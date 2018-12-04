‘Ballot harvesting’ — a sure-fire way for Dems to win

A conservative columnist agrees with House Speaker Paul Ryan in questioning the legitimacy of California’s vote-counting process.
It’s called “ballot harvesting” – and it’s illegal in most states. But the practice was legal for the first time in California this year. It allows a third party to collect completed “vote by mail” ballots from voters and then hand them over to election officials. The legislation states that:
“… A vote by mail voter who is unable to return the ballot [by mail or in person] may designate any person to return the ballot to the elections official who issued the ballot, to the precinct board at a polling place or vote center within the state, or to a vote by mail ballot dropoff location within the state ….” (Assembly Bill 1921)
That new law has caused Ryan, the outgoing Speaker of the House, to question the legitimacy of several California congressional races last month, adding to the contention of many Republicans that the state’s election procedures are flawed. “We had a lot of wins that night, and three weeks later we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have? I can’t begin to understand what ballot harvesting is,” Ryan told The Washington Post.
Robert Knight, a conservative columnist for The Washington Times and OneNewsNow, says Ryan has legitimate concerns. “There’s long been a clear pattern across the country that when ballots are counted after a close election, the Democrats invariably win. Somehow they come up with the ballots,” he points out.
The most suspicious case in California, according to Knight, was in the 39th Congressional District, where Republican Young Kim was vying to become the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress.
“She was up by 14 percent on election night – and then they started all the ballot counting,” he describes. “And a week later they declared the Democrat the winner, Gil Cisneros, by 3,000 votes.
“Now I’m just wondering why it always goes this way. It never goes the other way. Whenever you see a ballot counting, the Democrats always seem to harvest enough votes to get over the top. And so when Paul Ryan suspects something fishy, a lot of us feel the same way.”
Washington Times columnist Shawn Steel puts it this way regarding the ultimate result of the Kim-Cisneros race: “There’s no evidence of ballot box shenanigans. No need. Democrats know it’s easier to erode voter integrity laws than to stuff ballot boxes …. Merciless and unsparing, California Democrats have systematically undermined California’s already-weak voter protection laws to guarantee permanent one-party rule.”
Steel argues his case by detailing how California Democrats have expanded voter eligibility for non-citizens, inmates, and felons, and instituting “motor voter” registration, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, automatic mailing of absentee ballots to every voter, conditional ballots, ballots accepted up to a week after Election Day, and second chance for rejected ballots.
At what point will the the detestable destructive Liberal Democrat Party that revolves around and its philosophy is based on the lack of integrity, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.
Be held accountable for their actions?
Except for President Donald Trump, very few Republicans have any grit. They are a bunch of useless self-serving wimpy professional politicians that bow down to the destructive Liberal Democrats.
We when the next census comes out and THE PEOPLE have to state whether or not they are in the country legally so many will not be filled out. California’s true population of social dependency will be under counted and they may just lose some of those House seats they stole, probably to Texas. Watch out for the next harvesting of fake census forms. Jail is way too good for them which goes to prove that he who would steal your hard earned personal property in taxes would not hesitate to steal your country as well. California elections look more like the Soviet Union than any Trump collusion conspiracy. Hopefuly enough motor voter cars got burnt out in the recent forest fires.
Unfortunately, most of the damage was done in ‘center-right’ counties where state agencies are pushing an agenda of not allowing owners to return and re-construct. Thank-you PG&E for your culpability in starting these infernos. BTW, PG&E is controlled by Rothschild.
You hit the nail on the head. “useless self-serving wimpy professional politicians” perfectly describes the vast majority of politicians, lobbyists, and public employee bureaucrats.
At this point, California is LOST! Nothing short of OPEN and ARMED revolt is going to reclaim this once-great state from the banana republic that it has become. Honestly, I think that their representatives should be EJECTED from Congress and the entire election process NATIONWIDE needs to be secured. ENOUGH of this early voting, absentee voting (except for members of the military), provisional ballot nonsense! You’re there, on ELECTION DAY, with your ID… and then, ONLY then, does your vote get counted!
What happened to chain of custody, and checks and balances? Who ensures that these “designated ballot returners” return every ballot that has been entrusted to them, unmolested? If the people doing this are not sworn polling agents, operating in pairs of opposed party affiliation to ensure everything is done above board, these ballots are no more legitimate than those found in the trunk of a car a week after the polls close.
There are plenty of Conservatives, Republicans, and those that lean that way in Cali. But they don’t stand a chance against the immoral and illegal shenanigans of the dems. I feel sorry for them and for us (especially Texas) who have to pay for the insanity of commies.
I live here in the Banana Republic, Commies-R-Us La La land where you don’t need no stinkin I.D. or rules to vote. They still use the Al Franken rules when needed. Orange county is mostly a red district…Why are they allowing this.? There were 300,000 more votes for the congressional seats then for the Gavinator..??? Millions of illegals can vote for their free stuff…The public employee’s get outrageous retirement packages…no wonder the state is bankrupt.
You need to get OUT! It is only going to get worse, if you can imagine that.
Voter migration from Californication to Texas almost elected “Beto”.
If this is ILLEGAL in most States, why in the world is it legal in California ? This should be illegal across the entire Country !
That makes way too much sense. Hence, the liberal Democrats (but I repeat myself) will ignore you and say you are trying to suppress minority voting by pointing out how and when they cheat!
Third world tactics are what they’re resorting to.
I know in the Philippines, each president has a rep. go door to door, or field by field over there. and pay a 100 pesos to the voter. I say the bar has been lowered in cali, by the demo’s.
EVERYTHING is legal in MEXIFORNIA!
WOW, you might as well print them a license that says “Voter Fraud License” because this gives them that capability. Anyone with a technical background knows how easy it is to scan these ballots in and reprint them with a different vote, as well as duplicate them with changed info. They will “print” just enough to help them win the election. Seriously CA, you are allowing this???
It’s called fraud. California lives by it.
California has slow rolled all moderates and conservatives to being disenfranchised. This is just third act of a play that started under the “Govenator.” First came the “non-partisan” redistricting commission which somehow was loaded with left-leaning members. Than came the “jungle-primary” to make sure that there would be little interest in state elections among non-libs because both candidates would be far-left and extremely far-left. Now, “ballot-harvesting” came along to backup the previous changes with a sure fire way to do good old fashioned ballot box stuffing. Its about time moderates and conservatives in California investigated the legality of these things.
I find it ‘fishy’ that Paul Ryan’s first legislative act after being elected as Speaker of the House, the 2015 OmniBS Bill, fully funded Obamacare and Planned Parenthood. Good Riddance, Soros-backer.
California also has a “jungle” primary. No party primaries. So there were two Democrats running for each seat.