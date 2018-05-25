President Barack Obama took a light swing at his successor during a tech conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. His eight years in office were scandal free, he told the audience.
“I didn’t have scandals, which seems like it shouldn’t be something you brag about,” Obama joked.
President Donald Trump’s presidency has thus far been racked with scandalous allegations, but Obama later hedged his barb. “But actually,” he said, “if you look at the history of the modern presidency, coming out of the modern presidency without anybody going to jail is really good. It’s a big deal.”
This is an excerpt. The source is NewsWeek.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Barack Obama: I did not have scandals as president,
Join the discussion
OOPS! BHO, you should have had the deep state destroy those records and files. BHO said” “I didn’t have scandals”, this guy is really totally Unbelievable and NUTS!
No one in Assad’s, Quadafi’s, Bin’ ladins inner circle went to jail either. It was a big deal.
Oh Barack, Fast and Furious, the IRS Scandal, Benghazi, the VA scandal, spying on the press (Sheryl Atkisson, James Rosen etc), spying on Trump, the Fake Dossier, spying on Congressmen. Anything else coming from your lying mouth, Barack the communist?
Obama’s tenure was ascandal waiting to happen. To begin with, the forcing of Obamacare on the American taxpayer was a scandal. Several people in power including Obama lied from the start. Remember, you can have your own doctor; lie number one.
BUT ask any of his cronies in the media, none of them ‘count’ as scandals.. They will tell you so!
He thinks he is slick, will have all his minions take a fall before anyone can get to him. Clinton should be scared, she will be the big prize in Barry’s eyes. I can not wait until the Federal warrant Is served on his smug buttocks.
(A guy can dream, can’t he?)
Well, he is just proving what I’ve ALWAYS said, that he is a nasty, sociopathic, narcissitic little LOONEY TOON!
AND that he is and always has been incapable of telling, let alone seeing the truth!
He’s actually telling the truth.
As a Kenyan-born American*, he was never legally President. None of his scandals happened while he was President.
That said, he certainly had plenty of scandals between 2009 and 2017. And they were all doozies. Practically every one of them was worthy of him being convicted of treason.
* I’m assuming he came here legally from Kenya and isn’t a “Dreamer”. But then it’s really hard to tell.
Dr Gadget, I’ve never read where ANYBODY has a record of him becoming a US citizen after he was adopted by his stepfather, “Lo Lo” and became a citizen of Indonesia, which means he is very likely in the country ILLEGALLY, on TOP of being TOTALLY ineligible to even be on a Presidential BALLOT, much LESS President. Being “native born” means you were born in the USA (with exceptions ONLY for military and diplomatic personnel), and that BOTH your parents are American citizens. First of all, we have NO PROOF that he WAS born in this country, and plenty of evidence to suggest he WAS NOT! And secondly, the person he CLAIMS as his father was NEVER an American citizen, and that means, no matter WHERE this nasty little sociopath LIAR was born, he was NOT “natural born,” and therefore Constitutionally INELIGIBLE to be President. PERIOD. His FRAUDULENT and destructive Presidency is the WORST thing that ever happened to this country, and every LYING Dem and LYING media PUKE who helped to cover up his radical background and certify him an “eligible” candidate, and foisted this TRAITOROUS FRAUD on the American people is complicit in EVERY illegal and/or TREASONOUS thing he did during his TRAIN WRECK of a “Presidency.”
I’d say all that is pretty damned SCANDALOUS, wouldn’t YOU?
I know i do.
Yeah, his are all coming out now.
This is so true! Every scandal now is from his time as president, under his direct orders. Russia collusion was just a cover-up to “cover up” his scandals! I want them all to go to jail and can’t wait to see how the Lib-tards try to cover their cover-up of their corruption. Clapper tried it with the stupid line of “we were just watching out for Trump by placing an “informant” in his campaign”…LOL..what a scandalous group the whole obummer administration was and still is!!! Lock them all up!!
To hell with them going to jail. I Want them all to HANG for this outright traitorous actions..
I think he and the Choom Gang have had one too many reeeeefers……..
Obama’s claim to have had a scandal-free administration is laughable. The Democrats in Congress and the Executive Branch with the support of the left-wing, mainstream media used every trick imaginable to cover-up his administration’s improper activities. Barack Obama owes his “scandal-free” administration to a highly effective, partisan campaign that protected him and his minions from facing the consequences of their duplicitous activities.
Frankly, the Obama presidency was a scandal in itself.
Only liberal loonies will believe him. His name is oBURRObama. Stay away. You had your chance and you blew it. WORST PRESIDENT EVER>
You have to remember the Obama Mindset. It is a Mindset where being honest, moral, and ethical is considered scandalous behavior. So Obama IS correct in thinking he had a scandal-free administration.
LOL.. And there are more than enough useless idiots out there, who will BUY the bull he’s shoveling…
It’s very easy to be “scandal free” when the mainstream media ignores all the bad stuff and reports only on the good stuff.
Its no longer a media though. ITS THE propaganda wing of the commucrats!
Sir Barry of Haldoor! I think that is the right planet!
The fact that President Obama knew that “radical Islam leaders in the Gaza Strip, Israel was selling billions of dollars of drugs to members of his Black Community with some dying and he stopped the FBI from arresting them to save his Iran Deal and getting a NObel Prize he won is not a scandal, who knew???…..
Oh, but Saint Barry of Hawaii could not POSSIBLY be guilty of anything SCANDALOUS, roadstop67. Don’t you recall how the media was constantly inveigling to photograph him so that it appeared he had a HALO around his head? Heaven forbid they should show the cloven hooves, forked tail and HORNS that reflected his TRUE personna. If there is not a SPECIAL SPOT reserved in the lower levels of HELL for this nasty little sociopathic Communist TRAITOR, there SHOULD BE!
That special spot, should be right NEXT TOO all of those sycophantic so called journalists..
MORE delusional CRAP from this nasty little sociopath. NO SCANDALS? Remember Fast & Furious? Benghazi? SPYING on the Presidential candidate of an opposing Party? And God ONLY knows what you did that we have not found out about yet, in your very “transparent” administration. You skulked around in the dead of night and behind closed doors working TIRELESSLY to DESTROY this country. You are a COMUNIST TRAITOR who hates this country and hates white people, a SUBVERSIVE PUKE who had NO business WHATEVER occupying the office of President. Is that NOT “scandal” enough for ANY President?
Pres. Trump hasn’t had any scandals either–except the ones “trumped up” by you LYING, CONNIVING COMMUCRATS.
You forgot quite a few there. Such as the russia uranium deal, the IRS targetting, the VA debacle..
He was soooooo opposed to jail that he let a bunch of people out — from Guantanamo.
He let a bunch of drug dealers, thugs and assorted FELONS out of PRISON, too, vansnyder–HUNDREDS of them!
More like thousands!
Obama may have gone to Harvard (affirmative action?), but it seems he doesn’t know the difference between “no scandals” and “covered-up scandals.” I would imagine that the courts will explain the difference to criminal-defendant Obama.