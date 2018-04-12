Bank of America to stop lending to ‘military-style’ weapons makers

Bank of America will stop lending to companies that produce military-style firearms for civilian use in an attempt to curb mass shootings.
After a spate of deadly attacks involving rapid-fire weapons, the bank on Tuesday announced it will no longer support firearm-manufacturing clients financially.
Anne Finucane, Bank of America’s vice chairwoman, said the banking giant funds a number of big-name companies that produce semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15, but declined to identify them.
“We want to contribute in anyway we can to reducing these mass shootings. It’s such a tragedy in the U.S.,” Finucane told Bloomberg TV.
“We have let them know that … it’s not our intent to underride or finance military-style firearms on a go-forward basis,” she said.
She said the manufacturers’ response to the decision has been “mixed.”
Finucane stopped short of announcing similar limitations to big-box retailers that sell the military-style weapon, citing difficulties with “civil liberties and the 2nd Amendment.”
“That’s a good public dialogue but that’s a ways off,” she said.
The North Carolina-based banking group announced similar lending limits to coal extraction companies in 2015, acknowledging during an annual meeting that “climate change poses a significant threat” to the planet.
Citigroup was the first of Wall Street banking conglomerates to take a stance in the volatile gun control debate following the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February.
The company in March announced it would prohibit the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines and bar customers younger than 21 and those who have failed background checks from buying firearms.
Makes me glad I do not to any business with Bank of America. Won’t do business with any company that tries to not support the Second Amendment!!!!!
Am closing my personal and business accounts now. BofA has no sense of “disruptive currents” being driven by the libs and bots. Is their financial judgment driven by libs and bots-or is it George Soros threatening behind the scenes? There are real people out here taking note, and it will not bode well for BofA.
Don’t forget that B of A also owns Merrill Lynch. Time to relocate any investments and/or retirement funds.
Me too. Years ago I had Bank American accounts, but the staff was robotic and gave the appearance that I was always imposing upon them. So, I closed them out and moved to Chase and have been very glad about it since…Also, I didn’t realize that Citi Group had done the same. I never have elected to have their credit card appeals, and now I know that I never would accept any of their services. If I hear of others who want to impose upon my 2nd Amendment Rights, they too will join my avoidance of their services/products regardless of what I think of them…
do not to any business?
I’m sure Bank of Communist China will miss many folks when they close their accounts.
I stopped banking with BofA when they started issuing credit cards to illegal immigrants, some time around 2008
They are better represented by the name Bank of Amerika.
I’m with you 100% there, Gary. I also refused to do business with them over giving credit cards to illegals. I call them the Bank of Unamericans.
I am very glad I do not use any Bank of America products. I encourage everyone to get rid of Bank of America as soon as possible. Any American bank unwilling to support American manufacturing is totally treasonous.
how about knives. do they support the knife manuacturers? that’s what moslems use to stab and kill as many innocents as possible and they’re very good at it. unless you live in Israel where knife stabbers are shot dead, in other grisley episodes around the world arab muslims manage to murder and maim whole bunches of folks all at once. of course, Bank of America wouldn’t want to offend the imams by shutting off that source of supply. and, hey, how about machete manufacturers. are they also banned from receiving loans?
I really like the Alaska Airline B of A Credit Card. I hate to have to give it up.
Why does everything have to be PC.
Give it up. You can do better than with B of A. Strike a blow for 2nd Amendment rights…
Communists at work. They must be drinking the salt water from communist Kalifornia! What a disgrace, these banks assaulting our Constitution.
As a shareholder I have already contacted B of A to convey my displeasure with this decision. If I had any accounts with them I would close them.
Am tempted to say they can choose whoever they want to do business, but since the Too Big To Fail piggy was propped up with public money so there is less choice for everyone else, they need to be broken up so they cannot dictate to the market
why is this not discrimination? why cant they be sued for this discrimination?
so i refuse to bake a queer a wedding cake i get sued up the ying yang have my name dragged through the mud , slander , hatred and threats just because a queer wanted a cake.
i just used the cake thing to make a point folks.
but whats next for bank of amerikastan? you people of christian faith and love of country and the amendments can not bank here.
Discrimination it is. Blacks are a protected class in the identity politics game so why not Black Rifles? Where is the A(merican)C(ommunist)L(awyers)U(nion) now?
Just closed my account. And they are right, they can do business with who ever they choose. So Can I. Unless of course they stopped doing business with a PC Democrat /Communistic entity.
Bank of America will never see business from me or my relatives. They are a poor excuse as Americans and follow the leftist commie movement! Read what the 2nd Amendment really says. “Shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says.
I don’t have any BOA accounts but I remember that Wells Fargo recently said they will continue to do business with gun manufacturers. Maybe you can verify that and move your BOA accounts to Wells Fargo.
I’ve been with B of A over ten years, but I will be going to a different bank.
I guess we will have to find another credit card. If they think that is going to help anything–they are crazy.
It is a clear attack on the Second Amendment! Churches will be next!
This article is very confusing. First it mentions B o A, then refers to Citigroup. Is Bank of America part of Citigroup? They did not mention Citi Bank which IS part of Citigroup. Then they state that “the company ” announced it would prohibit the sale of bump stocks and high capacity magazines, etc.. What company can do that? BoA or Citigroup can’t prohibit those sales. Such rubbish from the journalists at the New York Daily News. Typical product of our institutes of higher learning.
How many of you budding social activists have joined the NRA? How many have gone out and bought an AR 15 pattern rifle to support the companies that make them? Just to set the record straight, I am a Life Member of NRA and own 2 (two) serial numbered AR 15’s. There may be others, I will neither confirm nor deny.
Well I have (correction, had) three BOA accounts. Since Wells Fargo has not bent over for the Soros shills, I will move over there.