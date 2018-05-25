Barack Obama: I did not have scandals as president

President Barack Obama took a light swing at his successor during a tech conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. His eight years in office were scandal free, he told the audience.

“I didn’t have scandals, which seems like it shouldn’t be something you brag about,” Obama joked.

President Donald Trump’s presidency has thus far been racked with scandalous allegations, but Obama later hedged his barb. “But actually,” he said, “if you look at the history of the modern presidency, coming out of the modern presidency without anybody going to jail is really good. It’s a big deal.”

This is an excerpt. The source is NewsWeek.

