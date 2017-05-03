Bananas Lynched on College Campus

If you want to set off a panic at American University, leave some bananas in public.

The private university in Washington, D.C. has launched a public safety investigation after “multiple bananas were found hanging from string tied in the shape of nooses in three places on campus,” The Eagle reports.

It’s American’s second brush with racist bananas since last fall, when two white students were accused of throwing a banana at a black student, and a rotten banana was left in front of a black student’s dorm room. (The university refused to say how it punished the alleged perpetrators.)

These new bananas refer to last summer’s “Harambe” meme, which itself was frequently called racist, and the African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Alpha Kappa Alpha members targeted with multiple Bananas in nooses with "AKA" written on them at #AmericanUniversity https://t.co/tbyVfoTtpL pic.twitter.com/QL1WQ65Et7 — Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) May 2, 2017

