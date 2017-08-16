Baltimore: Confederate monuments taken down by officials in the dark of night

Baltimore had city workers quietly remove its four Confederate statues early Wednesday: the Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monument in Wyman Park, the Confederate women’s monument in Bishop Square Park, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue and the Roger B. Taney bronze statue in Mount Vernon Place.
Mayor Catherine Pugh said, “They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.”
Cities across the United States are confronted with how they commemorate the legacy of Confederate history after a woman was killed last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., during protests surrounding the removal of a statue. Other Confederate monuments have since been targets of vandalism.
The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2016 said there were 718 Confederate monuments and statues in the United States, about 300 of which are in Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.
New Orleans, La., removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in May.
On Monday, protesters in Durham, N.C., pulled down a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.
In Tampa, Fla., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating an act of vandalism targeting the Confederate Memorial Park over the weekend. The park is on private property.
David McCallister, a leader in the Sons of Confederate Veterans group whose ancestors are memorialized in the park, helped clean up red paint that defaced the granite monuments. McCallister said the word “antifa” — or “anti-fascist” — was written on the property.
“It really made me heartsick to see red paint dripping like blood down on my ancestor’s name on a monument meant to honor him as a Floridian and patriot,” McCallister told the Tampa Bay Times.
In Gainesville, Fla., the “Old Joe” monument outside the Alachua County Administration building commemorating fallen Confederate soldiers was taken down Monday. The statue stood for 113 years and was moved to Oak Ridge Cemetery near Rochelle, southeast of Gainesville.
The University of Florida on Wednesday rejected a request by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer to rent space on its grounds to host an event on Sept. 12 — citing possible violence.
“I find the racist rhetoric of Richard Spencer and white nationalism repugnant and counter to everything the university and this nation stands for,” UF President Kent Fuchs said in a statement.
The decision was made after assessing the potential risks, particularly after calls for violence online, such as those who decreed “The Next Battlefield is in Florida,” Fuchs added.
Fuchs said that while UF remains “unwaveringly dedicated to free speech and the spirit of public discourse,” the First Amendment “does not require a public institution to risk imminent violence to students and others.”
“The likelihood of violence and potential injury — not the words or ideas — has caused us to take this action,” Fuchs said.
UF’s denial of Spencer’s speech comes after Texas A&M University canceled an event for Sept. 11 scheduled by white nationalist Preston Wiginton. The university cited “concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff and the public” following the Charlottesville incident in its decision.
In Washington, D.C., Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-La., has called for Confederate statues to be removed from the U.S. Capitol, where at least nine honoring former Confederate leaders and military officers stand as part of a collection.
“We will never solve America’s race problem if we continue to honor traitors who fought against the United States in order to keep African Americans in chains. By the way, thank god, they lost,” Richmond said.
In Georgia, a Stacey Abrams, a Democratic candidate for governor, has called for the removal of the carving depicting three Confederate leaders — Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson — on the state-owned Stone Mountain.
“We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the Union,” Abrams wrote on Twitter. “Confederate monuments belong in museums where we can study and reflect on that terrible history, not in places of honor across our state.”
No changes are planned for the Gettysburg National Military Park, which memorializes Union and Confederate soldiers who fought in the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.
Gettysburg National Military Park spokeswoman Katie Lawhon said the Gettysburg park has not yet received complaints or requests related to the Confederate monuments on site.
“These memorials, erected predominantly in the early and mid-20th century, are an important part of the cultural landscape,” Lawhon told The Evening Sun.
The debate over how to commemorate the Confederacy’s legacy boiled over after a protest Friday and Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., turned violent. A planned “Unite the Right” rally, which was organized to protest the removal of a Lee statue, drew hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, as well as counter-protesters. The rally was canceled before it started due to violence.
Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralagel, was killed when a man plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters. James Alex Field, Jr., a 20-year-old man described as a Nazi sympathizer, was arrested.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended those who gathered to protest the statue’s removal.
“Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington lose his status?” Trump said. “What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? Do you like him? … You’re changing history. You’re changing culture.”
Those statues honoring Confederates belong to the people of this nation. It is their history and they do not belong to some cowardly mayor who moves like a thief in the night doing the bidding of the leftest hooligans paid by ilk such as the war criminal george soros. This is all designed to bring this nation to total chaos and destroy Trump’s presidency. I suspect they are biting off much more than they can chew. If this mayor pugh had the confederate monuments removed I trust she also had any reference to or monument of mlk removed too.Are they truly so stupid as to believe they can erase history and not repeat it ?
