on a fire.”

That led to The New York Times featuring Graham in two stories about dissatisfied Trump voters and swing voters, and apparently to him being contacted by American Bridge.

The New York Times has attached corrections to both stories stating it confirmed Graham did not vote in the election. Graham has said his statements in the ad reflect his true feelings about Trump.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania has called for American Bridge to take down the ad and apologize.

“The ad is false, its premise is false and it’s messenger has been discredited,” state GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas said in a news release. “The organization could easily have determined that Graham had not voted in 2016 by checking the publicly available records at the Erie County elections office.”

As of Thursday morning the ad remained on the American Bridge website, apparently in original form.

American Bridge didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message left Thursday morning seeking comment.

___

(c)2019 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 8.2/10 (5 votes cast)
Based on a lie: Democrats' find Trump 'voter' with buyer's remorse, 8.2 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



14 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:41 am December 30, 2019 at 8:41 am

The rational citizens of this country know that:
The Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Lies, Hate, Cons, Deceptions, immorality, the lack of integrity and honor.

The Democrats insane hatred, is a mental derangement brought on by their unable to accept that Donald Trump became President of the U.S. over their unethical, self-righteous, corrupt sweetheart “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” and the insanity has spread to their “useful idiots”, Fools and minions.
It has morphed from disappointment from Crooked Hil-Liar-y’s loss to an insane hatred of President Donald Trump and the citizens who voted for him. The Liberal Democrats are not working for the People and for our country. The Dishonorable Democrats are actually intentionally working AGAINST our citizens and Against our country in their attempt to overthrow President Trump and take control of our U.S.A… 🙁 🙁 🙁

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (16 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:52 am December 30, 2019 at 8:52 am

I’m shocked… you mean President Trump was right all along… FAKE NEWS!!! How could that be?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (15 votes cast)

countonit
countonit
8:56 am December 30, 2019 at 8:56 am

Even if the story had been legit, that’s ONE person who regretted voting for Trump. That’s a story? How many voted for Hillary who now are thankful he’s president? Plenty of news outlets and commentators said the economy would tank if he were elected, but where are they now that the economy is the best it’s been in modern times? Huh? Speak up, I can’t here you.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (15 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:07 am December 30, 2019 at 10:07 am

    I hear you but the Democrats love these human interest ads because they work. Hearing one person say they are sorry they voted for Trump is worth a lot more than an ad that just says don’t vote for Trump.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      historybuff
      historybuff
      10:38 am December 30, 2019 at 10:38 am

      Agreed – the Democrats are masters of propaganda, and believe totally in the concept that “the end justifies the means.”

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:57 am December 30, 2019 at 10:57 am

    So true.

    The lying Media can’t seem to find one person who regrets supporting the Dems. Not one.

    Meanwhile in the real world, millions of Dem voters are likely to vote R this coming year. The Left has gone waaaaay off the deep end with losers like AOC and Adam Schiff. In 2015 the Dems were operating at the “bread and circuses” level. Now they’re entirely operating at the circus level. As Ted Cruz said, They’re a clown car with no brakes and it only steers left.

    Many voters have been “Dems their whole lives”. They just always voted that way. They’re changing their minds. Then there’s the unions. The Dems now hate them so why vote Dem? And it’s starting to look like blacks are now VERY disappointed in the Dem Party. They should be.

    The lying Fake News Media sees none of this.

    That would require real reporters, or at least a pair of working eyeballs.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
sphenicie
sphenicie
9:15 am December 30, 2019 at 9:15 am

This story is complete propaganda. This is proven in the very first sentence. When the author states, “according to news organizations that checked his voting record”, it shows that the author has no understanding of the ‘secret ballot’. There is no way, what so ever, for a “news organization” or anyone else to “check your voting record”.
PEROID!
I don’t know which is worse, when uneducated authors pen such completely false statements or when their editors allow it to be printed.
Either way, what I fear most, is the fact that there are people who believe, and worse, who repeat ‘stuff’ like this.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:15 am December 30, 2019 at 10:15 am

    I don’t think you’re right, sphenicie. In my state you can look up voter registration records with name and date of birth. I looked up my own but I could look up anyone whose name and birthdate I know.

    I do not get a record of votes cast but I get a registration record. In my case it says I’m a Republican and I’ve been registered in this county and state for 53 years. It also includes my voter ID #, my address and my voter status which is active.

    Graham brags that he’s lived in that PA county for a long time. If there is no record of his registration then he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
disqus_FhXH3wTjkO
disqus_FhXH3wTjkO
9:17 am December 30, 2019 at 9:17 am

Lazy Journalism 101! Appropriate, coming on the same day Chuckie Todd does his whine about fake news. Just have to stay strong, remain resolute and be patient. The desperation on the Left is going to increase as they realize the inevitability of POTUS Trump’s re-election.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (10 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
9:26 am December 30, 2019 at 9:26 am

The new york times, the spokespaper for the INSANE Trump haters, wouldn’t print the truth at gunpoint.
Not only is Trumps support among those who voted for him in 2016 stronger than ever, a huge number of independents, and even democraps, who didn’t vote for him in 2916, are saying they WILL VOTE FOR HIM in 2020, no matter how many lies the new york times, and the rest of the msm spew out.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
9:31 am December 30, 2019 at 9:31 am

We have come to expect nothing less from the Democratic Party, the New York Times and all of the rest of the State Media. That being said, We The People, see through all of this bunk. Can’t wait for November of 2020.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

AzRep
AzRep
9:34 am December 30, 2019 at 9:34 am

Fact checking by reporters is a thing of the past, as are true correspondents. Now we are
preached to by talking heads with no integrity. Sad state of affairs for what once was a job based on reporting the news, not rumor and innuendo.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

lummi
lummi
9:58 am December 30, 2019 at 9:58 am

Do you really expect us to believe that the Democrats would actually endorse a public statement that was deceptive, dishonest, deliberately distorted, duplicitous, and a downright damned lie? Why, I’m shocked at the very thought. Next thing, you be claiming that Omar and Tlaib are anti-Israael, and that AOC isn’t a brilliant economist and environmental scientist.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

praireliving
praireliving
10:12 am December 30, 2019 at 10:12 am

Oh come on…he self identifies as a disgruntled Trump voted so we ought to accept that. He’s working right out of the liberal playbook. Should we be surprised that the liberals use outright lies to prove their point? Truth is what they decide it is.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat