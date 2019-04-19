Back to the Future with AOC’s Green New Deal? Mueller Report: No collusion, no obstruction

There’s a new video released this week that shows a “Back to the Future” look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. She narrates this glowing tribute to socialism where everything is just beautiful, and the evil fossil fuels are gone. Plus, the Mueller Report is out, and, much to the dismay of those on the left, it states: no collusion, no obstruction. You can bet some people’s heads are exploding. We’ll get into the reaction, and a lot more on today’s show.

In case you didn’t understand all the socialist concepts of the Green New Deal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has put together a “Back to the Future” look at the proposal. Speaking from the future, Ocasio-Cortez “looks back” at 2019… a world without the Green New Deal… a world filled with evil fossil fuel corruptions. Here’s the report:

Also, the Mueller Report is out, and the Democrats and media are going crazy. There are several key findings, and the reaction by the left is priceless. Check out today’s show for all the details.

