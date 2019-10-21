Barbra Streisand tweets gruesome cartoon of Trump impaled by Pelosi stilettos

Barbra Streisand led the liberal figures over the weekend who retweeted a cartoon of President Trump being impaled and gored to death.

The cartoon shows a tall pair of stilettos identified as representing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running one of the spiked heels clean through Mr. Trump, his sliced body oozing blood onto the ground.

Ms. Streisand posted the cartoon Saturday without identifying it or commenting upon it.

“Fake political violence is back in style this week after last week’s outrage over the Kingsman meme where fake violence made everyone angry,” wrote a sardonic Megan Fox at PJ Media.

According to Ms. Fox, other retweets of the cartoon included comedian Tom Arnold and “certain CNN employees” whom she did not identify.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









