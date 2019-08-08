Barbara Boxer rips McConnell for falling: He tripped over that pesky old copy of the Constitution

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer faced conservative backlash this week after she cracked a disparaging joke on social media about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s shoulder injury that stemmed from a fall at his home.

“Mitch McConnell is reported to have broken his shoulder,” Ms. Boxer, former California Democrat, tweeted Monday evening. “Rumor has it he tripped over that pesky old copy of the Constitution that he tossed aside years ago.

The former senator’s tweet came a day after reports that Mr. McConnell fractured his shoulder due to tripping on his patio at his home in Kentucky.

Conservatives blasted Ms. Boxer’s tweet as insensitive.

Are you mocking someone’s injury because you don’t like their politics? Classy, Ms. Boxer. Meanwhile in your state, people are taxed to oblivion, poop fills the streets of San Fran, Americans are killed thanks to sanctuary state laws, & public schools teach 5yos transgenderism. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 6, 2019

Just a former Democratic senator joking about a Republican getting injured, no biggie https://t.co/fsRe41FNxw

— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2019

Democrats – especially Barbara Boxer – pretending to take the Constitution seriously is like when atheists quote single, out-of-context lines from the Bible to Christians. Also, laughing at people’s serious injuries to own the cons. https://t.co/ZRKVxEAbAx

— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) August 6, 2019

This is a former Democrat Senator of the United States who served with McConnell. If a former GOP Senator had mocked the injuries suffered by a former colleague and current Democrat Senators, there would be mass outcry from the media. The bias is disgusting. https://t.co/fyQleUgVQc

— Meech (@michi83) August 6, 2019

Ms. Boxer did not respond to the criticism.

In an earlier tweet, the former senator called on Mr. McConnell to end the Senate recess and take up legislation on gun control in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

After such a sobering weekend for our nation, there are so many “what’s next” questions. Let’s start by demanding that the grim reaper, Mitch McConnell, call the Senate back to take up two important sensible gun laws that the house has already passed

— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 5, 2019

