Steve Bannon is revealing just how little he cares for Megyn Kelly by going on the record in a new interview to detail how he warned Roger Ailes about his then star anchor.
The White House Chief Strategist is the focus of a Politico story which examines how President Trump managed to fracture the conservative media during his campaign, and ultimately ended up pitting Bannon, then the executive editor of Breitbart, against Ailes, then the CEO of Fox News.
‘The big rift between Breitbart and Fox was all over Megyn Kelly. She was all over Trump nonstop,’ explains Bannon.
He goes on to say that he decided at one point to try and talk things out with Ailes, and warned him about Kelly by stating: ‘She’s the devil, and she will turn on you.’
Read more at the Daily Mail
Bannon on Megyn Kelly: She’s the devil and she will turn on you,
Is it any surprise that the spirit of Andrew Brietbart beats well and alive within Steve Bannon’s chest?
Megyn Kelly allowed herself to become Rupert Murdoch’s puppet, a trend his two sons seem to have picked up as well. Rupert gave out his marching orders, and she ‘hopped to’ on command. Sadly, instead of her star rising, becoming one of few woman who could last the test of time as an anchor for Fox News; it instead tanked her rising star which promptly plopped to the ground and imploded in upon itself!!
Not only did Roger Ailes, Rupert Murdoch and every other owner of news get the temperture of the nation completely wrong, but they also dug themselves a hole I doubt any of the msm’s will be able to climb up out of with the American people within my lifetime! Bannon did his friend Ailes a solid by the warning he gave to him. It was Ailes, along side his ancient boss Murdoch that sealed Fox News’ fate, and now with the O’Reilly fiasco (*smh) they will find their ratings over all somewhere between MSNBC an CNN. Sad truly.
~M
Some people (Fox) just can’t stand prosperity.
She has more self-loathing and pride (like ALL sick liberal pretend-news journalists) than most of her kind.
She showed her True Colors when she tried to trash Trump by MIS-stating what he said ONLY about Rosie….
She is nothing but a sorry and disgusting libT ard-Skank who typically fabricates false stories to fit the commie agenda
With the leadership at fox going more and more liberal each week, i wouldn’t be shocked to see it become yet another wing of the liberal propaganda newsnets within a few years..
Has anyone paid attention to the title of Megyn’s book, “Why Not More?” This title tells me a lot about her character and her insatiable desire for more.I understand her book is not that well written and bashes Trump throughout.
I remember ***** Kelly questioning Trump at the first debate. She smirked & insinuated & asked him loaded questions. Then she played the victim & wallowed in drawing attention to herself.