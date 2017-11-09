Bannon: G.W. Bush most destructive president ever

The former White House chief strategist took offence to the Bushes’ Trump-bashing that they unleashed in a new book penned by historian Mark Updegrove titled, The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. And after George W. Bush followed up his published attack on the president with a vitriolic speech last week aimed at Trump, Bannon called the younger Bush a real “piece of work,” saying that he “embarrassed himself” by hurling disparaging remarks at Trump.

Blue in red’s clothing?

Bannon was thoroughly appalled by both father and son, who he insists revealed themselves as phonies who never truly held the conservative Republican ideals they professed to champion from the Oval Office, adding that both Bushes feel threatened by Trump because he boldly stands for the values to which they only gave lip service.

“They’re in full panic – the Bushes are triggered by Donald Trump,” Bannon asserted while speaking at the convention banquet of the California Republican Party, according to Breitbart. “They personally, obviously, detest him. I hear this book’s going to actually say that Bush 41 actually voted for Hillary Clinton, and Bush 43 didn’t vote at all. If that’s the case, and you think of what the Clintons stand for, and how we lost this country with judges and policies, and what we’re doing throughout the world with our sovereignty, and think of those people at the Remembrance Project – so many of whom died on George Bush’s watch – it’s just disgusting.”

He contends that both former GOP presidents should have run on the Democratic Party’s ticket instead of tearing down the Republican Party’s platform with their big government policies and moderate Clinton-like beliefs on many social issues.

“If that’s what they think, then they should move on, because they certainly don’t belong in the Republican Party that reflects the values and the interests of working people – working men and women throughout the country who I couldn’t be prouder come to the pages of Breitbart, and are basically the backbone of the listening audience at Breitbart News Sunday,” Bannon continued. “They make these speeches, and they string together these kinds of happy-clappy phrases, but it doesn’t really get down to the nuts and bolts of it. People are tired of hearing rhetoric. Really what they want to hear is what your action plan is, and what it means.”

Incensed by Bush’s flagrant contempt and sheer disrespect for the president, Bannon made his true opinion of the last Bush in office known.

“It says something about Bush that Bush is here attacking, once again, attacking President Trump and being just as vitriolic as possible,” the political expert expressed. “I’ll reiterate this: I think President Bush 43 will go down in history as the single most destructive in the United States – and I include James Buchanan in that, the president before the Civil War.”

A two-term Republican failure

Bannon then briefly summarized George W. Bush’s three biggest failures while in the White House under the Republican flag – disastrous policy initiatives that he claims nearly destroyed the nation.

“Number one was the Iraq war – $6 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan … the wars still haven’t been won,” Bannon pointed out. “Iraq is as big of a disaster as it’s ever been. It’s caused total chaos in the Middle East. And it was either he outright lied to the American people or he’s just totally incompetent and misread what the information was.”

Blame for America’s great recession was then credited to former President Barack Obama’s Republican predecessor.

“The second was the financial crisis – the financial crisis happened on his watch,” Bannon explained. “It came to a head in September 2008. He just walked away from it – didn’t come up with any solutions. The thing was a debacle. We still suffer from that today. The solution was to, you know, flood the zone with liquidity – trillions and trillions of dollars of liquidity have inflated assets and made the owners of equity and real estate filthy rich, and the working men and women of this country have gotten stiffed after they had to pay for the bailouts.”

He went on to mention George W. Bush’s utter failure in foreign policy concerning his eight years of disastrous dealings and inaccurate depictions of China.

“But the most important part of what he was destructive about is China,” the conservative leader stressed. “It was on his watch they really set in motion Most Favored Nation and getting into the WTO. I know the Clintons pushed that and tried to implement it, but Bush looked at China, the whole Bush administration said China is going to get wealthier, is becoming more democratic, and more free-market capitalist. That was a massive, massive mistake.”

He insisted that the 43rd president is responsible for China’s rise and ability to gain major ground on the U.S.

“China today is a competitor-slash-enemy – having economic warfare against us – of incalculable power,” Bannon asserted. “That started with the Bush administration. He is the single most destructive president in the history of the country, and I include James Buchanan in that. For him to come and attack President Trump is an absolute disgrace.”

More Trump bashing

In addition to waging war against Trump in the recently published book, Bush joined the likes of Black Lives Matter and Antifa by indirectly accusing him of inciting racism and embracing ethnic hatred.

“Bush delivered a speech in New York on Thursday, during which he spoke about how in the present ‘bigotry seems emboldened’ and of ‘nationalism distorted into nativism,’” the Washington Examiner reported. “He never said Trump’s name, but many politicos and journalists made the inference that he was speaking about Trump.”

The accusations mounted against the president, as the successor of former President Bill Clinton likened Trump to a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) supporter and underhandedly chided Trump’s “America first” stance by calling U.S. citizens to embrace globalism reject exceptionalism.

“Bush said ‘bigotry seems emboldened’ in the United States now and warned that Americans need to reject ‘white supremacy’ and accept ‘globalization’ in free trade,” The Hill recounted from Bush’s Thursday speech.

Bannon then said that the younger Bush merely reverted back to his babbling years sitting behind the desk of the Oval Office.

“It was clear he didn’t understand anything he was talking about,” Bannon impressed, according to The Hill. “He has no earthly idea of whether he’s coming or going – just like it was when he was president of the United States.”

Even before the Bushes unleashed their recent invective rant against Trump in the form of a book, Bannon was not shy about his distaste for the last Bush administration – especially when it came to its failures concerning national security and foreign policy.

“I hold these people in contempt, total and complete contempt,” Trump’s former strategist told CBS’s 60 Minutes last month.

Gutting the GOP of establishment Republicans who embrace leftist and moderate ideologies is a major priority of Bannon’s – especially as next year’s elections approach.

“Bannon is leading what he calls a ‘season of war’ on the Republican establishment heading into the 2018 midterm elections,” The Hill’s Alicia Cohn noted. “He is backing primary challengers in multiple states after his candidate, former judge Roy Moore, successfully won the special Alabama Senate primary against an establishment (and Trump)-backed opponent in September.”

