Baldwin Unhinged! Blames Trump supporters for moral collapse in America; Dems debate in Iowa

Alec Baldwin says there is a moral collapse going on in America and it’s caused by Trump supporters. One host over at MSNBC is accusing CNN of being too fair to President Trump, and the Democrats put on a snooze-fest of a debate last night in Iowa. All that and more on today’s show!

In his latest rant, actor Alec Baldwin blames Trump supporters for the “moral collapse” that’s going on in America. Don’t you just love it when these Hollywood elites start talking? You never know what is going to come out of their mouths.

A host over at MSNBC says that CNN is actually too fair to President Trump. CNN is a network committed to defeating President Trump, and yet Lawrence O’Donnell at MSNBC thinks that CNN is too nice. How far left does one have to be in order to think that CNN is too nice?

The Democrats debated in Iowa on Tuesday night, and it was the most boring debate yet. However, one question definitely played into the narrative that the media do not want Bernie Sanders to be the nominee.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

