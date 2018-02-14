Barack Obama’s portrait artist, painted black women beheading white women

The artist who painted former President Barack Obama’s official presidential portrait unveiled Monday is facing scrutiny for past works that depict black women decapitating white women.
Kehinde Wiley, a New York City-based artist who became the first black American to ever paint an official presidential portrait, unveiled two paintings in 2012 that began circulating on social media this week.
“It’s sort of a play on the ‘kill whitey’ thing,” Mr. Wiley told The New Yorker in a 2012 interview.
Both paintings, titled “Judith Beheading Holofernes,” portray Judith beheading the Assyrian general Holofernes from the deuterocanonical Book of Judith. In Mr. Wiley’s versions, Judith is a black woman holding the severed head of a white woman.
“Judith and Holofernes is from Wiley’s most recent body of work and his first series of paintings to feature female subjects,” a 2012 explanation of the work from the North Carolina Museum of Art foundation reads, The Wrap reported. “Wiley translates this image of a courageous, powerful woman into a contemporary version that resonates with fury and righteousness.”
Judith Beheading Holofernes by Kehinde Wiley #wow #wileyrva #vmfa
A post shared by Anne Lane Witt (@annelanewitt) on Jun 9, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT
Judith Beheading Holofernes, 2012 oil on canvas 96 x 72 inches #kehindewiley #contemporaryart #aneconomyofgrace
A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jun 3, 2015 at 10:01am PDT
Mr. Wiley’s portrait of Mr. Obama depicted the former president sitting in a chair with arms crossed, surrounded by Mr. Wiley’s signature floral patterns.
Former first lady Michelle Obama was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald.
Showing the true colours of the “artist”, which was why he got hired by Bill Ayers’ protege!
What a shock that Barry would choose this “artist.” After seeing his preacher, Jerimiah Wright, and the recently revealed photos of him with and Farrakhan–it’s pretty obvious that Obama’s agitation of anti-white racial tensions in this country was very much deliberate. Yet they call Trump the racist! The fact is that, our education system was taken over by neo-Marxists decades ago. People living in former communist Russia have warned us that we should ELIMINATE these neo-Marxists before the can destabilize and overthrow our country. I used to think that was crazy talk, but it certainly seems to be what is happening.
Kehinde Wiley, a New York City-based artist: From the home of the communist Mayor Di Blasio. Kehinde painting portraits of two communists, Barack and Michelle! How appropriate that a racist, who shows black women beheading white women, paint portraits of two communist traitors!
Did you not read the article? The two paintings were done by two different “artists”. “Former first lady Michelle Obama was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald.”
I would not expect anything different from the Obozos. Any works from this degenerate wanabe artist should be taken down and burned. She has demonstrated that she is a racist, and should be shown the exit door. Do not support her, and do not display her racist paintings. The painting of the bum looks like he is lost in the woods (which is probably more true than anything else).
Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the violence the left spews. Kill people who don’t share your political beliefs. Take down all the historical statues you (the left) don’t like.
Suppress speech that you don’t want to hear. This all make me believe that people on the left
hate our Country.
“The artist who painted the official portrait of George W. Bush also paints pictures of white men lynching black men in what are translated as images of courageous, powerful men into contemporary versions which resonate with fury and righteousness.”
……… Just how the heck do you think THAT would go over???
You put quotes around that statement. Who said it? And’ what’s the name of the artist you reference?
It was sarcasm, Radman
Zman, I got it first reading. “Fiction” , but the whole reign of Obama is figment of his imagination. The divider in Chief.
They should have hired Jesse Jackson to do the portrait,,,Wasn’t he overheard threatening to cut off Obama’s privates? Only then should his private things, thoughts and portrait be hung, on the politically graffiti walls of dishonor and confused morality. Yes indeed, Hate is their friend and the enemy of WE THE PEOPLE. Avoid them and their crime ridden, distorted human hateful socially confused art and neighborhoods like the plague ridden social swamp zones that alone seem to give them comfort and a feeling of security.
The sub-humans in ISIS must love this guy’s “art.” It makes one wonder if Obama knew about Kehinde’s prior work when he commissioned this awkward “manspreading” portrait…but hired him anyway. Note that: Obama’s shirt cuffs (AND the pinky finger of his left hand) are too short. Plus, his entire left hand s looks out of proportion (too long) compared to the real thing.
The whole picture is inversely sized to the importance of Obozo.
Of course he knew. He must’ve reviewed the artist’s works prior to being hired. Everything Obama does is a subtle message, take heed.
What a class act. And I thought lib artists were all huggy peace nicks.
Let me plant a lasting image in your mind.
Look at the former president’s portrait, does it not look like he is sitting on the john?
As for the mrs. no matter how much lipstick you put on a pig…
Let’s hope they hang these in his museum to be built in a part of Chicago where no one will ever venture…and Chicagoans do not want.
Intentional or not, Obama should be reprimanded and shamed for having this man paint his portrait.
Obama is a narcissist that has no shame…..
So Obama goes out the same way he came in, Rev. Jeremiah Alvesta Wright Jr and now Kehinde, I wonder where the press has gone. Had this been a Rep. president he would have been crucified. For that matter where are the dem. voters, do they have no conscience? As for the paintings, my 9 year old grandson could have easily best this character! Michelle does not look like Michelle, I love her arm extending a mile over her leg and Obama’s self adoring hag is priceless!
Nothing racist about this.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans can have the paintings “declared a nuisance”
like the four civil war era statues and have them removed.
The bottom line here for me, in spite of the obvious racist history of Kehinde Wiley, is that the portrait, AND the one of Michelle by Amy Sherald are both just butt ugly and of a quality (HA) not appropriate for a Presidential portrait, no matter the “artist”.
Why would anyone be surprised about this? Anyone that has watched and read anything about Obama has to know he is a racist in sheep’s clothing. He BS’d his way to the presidency and fleeced everyone in this country trying to push his own pro black socialist agenda. The libs live in their own LaLa world of denial trying to make their “I’m no racist” crap. They all failed to see the true militant black that did everything he could get away with to bring this country down. Look at all the black racists he surrounded himself with….No surprise at all here.
Kunta Kinte?
That was a long time ago. I wonder how many people will remember the reference.
The headline speaks volumes as they both wish that Whites would be beheaded — and the pictures are indicative of the two obamas: Him seated doing nothing while behind the screen [of green] his associates work on wrecking the country — and Her resembling someone else – like the man [not woman] that she actually is..!!
Artist? She couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler. She depicts Obama as sitting on the toilet, and Michelle Obama looks nothing like the picture.