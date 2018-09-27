Background info comes out on Avenatti client, Julie Swetnick

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a friend of attending house parties where women — including herself — were sexually assaulted, had a restraining order filed against her years later in Miami by her former boyfriend.

Thirteen days later, the case was dismissed, not long after an affidavit of non-ability to advance fees was filed.

According to Vinneccy, Swetnick threatened him after they broke up and even after he got married to his current wife and had a child.

“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy said in a telephone interview with POLITICO. “I know a lot about her.”

Julie Swetnick’s father says he is ‘shocked’ by her claims – as her history of money troubles and unpaid taxes is revealed

Julie Swetnick, 55, is the third woman to come forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

She allegedly failed to pay over $100,000 in taxes and fees in Maryland and to the Internal Revenue Service since 2015.

Swetnick also allegedly owed $40,303 to the IRS stemming from unpaid 2014 taxes, resulting in a federal tax lien on her home.

Her attorney Michael Avenatti told DailyMail.com she had paid all of them in full and the debts ‘are irrelevant to her claims’.

Her father, 95, said he has had virtually no contact with her for the last decade but was shocked by the allegations she has leveled.

Different pasts: Brett Kavanaugh’s description of his teenage years is entirely at odds with the picture painted by his third accuser, Julie Swetnick, who graduated three years before him from a different, public school – while he went to an elite Jesuit-run Catholic high school.

So to summarize claims: Swetnick graduated High School in 1980.

In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where druggings & gang rapes occurred with regularity.

She went back to those parties 10 times.

She is just now reporting this, 37 years later.

Ok — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2018

BREAKING: Avenatti has been asked SIX TIMES since Sunday to make his client available to be interviewed by Senate Judiciary Committee attorneys regarding her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh was the mastermind behind a secret child gang rape cartel. He has refused all requests. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018

