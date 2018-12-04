‘Ballot harvesting’ — a sure-fire way for Dems to win

A conservative columnist agrees with House Speaker Paul Ryan in questioning the legitimacy of California’s vote-counting process.

It’s called “ballot harvesting” – and it’s illegal in most states. But the practice was legal for the first time in California this year. It allows a third party to collect completed “vote by mail” ballots from voters and then hand them over to election officials. The legislation states that:

“… A vote by mail voter who is unable to return the ballot [by mail or in person] may designate any person to return the ballot to the elections official who issued the ballot, to the precinct board at a polling place or vote center within the state, or to a vote by mail ballot dropoff location within the state ….” (Assembly Bill 1921)

That new law has caused Ryan, the outgoing Speaker of the House, to question the legitimacy of several California congressional races last month, adding to the contention of many Republicans that the state’s election procedures are flawed. “We had a lot of wins that night, and three weeks later we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have? I can’t begin to understand what ballot harvesting is,” Ryan told The Washington Post.

Robert Knight, a conservative columnist for The Washington Times and OneNewsNow, says Ryan has legitimate concerns. “There’s long been a clear pattern across the country that when ballots are counted after a close election, the Democrats invariably win. Somehow they come up with the ballots,” he points out.

The most suspicious case in California, according to Knight, was in the 39th Congressional District, where Republican Young Kim was vying to become the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress.

“She was up by 14 percent on election night – and then they started all the ballot counting,” he describes. “And a week later they declared the Democrat the winner, Gil Cisneros, by 3,000 votes.

“Now I’m just wondering why it always goes this way. It never goes the other way. Whenever you see a ballot counting, the Democrats always seem to harvest enough votes to get over the top. And so when Paul Ryan suspects something fishy, a lot of us feel the same way.”

Washington Times columnist Shawn Steel puts it this way regarding the ultimate result of the Kim-Cisneros race: “There’s no evidence of ballot box shenanigans. No need. Democrats know it’s easier to erode voter integrity laws than to stuff ballot boxes …. Merciless and unsparing, California Democrats have systematically undermined California’s already-weak voter protection laws to guarantee permanent one-party rule.”

Steel argues his case by detailing how California Democrats have expanded voter eligibility for non-citizens, inmates, and felons, and instituting “motor voter” registration, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, automatic mailing of absentee ballots to every voter, conditional ballots, ballots accepted up to a week after Election Day, and second chance for rejected ballots.

