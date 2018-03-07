Now reading: Back to the Future Prev Next Cartoons Back to the Future A. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am March 7, 20182 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)Back to the Future, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings Share on: 6 Shares 6 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion Conservatives are well able to articulate their positions, provide reasons, give examples. Liberals can only dial up the volume of their irrational chants. They can’t win an argument by reason, as they are devoid of reason, so they go for repetition and violence. The answer to every one of their problems is to insert the government and force these disobedient conservatives to do as they say. Social Media is acting as an oppressive government. If they can silence the conservative voice, the liberal screech has a greater chance of achieving repetition. Remember a year ago when Hillary made her What Happened book and it was pure drivel and excuses? Even the liberals hated it. So Amazon put “Team Bleach Bit” to work cleaning up the overwhelming number of 1-star reviews to inflate the rating (kind of how Media polls work when they sample only moonbats right outside their offices). BTW Hillary’s book still has a 4.5/5 rating. As CNN proved and all these social media companies are verifying, Liberals can’t be trusted with truth. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast) Log in to Reply I think now Amazon has gotten lazy and simply changed the algorithm behind the review rating. It’s a 4.5 but there are a zillion 1- and 2-star reviews. Here’s the first page of reviews. I see nothing above 2 stars. LINK Just change the accounting math. Looking at more review pages, I see more recent 5-star reviews here and there, including from this “real person” who only submitted one review ever and it just happened to be 5 stars for Hillary. LINK So clearly they are using multiple ways to drown out truth. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 2213 views6:30 am March 2, 2018 Cartoons Raising the Radical Quotient6:30 am March 2, 20186 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am March 2, 2018 Continue reading 11 Shares 9 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4118 views6:30 am February 2, 2018 Cartoons Rich, White, Male Democrat Spokesman6:30 am February 2, 201811 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am February 2, 2018 Continue reading 22 Shares 22 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 1319 views6:30 am January 30, 2018 Cartoons Love Trumps Hate6:30 am January 30, 20186 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am January 30, 2018 Continue reading 2 Shares 2 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Conservatives are well able to articulate their positions, provide reasons, give examples.
Liberals can only dial up the volume of their irrational chants. They can’t win an argument by reason, as they are devoid of reason, so they go for repetition and violence. The answer to every one of their problems is to insert the government and force these disobedient conservatives to do as they say.
Social Media is acting as an oppressive government. If they can silence the conservative voice, the liberal screech has a greater chance of achieving repetition.
Remember a year ago when Hillary made her What Happened book and it was pure drivel and excuses? Even the liberals hated it. So Amazon put “Team Bleach Bit” to work cleaning up the overwhelming number of 1-star reviews to inflate the rating (kind of how Media polls work when they sample only moonbats right outside their offices).
BTW Hillary’s book still has a 4.5/5 rating.
As CNN proved and all these social media companies are verifying, Liberals can’t be trusted with truth.
I think now Amazon has gotten lazy and simply changed the algorithm behind the review rating. It’s a 4.5 but there are a zillion 1- and 2-star reviews.
Here’s the first page of reviews. I see nothing above 2 stars.
LINK
Just change the accounting math.
Looking at more review pages, I see more recent 5-star reviews here and there, including from this “real person” who only submitted one review ever and it just happened to be 5 stars for Hillary.
LINK
So clearly they are using multiple ways to drown out truth.