4liberty, I believe they are deliberately TRYING to repeat it! The damned Commucrats and their paid hooligans are doing their best to sow division, hatred, and start ANOTHER Civil War, only this one would be even LESS “civil” than the LAST one, I have no doubt!
Yes, 4liberty, they can erase Baltimore and Maryland’s participation in the War Between the States or the American Civil War. First they have to get rid of the visual references in the public parks and cemeteries. Next they will go into the privately owned graveyards and remove all of the headstones of the southern soldiers where it references the CSA…. If you can get hold of an American History book written since 1952 that has more than a page covering the Civil War, you will have found a treasure trove of useless information. Go back 70 years and make a comparison. The difference isn’t the lies in the modern version; it is the lack of truth…… I some times think the wrong side won…
Typical COWARDLY behavior of the Baltimore lib-tard “leaders.” I think it’s fitting they were skulking around in the dark of night doing this, though, because what they were doing is SHAMEFUL. They are no better than the Soviets, Nazis, and ISIS–all of whom made/make a practice of trying to erase history by removing monuments and statues.
Pres. Trump was right! Who’s next? George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? And yet the lib-tard HYPOCRITES see NOTHING wrong with having buildings in DC named for Senator Robert Byrd–a proud Grand Dragon of the KKK–not to mention a “friend and mentor” to that corrupt old CRONE, Hillary Clinton they attempted to foist on us as President!
Of course President Trump is being attacked and VILIFIED from all sides for DARING to say that the violent BLM and antifa people are JUST AS VIOLENT as the “white supremacists.” They’re actually much WORSE, since they commit a lot MORE violence, and are being PAID to do so by the damned Commucrats, who are determined to start ANOTHER Civil War, because they hope it would give them an opportunity to ILLEGALLY seize control of the government, since they can’t seem to find enough people dumb enough to VOTE THEM back in!
And PS–a LOT of those “white supremacists” are PHONY plants, ALSO being paid to run around the country starting trouble, just like they did in Charlottesville. You noticed the mainstream media are still setting their hair on fire about Charlottesville’s “racist attacks” (even though the video of the even showed mostly WHITE PEOPLE fighting with EACH OTHER!) But they have stopped talking ALTOGETHER about the driver of the car who killed that woman, ever since it was discovered that he was NOT a “neo-Nazi extreme right-winger” as they ALL DESCRIBED HIM, but an Obama-supporting antifa member!
This whole trend is disgusting, but, sadly, predictable given the much broader liberal/progressive/ democrat/socialist agenda of history revisionary. And, true to form, who was the most quoted reference throughout this garbage but the Racist, leftist Southern Poverty Law Center that holds and defends and advances such extremist positions as routine, only appreciated by leftist racists.
More:
More… And, lest we forget (as most have or have been brainwashed to never know…by these same people) the Civil War initially was NOT about slavery (which I detest, as do most), but the abusive total disregard of the U.S. Constitution by one Abraham Lincoln who callously wiped his butt with it to further his personal views. He had an on-going “affair” with a black woman. He is the ONLY President to declare Martial Law and suspend all Constitutional rights. The folks who wrote, argued, and signed the Constitution greatly LIMITED the Federal Govt’s rights. Vast majority of rights resided in the STATES, not the Fed. No one FORCED the North to own slaves, or to stop owning them. And they had owned them. Then they stopped. Then they felt THEY had the right to impose their NEW thinking on other states. That is BARRED from the Constitution (at least it was). Lincoln should be remembered for advancing the greatest American slaughter in history. To suit HIM, he caused the deaths of more Americans than all of our foreign wars combined. And, what did we get for it? Responsible, thankful blacks? No. Ever more demanding.
william, how much factual documentation can you produce to verify your statements? Facts produced in the 1860s, not by latter day historians with an ax to grind.
