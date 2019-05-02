Barack, Michelle Obama’s Netflix projects to cover ‘race and class,’ harness ‘power of storytelling’

Former President Obama says his Netflix-based projects will “harness the power of storytelling” to confront a host of cultural and political issues.

Higher Ground production company has seven works in various stages of development, which include three features and four TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter released details on Mr. Obama’s projects Tuesday. Titles include:

American Factory (documentary) Bloom (drama) Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom (feature film) Overlooked (anthology television series) Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents (TV show for children) Fifth Risk (nonfiction series adaptation of Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy”) Crip Camp (documentary)

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling,” Mr. Obama said. “That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects. Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain but will educate, connect and inspire us all.”

Mrs. Obama added that she “can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”

The former first family’s multi-year deal with Netflix was first announced last May.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)