Bannon on Megyn Kelly: She’s the devil and she will turn on you

Steve Bannon is revealing just how little he cares for Megyn Kelly by going on the record in a new interview to detail how he warned Roger Ailes about his then star anchor.

The White House Chief Strategist is the focus of a Politico story which examines how President Trump managed to fracture the conservative media during his campaign, and ultimately ended up pitting Bannon, then the executive editor of Breitbart, against Ailes, then the CEO of Fox News.

‘The big rift between Breitbart and Fox was all over Megyn Kelly. She was all over Trump nonstop,’ explains Bannon.

He goes on to say that he decided at one point to try and talk things out with Ailes, and warned him about Kelly by stating: ‘She’s the devil, and she will turn on you.’

