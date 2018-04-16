Background Check: Will waiting 5 days instead of 3 stop school shootings?

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford pledged Saturday to introduce a federal measure to expand the time allotted for background checks on gun purchases from three to five days.
The promise came during a two-hour town hall meeting at Burke High School where a group of students from Academic Magnet High School and other local residents grilled Sanford on gun policy in a town hall format.
Topics ranged from the banning of guns like the AR-15, to whether he’d continue to accept campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.
Attitudes among lawmakers and others have changed in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed.
Sanford, R-Mount Pleasant, pointed to the passing of a law in Florida that raised the age for purchasing a gun from 18 years old to 21, and imposed a three-day waiting period in most purchases of long guns.
He also noted that language in the recently passed federal spending bill opens the door for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin studying gun violence. Such studies were not possible since the Dickey Amendment, a 1996 spending bill provision, barred the CDC from undertaking such studies.
The 2018 bill, however, does not fund CDC gun violence research, a fact that several members of the audience during Saturday’s town hall brought up.
As for Sanford’s promise to advocate for expanding background check times from three to five days – the measure, when introduced, is aimed at closing the Charleston loophole, which allows licensed firearms dealers to sell to a buyer if three business days pass without a decision on a background check from the FBI, unless doing so is prohibited by local laws.
Will Donnellon, one of the students who organized the town hall, said he was encouraged by Sanford’s pledge but was disappointed the congressman would not commit to not accepting any more NRA money.
“The biggest thing for us is, it can’t end here,” Donnellon said. “We can’t stop. We can’t let off. That’s something that the Parkland students have preached a lot. As far as inspiration, we really get it from those kids.”
Throughout the event, several audience members mentioned that they were disappointed in what they saw as Sanford’s lack of leadership and said they planned to “vote him out,” in November’s election.
Others accused him of being unwilling to compromise, a point which Sanford disagreed with.
“My starting point is as a believer and proponent of the Second Amendment,” he said. “I’m not going to negotiate away the Second Amendment. … That said, what the Supreme Court has said is the Second Amendment is indeed a constitutionally mandated right, but it’s not an unlimited right.”
Donnellon said he and his fellow students are looking into holding other events and hope to hold a town hall with Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, both South Carolina Republivans.
They would also like to hold an event with candidates running for Sanford’s congressional seat. The field includes Republicans Katie Arrington and Dimitri Cherny, and Democrats Joe Cunningham and Toby Smith.
What difference does it make? Three days, five days or two weeks. If you are intending to shoot up the place it gives you more time to plan.
The politicians are idiots. I think they should do background checks on the space between a politicians ears!
Sanford’s bill wouldn’t have helped in Parkland. Cruz already had his weapons for for some time before he decided to shoot up the school. So this bill will accomplish what exactly?
One more step toward elimination of the 2nd Amendment – that’s what.
This is as meaningless as all the other proposals. With the “instant background check” system, almost all purchases are approved or denied within minutes, not hours. Additional days for either approving or disapproving purchases means essentially nothing. Only when they have removed all firearms from the lawful Citizens will they be able to overpower us with governmnet forces, and even then they won’t be satisfied.
And Congress are OUR employees and we are sick and tired of them trying to run over us and think they are our boss. Sorry, you are not. We need to make sure any candidate from now on will take the Constitution and Bill of Rights test. We can rest assured that we would be fired if we took over anything from the owner and rightly so. They need to wise up and just stick to the basics of their job or suffer the consequences. Please, we need to advise them that their lifetime benefits were not voted for nor authorized by us and from this moment on they are not available in any way, shape or form. Would our bosses allow us to give ourselves benefits of any kind. No way! So, we advise them you leave with the big money you earned for only a few weeks of work and that you got through outside doners to do their bidding and ignore us!
Well, Mark Sanford “solution” is pretty remarkable. He’s managed to come up with an idea that is perhaps even less relevant than the school district’s policy to stop the next mass-shooting: requiring all students to use see-through back-packs; in as much as the shooter didn’t have a back-pack, and it had been several years since he was a student.
Now, we’ll respond to the problem by extending the waiting period for the purchase of a gun…although none of the weapons used in the shooting were recently purchased by the assailant.
I guess the anti-gun interests could also offer to out-law both solid-core “cop-killer” penetrator bullets, and composite frangible “assassin” bullets too…seeing as the shooter didn’t use either during his rampage, it makes sense that some grandstanding fool will use this tragedy to offer up another non-responsive solution, which has nothing to do with the known circumstances associated with the shooting.
I’m surprised that some vegan group hasn’t joined in and demanded that in response to the shooting, the cafeteria immediately adopt meatless Mondays…as the shooter didn’t eat there, and the tragedy happened on a Wednesday.
Let the states decide, thank you. Here in CA it is 10 days and sometimes more. This is one thing Congress needs not be involved as they botch almost everything up and don’t pay attention to what we hired them to do – represent us! and not think they own us because we own you and that is why many are leaving and others are frightened of being ousted in November, and this means we must seek out patriot candidates for November and NEVER vote for anyone with 2 terms already so we can drain those mentally disturbed, hate Trump and Americans. No more re-elections that hurt more than help us. However, must admit that if Devin Nunes is running with already 2 terms, I am voting for him in CA because he has brains and knows what real Americans are having been a farmer and well-educated to boot. Ditto am voting for Travis Allen a far better candidate than Cox! for governorship here.