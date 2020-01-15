Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Baldwin Unhinged! Blames Trump supporters for moral collapse in America; Dems debate in Iowa

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 15, 2020
3

Alec Baldwin says there is a moral collapse going on in America and it’s caused by Trump supporters. One host over at MSNBC is accusing CNN of being too fair to President Trump, and the Democrats put on a snooze-fest of a debate last night in Iowa. All that and more on today’s show!

In his latest rant, actor Alec Baldwin blames Trump supporters for the “moral collapse” that’s going on in America. Don’t you just love it when these Hollywood elites start talking? You never know what is going to come out of their mouths.

A host over at MSNBC says that CNN is actually too fair to President Trump. CNN is a network committed to defeating President Trump, and yet Lawrence O’Donnell at MSNBC thinks that CNN is too nice. How far left does one have to be in order to think that CNN is too nice?

The Democrats debated in Iowa on Tuesday night, and it was the most boring debate yet. However, one question definitely played into the narrative that the media do not want Bernie Sanders to be the nominee.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

3 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
12:28 pm January 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm

What planet is this jackass from? This …MUST… be his first day here. So the moral decay is brought on by people of faith that insist on moral values… people that adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution… the largest group of people that donates the most money to non profit organizations helping the needy… people who believe in strong family values… people with outstanding work ethics who promote rugged individualism. WOW… Just when you think this idiot couldn’t get more clueless.

alethia
alethia
1:30 pm January 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm

Haaaaa! He says facetiously as he curses his daughter, cab driver and wife a blue streak. Haaaa! What a laugh that is!

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
1:30 pm January 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm

Alec is correct, there is a moral collapse in America. It’s just he’s a useful idiot of the marxist left trying to deflect as the true root cause is the leftist’s destruction of family, faith and patriotism.