Its disheartening to see our cowardly politicians bow to leftist demands that further advance their efforts to rewrite history and obliterate our culture. I don’t agree with extremism on either side, left or right, but it is clear that The Socialist Democrats are trying to paint Republicans as bigots because they won’t condemn the removal of Confederate statues and flags. Nor should they because the Civil war was not just about the retention of slavery, but it was primarily due to economic aggression from the North. It should also be noted that The KKK was an arm of the Democratic party and it was this party that was responsible for the bigotry against Blacks. If anyone cares to recall it was the Republican party under Lincoln that freed the slaves and did away with the Jim Crow laws. This hypocrisy by the left in agitating for the removal of Confederate Statues is a ruse to shift the bigotry moniker from Democrats to Republicans. They are hoping that Americans are to stupid to see the anti White campaign that is aligned with their efforts to remove Confederate symbols from our culture. The politicians that are caving in to this hypocrisy should be ashamed and voted out of office.
More: Blacks are the only group for which Congress has repeatedly passed laws and give aways. Didn’t do it for the Chinese coolies brought to build our railroads. They won respect by hard work and largely low crime. Blacks commit crimes at rates multiple times higher than any other “ethnic” group in America and then complain about police “profiling” when that is a traditionally accepted, widely successful method of crime prevention, globally. Go figure. HISTORICALLY: Slave trade involved Black Muslims in Africa, doing what they’d done for centuries (as did other non-muslim black villagers: (no TV or Internet, and you can only dance so long, then Friday nite, let’s go raid that next village, take their “stuff”, rape and kidnap their women, and bring men home as slaves. Been going on for centuries. But now, the muslims found they could do it for profit. America slave trade was the SMALLEST of all the slave-trading nations. Blacks AND whites need to read the book (written by a smart, black immigrant who, when he did his RESEARCH into FACTS (which black Americans don’t) converted from a liberal democrat to a Conservative Republican. Get the book: “Stolen History” by Frantz Emmanuel Kebreau. Probably never be on the list during “Black History Month”. Oh, and the FIRST slave in America? Yes, he was black…but OWNED by a Black. You need to read how THAT happened, and it was his own fault.
As well as one of the ‘first’ slave traders was black!
I can’t stand these stupid liberal Mayors. These statues have stood there for decades and never did any harm to anyone. They are part of this country’s history. Stop kissing the butt of trouble making liberals and Muslims. You don’t see Conservatives marching in the streets with their face covered and destroying property yet liberal Mayors take their side. Stupid-Stupid-Stupid
The 2 biggest mistakes this country has made was:
1 Allowing slavery
2 Allowing Muslims to immigrate to this country and practice Islam
And not ‘picking our own damned cotton!’
What Democrat and Rino Government sanctioned P C hypocrisy. Racism and Colonialism were considered science, and law. Look it up in old science and law textbooks. State boundaries declared which worldview a person fought for. Today the science and law of State Sanctioned Secular Humanism is using adult school teachers, and special interest activists to normalize perversion and corruption to future generations, by Democrat and Rino Legislation.
Politically Correct Ideology is leaving or Civilization wide open to hypocrisy and lawlessness, by Supreme Court, and Government Legislation. The Popular Media and Entertainment Industry also love to corrupt the young, with our manufacturers paying for it by advertising . This indoctrinates everyone to believe common sense to be a crime.
A sad day in America! America is now too PC to survive, controlled by the radical minority.
If something offends these idiots about our history………………just destroy it………….then it never happened……………right? Seems like I remember another country that attempted to do that very thing once. Nazi Germany. I don’t know which is worse…..Communist Socialism or Idiocracy, (the movie) We are steaming full speed towards one or both.
New Orleans and other Democrat run cities across the South and America where any statue or monument honors anyone objected to by a few anarchists, will remove them at a huge cost, and put them in storage. Some will make empty promises to put them up again in a designated park once funds are available, but when funds are available they will always find some other expense much more pressing to allocate the money.
In all cases, Democrat erected the statues in the South. Taxpayers paid for the monuments and maintenance. Democrats are now removing them. Taxpayers will pay for the removal and storage.
The divisive legacy of Obama continues, and reaches new heights..
Oh, btw, Baltimore has a prime tourist attraction in its Inner harbor, the now museum ship, the USCG cutter Roger B. Taney, a veteran of WWII.
I am waiting to hear from the Austrians about the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Are they still ‘offended’?
Anxiously awaiting news about the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. Will Washington, DC be receiving a name change>
Baltimore is one of the most racially divided cities in the USA.
What it does is strictly out of abject fear.