Barr skips Nadler’s Hearing; Threats of Mayhem Follow

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:53 am May 2, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler vowed a “reckoning” Thursday after Attorney General Bill Barr boycotted a scheduled hearing before the panel, speaking in grave terms as he likened President Trump to a dictator and threatened the Justice Department leader with contempt.

Nadler, D-N.Y., spoke at what was slated to be a hearing for Barr to testify on his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Barr, who testified for hours on the same topic a day earlier on the Senate side, did not show up amid a disagreement over the terms for his appearance in the House.

Nadler — at a bizarre session complete with an empty chair for Barr where one Democrat placed a prop chicken — lashed out at both Barr and Trump, who has vowed to fight all subpoenas amid an escalating confrontation with Congress over an array of investigations. Barr himself has not been subpoenaed, and it’s unclear whether Democrats might take that step, but his DOJ has refused to comply with a subpoena for the full Mueller report.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

Lapdog media eats up Democrat Steve Cohen’s juvenile chicken display. Is this really a governing body of the United States of America?

5 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:00 pm May 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm

If president Trump, duly elected, were a dictator Nadler would be missing already. Boycotting the rest of his life…..and deepy, deepy, down he knows that.

rockthistown
rockthistown
1:08 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:08 pm

Nadler calls a meeting to order . . . cue the theme music from ‘Jaws.’

Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, AOC, Omar, Ilhad, et al are in full-scale political war mode. They have no interest in governing us; they are interested only in ruling over us. I hope & pray Congressional Republicans find their spines & act accordingly; Trump already is acting accordingly, albeit with very little help.

Wesley Aarum
Wesley Aarum
1:14 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:14 pm

They will never give up. They still can’t figure out how they lost. It was all planned – a victory for Hillary and the dems. They then could continue their destructive policies and rule & reign as the dictators they desperately want to be. Power is the name of their game. The betterment of this great nation is the goal of our President. They can’t stand having a leader that truly wants the best for the USA. We better make sure we give him another 4 years or we will (not maybe) lose all the blessings this great country has provided for us..Thanks Mr. President for all you are doing for this great nation, I am truly grateful!!

4drphil
4drphil
1:24 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Nadler’s “performance” outrage acted out before rolling TV cameras will document the benchmark for arrogant stupidity for all time.

Pacifino
Pacifino
2:02 pm May 2, 2019 at 2:02 pm

The only proper response, other than to tell nadler and schiff where to go , is to ignore.

