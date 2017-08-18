Bannon out at the White House, Fox News source says

Stephen Bannon, the chief strategist to President Trump, is expected to leave the White House, a source tells Fox News.
The New York Times also reported Friday that Trump has told aides he’s decided to remove Bannon, though it’s unclear when that might happen.
The populist Bannon formally joined Trump’s team a year ago, when the former head of Breitbart News was tapped as chief executive of the campaign. After Trump won the presidential race, Bannon was appointed to a senior adviser role at the same time Reince Priebus was named chief of staff.
Bannon was targeted from the very first day on the job by the media, lied about, slandered, tried by the media, and found guilty by the media. Trial by fake news reporters. This is what America has devolved into these days. The media had a vendetta against this guy and that is what has happened. The mainstream media are just a loathsome group of liars, who destroy what they don’t like if they can, and produce fake news about the rest who are targeted.
I’m not losing sleep over this loss. I thought he was creepy.
Read from another media source it sounds as if he is really being strategically redeployed
While serving in the White House he has to keep his mouth shut and cannot mount an effective argument in defense of Trumps administration’s objectives, but that all changes once he is back to being Breitbart’s executive chairman.
So in stead of what looks like a loss is really a huge advantage