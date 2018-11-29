Barbra Streisand accuses Donald Trump of misogyny as she attacks female GOP voters

Another celebrity woman is making news as she accuses President Trump of the misogyny in which she is wading.

Singer and actor Barbra Streisand is following on the heels of her hero Hillary Clinton by condemning women who voted for Mr. Trump as mindless sheeple. While promoting her new album, she told the Daily Mail, “A lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts. Maybe that woman who’s so articulate, so experienced and so fit for the presidency [Hillary] was too intimidating.”

Here is a supposed champion for women declaring other women who think for themselves as not just controlled by their husbands, but lacking in any self-esteem, and even jealous of Monica Lewinsky’s ex-boyfriend’s wife.

Sure, Barbra, sure.

Mrs. Clinton shocked liberals and conservatives alike when she first lobbed this sexist bomb at women who dared to not conform, during a speech in India in March 2018. On foreign soil, she insulted American women as dumb and controlled, and everyone else who didn’t vote for her as racist, petty and malevolent.

The Washington Times reported, “Speaking at a conference in Mumbai, the former secretary of state said that Democrats typically perform poorly with white men and married, white women, in part, because of the ‘ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should …’ ‘You know, You didn’t like black people getting rights? You don’t like women, you know, getting jobs? You don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are? Whatever your problem is — I’m going to solve it,’ she said.”

In the aftermath of Mrs. Clinton’s remarks, Patrice Onwuka, a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Forum, reminded us in a column in The Hill that this misogyny of dismissing women as useless zombies is a belief throughout the liberal leadership.

She wrote, “Michelle Obama enlightened us that any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton ‘voted against their own voice,’ because ‘you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.’ Gloria Steinem belittled Democratic women supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders over Mrs. Clinton, saying they did so just because ‘they wanted to attract men.’ So much for supporting independent thinking.”

But don’t you dare forget that it’s Mr. Trump who’s the sexist.

If the Democrats think these insults brought women back into the fold in 2018, they would be making a mistake. The women who did not vote for Republicans in the midterms were not embracing the Democrats as much as they were sending a warning shot over the bow of the Republican ghost ship.

On the many lessons Republicans need to learn after the midterms, Heather Higgins noted in her column: “In 2010, the Right told voters that if elected, they would stop the Affordable Care Act, then promised it again in 2012, 2014 and 2016. They didn’t deliver. Lack of credibility was a massive problem for incumbents — making 2018 far tougher than 2016. The GOP has done pretty well on keeping promises to address taxes and the Supreme Court, but they need to think hard about how to earn back trust they squandered, particularly on health care.”

Conservatives know policy and ideas matter. Democrats and their famous liberal allies like Ms. Streisand remain the party of bullies, as they focus on trying to insult and intimidate their way into power.

They also like to mislead. Ms. Streisand made her comments in an interview with the Daily Mail while promoting her new album, “Walls,” within which is a song targeting Mr. Trump as a bad, bad man. The lyrics of “Don’t Lie To Me” are perplexing: “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning? / All that we built has come undone / How do you sleep when the world is burning?”

She’s right, many things have come undone since Mr. Trump became president, like …

The cancer of ISIS. The mad rush in North Korea to build a nuclear ICBM. MS-13’s sex-trafficking network, drug dealing, kidnapping and general terrorizing of immigrant communities and major urban areas. The opioid epidemic. Record high poverty levels, unemployment rates, and reliance on food stamps. Many coming undone, and all being addressed.

One could guess that Mr. Trump not only sleeps at night, he sleeps well, just like the rest of us. As far as “the world burning,” it’s the burn of realizing America is back and the nonsense of shrugging at the Islamic State terror group, looking away as Syria gassed its own people, and sending a pallet of $150 billion to the terrorist and criminal Iranian regime, are over.

As far as women allowing men to control their behavior, Ms. Streisand does give us one example of the problem. Brian Flood at Fox News reported on another complaint the singer made in her Daily Mail interview, “Streisand also told the outlet that she’s currently on a diet, even blaming Trump for her recent cravings. ‘This president made me anxious and hungry for pancakes. Buckwheat pancakes. I had to put butter on them and maple syrup to ease the pain,’ Streisand said.”

Ms. Streisand could serve as even a more serious role model for liberals everywhere by not allowing a complete stranger, whom she loathes, to control what she eats and how she treats her body. Just a thought.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk show host.

