Bannon: G.W. Bush most destructive president ever

The former White House chief strategist took offence to the Bushes’ Trump-bashing that they unleashed in a new book penned by historian Mark Updegrove titled, The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. And after George W. Bush followed up his published attack on the president with a vitriolic speech last week aimed at Trump, Bannon called the younger Bush a real “piece of work,” saying that he “embarrassed himself” by hurling disparaging remarks at Trump.
Blue in red’s clothing?
Bannon was thoroughly appalled by both father and son, who he insists revealed themselves as phonies who never truly held the conservative Republican ideals they professed to champion from the Oval Office, adding that both Bushes feel threatened by Trump because he boldly stands for the values to which they only gave lip service.
“They’re in full panic – the Bushes are triggered by Donald Trump,” Bannon asserted while speaking at the convention banquet of the California Republican Party, according to Breitbart. “They personally, obviously, detest him. I hear this book’s going to actually say that Bush 41 actually voted for Hillary Clinton, and Bush 43 didn’t vote at all. If that’s the case, and you think of what the Clintons stand for, and how we lost this country with judges and policies, and what we’re doing throughout the world with our sovereignty, and think of those people at the Remembrance Project – so many of whom died on George Bush’s watch – it’s just disgusting.”
He contends that both former GOP presidents should have run on the Democratic Party’s ticket instead of tearing down the Republican Party’s platform with their big government policies and moderate Clinton-like beliefs on many social issues.
“If that’s what they think, then they should move on, because they certainly don’t belong in the Republican Party that reflects the values and the interests of working people – working men and women throughout the country who I couldn’t be prouder come to the pages of Breitbart, and are basically the backbone of the listening audience at Breitbart News Sunday,” Bannon continued. “They make these speeches, and they string together these kinds of happy-clappy phrases, but it doesn’t really get down to the nuts and bolts of it. People are tired of hearing rhetoric. Really what they want to hear is what your action plan is, and what it means.”
Incensed by Bush’s flagrant contempt and sheer disrespect for the president, Bannon made his true opinion of the last Bush in office known.
“It says something about Bush that Bush is here attacking, once again, attacking President Trump and being just as vitriolic as possible,” the political expert expressed. “I’ll reiterate this: I think President Bush 43 will go down in history as the single most destructive in the United States – and I include James Buchanan in that, the president before the Civil War.”
A two-term Republican failure
Bannon then briefly summarized George W. Bush’s three biggest failures while in the White House under the Republican flag – disastrous policy initiatives that he claims nearly destroyed the nation.
“Number one was the Iraq war – $6 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan … the wars still haven’t been won,” Bannon pointed out. “Iraq is as big of a disaster as it’s ever been. It’s caused total chaos in the Middle East. And it was either he outright lied to the American people or he’s just totally incompetent and misread what the information was.”
Blame for America’s great recession was then credited to former President Barack Obama’s Republican predecessor.
“The second was the financial crisis – the financial crisis happened on his watch,” Bannon explained. “It came to a head in September 2008. He just walked away from it – didn’t come up with any solutions. The thing was a debacle. We still suffer from that today. The solution was to, you know, flood the zone with liquidity – trillions and trillions of dollars of liquidity have inflated assets and made the owners of equity and real estate filthy rich, and the working men and women of this country have gotten stiffed after they had to pay for the bailouts.”
He went on to mention George W. Bush’s utter failure in foreign policy concerning his eight years of disastrous dealings and inaccurate depictions of China.
“But the most important part of what he was destructive about is China,” the conservative leader stressed. “It was on his watch they really set in motion Most Favored Nation and getting into the WTO. I know the Clintons pushed that and tried to implement it, but Bush looked at China, the whole Bush administration said China is going to get wealthier, is becoming more democratic, and more free-market capitalist. That was a massive, massive mistake.”
He insisted that the 43rd president is responsible for China’s rise and ability to gain major ground on the U.S.
