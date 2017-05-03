Bananas Lynched on College Campus

If you want to set off a panic at American University, leave some bananas in public.
The private university in Washington, D.C. has launched a public safety investigation after “multiple bananas were found hanging from string tied in the shape of nooses in three places on campus,” The Eagle reports.
It’s American’s second brush with racist bananas since last fall, when two white students were accused of throwing a banana at a black student, and a rotten banana was left in front of a black student’s dorm room. (The university refused to say how it punished the alleged perpetrators.)
These new bananas refer to last summer’s “Harambe” meme, which itself was frequently called racist, and the African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Alpha Kappa Alpha members targeted with multiple Bananas in nooses with "AKA" written on them at #AmericanUniversity https://t.co/tbyVfoTtpL pic.twitter.com/QL1WQ65Et7
— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) May 2, 2017
Read the rest at the College Fix
American U. police offer $1K reward for information on ‘racist’ displays
Police at American University released video of an individual they believe hung bananas on strings in the shape of a noose on campus this week and they are offering a $1,000 award for information about the “racist” displays on campus.
Source of information: WTOP
Join the discussion
Really? Bananas? Nooses? Anyone out there want to bet a dollar to a doughnut that in about a month or so we hear that some skulls full of mush in the AKA sorority were responsible? Imagine how bad it would have been if the perps only had large fishing hooks with which to dangle their bananas! I thought the whole idea of uni-versities was to unite diversity not segregated frats and sororities. Whoever did it needs to put this much effort into learning instead of trying to foment hate.
I would bet money this is another case of BLACK perps trying to make it appear that a racist “hate crime” was committed against black students. Every TIME one of these incidents occurs, that is how it turns out, which proves that REAL white-on-black racist “hate” incidents are so HARD to find that in order to perpetuate the image of blacks as a “victim class” entitled to special privileges, they have to MANUFACTURE racism to “prove” they’re entitled to victim status.
I wouldn’t take that bet, cause imo its 99% chance of coming true..