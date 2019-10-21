Home » News

Barbra Streisand tweets gruesome cartoon of Trump impaled by Pelosi stilettos

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am October 21, 2019
4

Barbra Streisand led the liberal figures over the weekend who retweeted a cartoon of President Trump being impaled and gored to death.

The cartoon shows a tall pair of stilettos identified as representing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running one of the spiked heels clean through Mr. Trump, his sliced body oozing blood onto the ground.

Ms. Streisand posted the cartoon Saturday without identifying it or commenting upon it.

“Fake political violence is back in style this week after last week’s outrage over the Kingsman meme where fake violence made everyone angry,” wrote a sardonic Megan Fox at PJ Media.

According to Ms. Fox, other retweets of the cartoon included comedian Tom Arnold and “certain CNN employees” whom she did not identify.

4 Comments

capricorn1
11:52 am October 21, 2019 at 11:52 am

i liked movie stars and entertainers a lot better when the kept there political views
and sick ideology to themselves. now they are all scum they have made millions on capitolism and american consumers.

dam them all for they will meet in hell!

Jota_
12:06 pm October 21, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Remember in 2016 all the polls showed Hillary in the lead. Some even had her with a double digit lead. There was talk that Trump could be the first presidential candidate in the history of the United States to not carry even a single state

Now they have the fantasy that Nancy has stepped on a little bitty Trump impaling him with her great big shoe

I encourage this behavior because it keeps them trapped in fantasyland, unable to figure out how the real world works, so lose elections because they did not know how to work the Electoral College.

I am wounded by such cartoons, it hurts so bad

Hahahahaha

Keep’em coming

maybe36
12:32 pm October 21, 2019 at 12:32 pm

I’m sure that Trump isn’t the first man that’s gotten the spiked heel from her.

rockthistown
1:05 pm October 21, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Thanks for the show of civility, Hollywood.