“China today is a competitor-slash-enemy – having economic warfare against us – of incalculable power,” Bannon asserted. “That started with the Bush administration. He is the single most destructive president in the history of the country, and I include James Buchanan in that. For him to come and attack President Trump is an absolute disgrace.”
More Trump bashing
In addition to waging war against Trump in the recently published book, Bush joined the likes of Black Lives Matter and Antifa by indirectly accusing him of inciting racism and embracing ethnic hatred.
“Bush delivered a speech in New York on Thursday, during which he spoke about how in the present ‘bigotry seems emboldened’ and of ‘nationalism distorted into nativism,’” the Washington Examiner reported. “He never said Trump’s name, but many politicos and journalists made the inference that he was speaking about Trump.”
The accusations mounted against the president, as the successor of former President Bill Clinton likened Trump to a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) supporter and underhandedly chided Trump’s “America first” stance by calling U.S. citizens to embrace globalism reject exceptionalism.
“Bush said ‘bigotry seems emboldened’ in the United States now and warned that Americans need to reject ‘white supremacy’ and accept ‘globalization’ in free trade,” The Hill recounted from Bush’s Thursday speech.
Bannon then said that the younger Bush merely reverted back to his babbling years sitting behind the desk of the Oval Office.
“It was clear he didn’t understand anything he was talking about,” Bannon impressed, according to The Hill. “He has no earthly idea of whether he’s coming or going – just like it was when he was president of the United States.”
Even before the Bushes unleashed their recent invective rant against Trump in the form of a book, Bannon was not shy about his distaste for the last Bush administration – especially when it came to its failures concerning national security and foreign policy.
“I hold these people in contempt, total and complete contempt,” Trump’s former strategist told CBS’s 60 Minutes last month.
Gutting the GOP of establishment Republicans who embrace leftist and moderate ideologies is a major priority of Bannon’s – especially as next year’s elections approach.
“Bannon is leading what he calls a ‘season of war’ on the Republican establishment heading into the 2018 midterm elections,” The Hill’s Alicia Cohn noted. “He is backing primary challengers in multiple states after his candidate, former judge Roy Moore, successfully won the special Alabama Senate primary against an establishment (and Trump)-backed opponent in September.”
Although I fully supported both Bushes, I am now changing my mind; the former turns out to be a dirty old man and the latter took us into a war (and I still believe WMDs were hidden by Saddam Hussein) mainly to avenge the manner in which his father was treated by Saddam and he wanted to prove something to his father.
I did as you did with support for them. But I also knew that 41 was the Sec/Trea of the Council of Foreign Relations before he became President. Both are members of CFR as well as Tri-Lateral Commission. I have lost track of who is and who isn’t a member any more since several years ago, when I turned 80.
As I recall the choices were Bush and Gore. Dumb and dumber. I liked 43 because of his limited experience versus Gore who made a career of government. But if there was a “neither” box to check, that is the one I would have checked. Bannon nailed it then and has now. We see the courts filled with jackass judges and that is an awfully deep swamp. One problem I do have is that there are so many swamp things in the house and senate, if they are voted out the democrats may take control. I doubt it would make a difference in governance since the republicans have shown the unique ability to stalemate themselves and the USA.
They made a movie about them in the 50’s, “Creature from the black lagoon”. Swamp creatures, all of them. Not a honest one in the whole bunch.
Same here.
After 41 revealed ‘his’ 2016 candidate of choice, it became apparent he isn’t conservative at all. He professed loyalty to the Republican party which is another slap in the face to Americans who wanted a president who puts Country first.
Being a veteran, I expected his value system to look very similar to mine: God, Family, Country, then everything else including political affiliation. Clearly, I was wrong.
Bannon’s certainly correct about Iraq. Dubya dawdled and set up our troops as clay pigeons in a years-long mohammedan shooting gallery by buying la Condi’s preposterous idea that everything would be OK as soon as we held elections (the purple fingers story) over there. But “Islam” translates as “submission” and clearly is inconsistent with representative government.
