Ban On Possession Of Stun Guns Violated Second Amendment, Mass. High Court Rules

Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Tuesday that the state’s ban on civilian possession of stun guns violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The decision marked a reversal for the court, which reached an opposite conclusion in a different case in 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, set aside that earlier ruling, saying the Massachusetts court failed to properly explain its decision.
The Supreme Judicial Court stayed the effect of Tuesday’s ruling for 60 days, leaving the 2004 state ban in place to give the Legislature time to rewrite the law to regulate the ownership of stun guns, without banning them entirely.
“We conclude that the absolute prohibition against civilian possession of stun guns … is in violation of the Second Amendment, and we order that the count of the complaint charging the defendant with such possession be dismissed with prejudice,” the justices wrote.
The defendant, Jorge Ramirez, was charged with illegal possession of a stun gun after a traffic stop in Revere in 2015. He was also later charged with possession of other firearms without the proper licenses.
Ramirez’s bid to throw out the stun gun charge on constitutional grounds was turned down by a lower court judge, but later referred to the SJC.
The law prohibits individuals from ownership of any “portable device or weapon from which an electrical current, impulse, wave or beam may be directed,” and in manner intended to incapacitate temporarily, injure or kill.” The law exempted law enforcement officers, but required police to have special training on the use of stun guns.
Massachusetts is among a handful of U.S. states, including New York, Hawaii and Rhode Island, which ban outright the civilian ownership of stun guns. Many other states have restrictions on sale and possession of the devices.
The earlier ruling in Massachusetts involved the arrest of a woman who told police she carried a stun gun as protection against a former boyfriend. In that case, the SJC upheld the woman’s conviction, but the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the ruling. The charge against the woman was later dismissed by mutual agreement but without a further determination of the constitutional questions.
Under Tuesday’s ruling, the charge of illegal possession of a stun gun against Ramirez will be dismissed, but the current law remains in effect for 60 days to give state lawmakers the chance to write a new law that could make stun guns subject to the same or similar licensing requirements as other types of firearms.
Messages left Tuesday with Democratic House and Senate leaders, and with a spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, were not immediately returned.
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Boston upheld another Massachusetts law that bans assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, ruling that those types of weapons are not protected by the Second Amendment.
Electrical zapper or chemical slug thrower, what’s the difference? The person is armed. But then again, Mass. is a liberal state and it’s hard to get a firearm there. I wonder what their position is on an old guy carrying a sword cane?
Don’t even think about the sword cane, it’s obviously a concealed weapon.
Well, i’ve known only 4 folk who’ve ever owned a sword-cane, and all 4 had them at one time or another, classed as a consealed weapon by SOME liberal judge/sheriff (locally at least).. BUT as all 4 owned them for SHOW and costumes, they had little issue retaining ownership of them…
I’m not sure which is more surprising….
1. That the court got it right…
2. That the court which got it right was from Massachusetts…
3. Or, that they dismissed the case “with prejudice”, which is polite legal speak for: “Your argument is so f’ing stupid, that if you don’t get the H##L out of my court room right now, I’ll order the bailiff to drag you out by your hair. IDIOT!
The US Supreme Court was breathing down their necks. They banned them once and got it handed back to them.
Both 2 and 3 are more surprising to me.. 2 more so!
Stun gun makes sense for those that prefer to incapacitate rather than typically eliminate. Sometimes, I don’t understand the logic of the Liberal mindset. Multiple attackers may be problematic, however; unless the stun gun could be easily and quickly reloaded. People who attempt to incapacitate using any allowed weapon (assuming for rational cause) should be protected from frivolous lawsuits.
The whole point in concealing a weapon is to surprise and attacker. The only time a concealed weapon, or any weapon, is illegal is when it is used to commit a crime. Remember the word “infringed”? That means ANY law that regulates or forbids.
1. To transgress or exceed the limits of; violate: infringe a contract; infringe a patent.
2. Obsolete To defeat; invalidate.