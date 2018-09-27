Background info comes out on Avenatti client, Julie Swetnick

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a friend of attending house parties where women — including herself — were sexually assaulted, had a restraining order filed against her years later in Miami by her former boyfriend.
Thirteen days later, the case was dismissed, not long after an affidavit of non-ability to advance fees was filed.
According to Vinneccy, Swetnick threatened him after they broke up and even after he got married to his current wife and had a child.
“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy said in a telephone interview with POLITICO. “I know a lot about her.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at Politico.
Julie Swetnick’s father says he is ‘shocked’ by her claims – as her history of money troubles and unpaid taxes is revealed
Julie Swetnick, 55, is the third woman to come forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
She allegedly failed to pay over $100,000 in taxes and fees in Maryland and to the Internal Revenue Service since 2015.
Swetnick also allegedly owed $40,303 to the IRS stemming from unpaid 2014 taxes, resulting in a federal tax lien on her home.
Her attorney Michael Avenatti told DailyMail.com she had paid all of them in full and the debts ‘are irrelevant to her claims’.
Her father, 95, said he has had virtually no contact with her for the last decade but was shocked by the allegations she has leveled.
Different pasts: Brett Kavanaugh’s description of his teenage years is entirely at odds with the picture painted by his third accuser, Julie Swetnick, who graduated three years before him from a different, public school – while he went to an elite Jesuit-run Catholic high school.
So to summarize claims:
Swetnick graduated High School in 1980.
In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where druggings & gang rapes occurred with regularity.
She went back to those parties 10 times.
She is just now reporting this, 37 years later.
Ok
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2018
BREAKING: Avenatti has been asked SIX TIMES since Sunday to make his client available to be interviewed by Senate Judiciary Committee attorneys regarding her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh was the mastermind behind a secret child gang rape cartel. He has refused all requests.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Daily Mail.
One has got to be a deranged Liberal Democrat guppy Snowflake to believe and support the deplorable Democrat Party’s lying con. Remember last month they were attacking Brett Kavanaugh because they thought he did not support abortion. But that wasn’t going too well so they switched to a unsubstantiated sexual assault accusation,
The harvest of financially troubled women is plentiful for Rich Libs like George Soros to payoff use and abuse,, who glean in, bribe and use the chaff, and throw out the wheat if any is left when the famine creating social insects attack the formerly educated and fruitful American fields of innocence, honesty, and prosperity. Congress is beginning to look like a wheat field infested with Army worms and grasshoppers. Lets hope their is enough roots left underground in our former amber waves of grain to recover and grow once the pesky parasites have moved on to other areas of opportunistic mischief.
Any sanitary landfill is now appearing to be pure compared to this putrid mess.
Love your narrative.
It is absolutely unbelievable to me that some government has not let the air out of Soros yet, as much as he has meddled in the politics and affairs of so many nations.
Avenatti needs to be sued into oblivion! I hope Kavanaugh does it after this is over.
Wonder how those money problems are doing now!
Liar for hire, call anytime
Look there it is right there in her name
U lie
I’m wondering:
According to Creepy Porn Lawyer, when did the debts get paid, date / time stamp, please. Also, who paid them?
Obviously not her. So where did that kind of money come from?
Also CPL says:
” … the debts ‘are irrelevant to her claims’. … ”
Yes, CPL, it is RELEVANT as it goes to Character and Motive. Any 1st Year Lawyer would tell you this.
Truth told: Julie Swentwick is another degenerate democrat.
Golly! This wasn’t predictable.
I remember a quote from a homeowner in Ohio River Valley who was flooded out two years in a row, back in the early 1980’s.:
“I was more surprised by the flood this year than I was last year!”
Leave it to “creepy porn lawyer” to pick up an absolute whacko to commit fraud and gin up a phony smear story about Kavanaugh. Investigate her and prosecute to the full extent of the law. Both of them.