Just after the end of Gulf War 1, 41 and Babs went to Kuwait for a little victory celebration. Saddam tried to set up an assassination attempt on GHW Bush. It was foiled, of course. But 43 never forgot that Hussein tried to “kill my daddy”. I really believe that, and of course the massive financial incentives, are why and how we wound up with Gulf War, the sequel.
Thank the good Lord that President Trump ran and won. Weak in the knees Jeb may very well have wound up moving into the White House. Then we would have become everyones beotch.
The Bushes are some of the worst presidents…but, that’s a group where there’s a lot of competition… With Jimmy Carter and obama vying for the top of the list, the Bushes only come in in the top 10. The first Bush was just a lot of bluster and big government. He had Reagan’s policies right in front of him but couldn’t continue them. He lost the next election. Then along comes ‘W’ who never saw a huge bridges-to-nowhere budget that he couldn’t sign. He ran up huge debts that were the biggest until obama came along. Both Bushes took American to war in Iraq – the second because Saddam “tried to kill my dad.” Then, both Bushes kept silent while obama did his best to ruin the country…and, when do they speak up…When President Trump is elected. I have no use for either of them. They’re certainly in the Top 10 of Worst Presidents and it takes a lot of bad decisions to get there…both worked hard at it..!!
” He ran up huge debts that were the biggest until obama came along.”
Not a supporter of Obama. He is a socialist, racist, liar who did all in his power to undermine the Constitution and the Republic BUT the debt Obama ran up was from what was handed to him from Bush
The economy was down 10% from when Bush had it, so were tax revenue
Also Bush enjoyed a $450 billion dollar Social Security surplus which did not exist after 2010 for Obama. There were some other items which don’t recall but if Obama had had the economy and revenue Bush had his budgets would have had a $250 billion dollar surplus
Shocking I know but verifiable
And let us not forget Bush first gave us a Democratic House, then a Democratic Senate which for a short time had 60 Democrats, then finally a Democratic White House, which gave us Obamacare and queer marriage, a blatantly illegal edict issued by five unelected officials. Which now sets as precedent all one needs to force the American people to a dictator’s will is a majority on the Supreme Court, which gives zero protection under the law but forces all to its will
Bush is a bozo and an idiot who understands nothing and doubt has mastered any subject or even read a book, who is the worst followed closely by Obama
When bush, the first placeholder, was taking his Oath of Office, he had people in the White House locking REAGAN SUPPORTING people out of their offices, locking their computers and escorting them to the curb.
AFTER the incoming trash had gone through everything, the personal belongings were delivered to the curb to be picked up by the recently thrown out Conservatives.
What followed was 4 years of a “place holder” pRESIDENT, followed by another they worked hand in hand with to destroy the REAGAN POLICIES, followed by the third useless “Place Holder” pRESIDENT.
And, by the end of his two terms, any traces of the REAGAN Legacy were gone, and they turned the keys over to the lowest common denominator.
They supported the garbage that they stuck us with and refused to DEFEND AMERICA.
Since JFK, we have had TWO PRESIDENTS, all others have been place holders of the most useless type available.
RONALD REAGAN and DONALD TRUMP!
Oft he 5 living former place holders, NONE HAVE EARNED any respect, and all have done enough damage to have earned their spot at the Firing Squad Wall.
‘carter gave us.
Iran
Extremely low interest rates on savings (Standard was 5.25% on savings)
OPEC
RED CHINA was given FREE CHINAS seat on the UN (in)Security Council
Runaway inflation…
oh hell!
I don’t have time….
The RINO Bushes, George HW, George W and Jeb RINO, all lovers of illegal aliens, sending jobs overseas, open borders, China stealing intellectual property from the United States, George HW voting for communist Hillary, George W not voting for President Trump, Jeb going back on his word to back the Republican nominee. George HW’s “New World Order”. The Bushes are DemoRATS in RINO clothing! The Bushes are arrogant, good for nothing traitors!
I voted for both Bush’s but never was impressed by either one. Of course, voting for a Democrat was out of the question! Bush #2 was just a dumb bell that got many of our troops killed for nothing. He had a chance to end the Bin Laden thing in Tora Bora and then held off so he could escape! My last Democrat was Jimmy Carter and it tool almost nothing to beat that!
I was in the process of raising my children when Old Man Bush was elected and I wasn’t too interested in politics, I’m ashamed to say. And I did vote for him, I’m sorry to say. And now how Old “Read-My-Lips” Bush has the gall to rail against Pres. Trump is far beyond me. I think that since real Conservative Americans decided that Jeb wasn’t president material, Dubya and Daddy are embarrassed by his incompetence. So the one whose “fault it must be” that poor li’l Jebby didnt come up to snuff is the target of their hatred–and of course that is Pres. Trump. Our President has put Barry, George Sn, and George Jr to shame. He has done more in one year than has been done since Pres. Reagan. Thank the Lord we didn’t get Jebby OR Hillary!
I, too, supported both Bushes until they recently started bashing President Trump. What a major disappointment I now feel for the two of them. They have both lost my respect, but I won’t quite name them as the most destructive presidents ever. However, they sure come in close…after Obama and Carter, and in that order.
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
I’m a tad ambivalent, not because I don’t have the courage of my convictions, but primarily ever since I occasionally caddied for U.S. Senator Prescott Bush the grandfather and the father of Bush 41 and Bush 43 respectively @ The Country Club, Farmington, CT, e.g. I’ve always been an inveterate personal fan of the Bush, Walker and Pierce families. Conversely, when it comes to policies, however, I currently proudly and stridently stand with both President Trump and Steve Bannon plus the current Administration!
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
I agree. He Bush 43) is not what I thought he was. So disappointed that he did this. He took revenge against Trump but it is against the American people because we elected him. Trump wasn’t my first choice and I don’t like his tweets, but I like his boldness and I like his energy. He is getting good things done and needs all Republicans to support him for the sake of the country and for the American people that voted for him.
Wow! Ole “Read My Lips, No New Taxes” and “Strategery” put pen to paper? Both, welfare state Presidents? Ole “Read My Lips” ruined Reagans market economy, went to Japan, turned to dinner hosts lap, emptied stomach contents. “Strategery” listened to “Chicago Red Lining Activists,” expanded subprime home loans in CA, AZ, Nevada thus collapsing USA’s Economy.
Greenspan gave We The People TARP, Quantitative Easing, and corporate flight – thus enriching China’s economic boom and subsequent trillion dollar rise to prominence, while USA was flushed down the drain. Yep! Two stellar performers of “The Welfare State.” Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128.
I also voted for both Bushes, while holding my nose. But the alternative was even worse. The duplicity of the last 4 decades has been unforgivable. Promises to win campaigns and then deliberately follow through.
So many vote for the pretty words. The snake oil salesman sells a concoction that is poison.
We must vote for those who put the country first. This must start at the local level because this is where state and federal candidate come from
Bannon is right on. Both Bushes were traitors of the US. Both went for big government, America Last policies; 43 started a useless, unwinable war, oversaw the creation of the worst recession since the Depression and hugely increased the national debt. He continues to display his lack of understanding of nearly everything. Or does he appear incredibly stupid to cover up his blatant attacks on our country and its Sovereignty? They are both certainly in the running for Worst Presidents ever.
I disagree with Bannon. Obama was the *most* destructive…but Bush may be a close second….so we are still very much in the same ballpark.
I voted for Bush twice, but later came to regret my vote. I never would have voted for Gore or Kerry either, but Bush was the one who was ultimately responsible for me leaving the Republican party on May 11th, 2006.
That date is not inconsequential, as that is the date *my* Republican senator at the time, Bill Frist, caved to Harry Reid on amnesty. The people fought that back, but had congress passed it, Bush would have no doubt signed it. That was but one of many issues where I disagreed with Bush.
When it became clear that Bush was trying to fight a politically correct war from behind a desk, half a globe away from those doing the real fighting and dying, that showed me we had learned nothing from Vietnam. Then there was also government spending and the growth of the Federal Government he approved of and implemented.
Until Trump came along, I hadn’t voted for a Republican since I left the GOP. Trump has an opportunity to earn my repeat vote, and I hope he will do so. So far, I think he’s done a good job, especially given the opposition he has faced from his own party.
Since I left the GOP, I have never looked back. I’ve found that being an independent conservative suits me very well.
both bushes made big public noise about the impropriety of former presidents speaking about/criticizing current presidents. of course, w’s sabbatical from public life was as much an opportunity to repair his battered image as to give way for obama. that said, they play hypocrite like lifelong dems. . .
Bush 43 gave us Obama. Bush mis-managed the economy so much he led us into an elongated recession which Obama blamed and made worse. I voted for both Bushes, in view of the alternatives. Both led us to 8 years of Slick Willy and then later the Fascist-in-Chief who brought us perverted decrees and fiats. In my remaining years, I will devote myself to making certain no more Bushes or Clintons.
“Bush mis-managed the economy so much he led us into an elongated recession which Obama blamed and made worse”
Exactly, Obama spent $750 billion to stimulate tax dollar sucking jobs, in the public sector, which is the equal of putting all the money into a bonfire then managed to reduce full-time employment below what it was in 2000, thanks to Obamacare, then set cities on fire with his race wars, while getting his minions to undermine the Constitutional amendments and laws of 33 state legislatures to force everyone to bake him a cake, while putting in place so many environmental regulations to chock the life out of the economy that it is amazing we survived at all.
And We have Bush to thank for giving us Obama, probably a brother from a different mother like the rapist Clinton
Well I can understand how H. thinks because he’s an arrogant Yankee. They think anyone that doesn’t come from the east coast and go to an Ivy League school is a stupid rube redneck. W’s only excuse was that he was a drunk and pickled any brains he had. I voted for both of the Bush’s because at the time the alternative seemed to be worse but in hindsight I don’t think this country would be any worse off if both of them had lost. President Trump lets his alligator mouth overload his humming bird butt quite often but, he at least is trying to put our country and people first. The Bush’s were both one worlder elitist jerks that under the right conditions would and did sell out our country. My biggest fear is President Trump will not be able to undo all the damage that his elitist, ignorant, arrogant, thieving and corrupt American hating predecessors have done. Especially with all the arrogant thieving corrupt RINO’s and Demonrats in the House and Senate. All we can do is support and pray for success for President Trump. Just remember that “if we don’t hang together, we shall surely hang separately.”
It has become painfully obvious that the Bush’s, Clintons or Obama’s made no difference as to who Was in the White House. They all served the same masters known as the “New World Order” and we know one of the names who make up that group. George Soros. A you can see the ex Prez club has been pretty tight since Reagan. We have been sold out, Bannon speaks the truth and it’s quite obvious Trump will never be in that club. God help these United States. Ike warned us and it has come to fruition.
This Country has survived in spite of Carter, Clinton, the Bushes, and Obama. America truly dodged another bullet when Trump put up his own money and ran. We all Thank GOD for the Win ! America has been given another chance we must realize that we have to Trust and Put our Faith in GOD and ask HIS BLESSING for this Country. Trump cannot do this alone and we must back him and remove the GOPe one by one until this is Trump’s Republican Party. This is something we can do and Bannon has stepped forward to help lead us to that goal. Sebastion Gorka is another, Mark Levin, Sarah Palin all will do what they can for our Country. Our Country is in a fight for its life. Let’s save it for another 200 years !