Back to the Future
Back to the Future
Back to the Future

Back to the Future

  1. Conservatives are well able to articulate their positions, provide reasons, give examples.

    Liberals can only dial up the volume of their irrational chants. They can’t win an argument by reason, as they are devoid of reason, so they go for repetition and violence. The answer to every one of their problems is to insert the government and force these disobedient conservatives to do as they say.

    Social Media is acting as an oppressive government. If they can silence the conservative voice, the liberal screech has a greater chance of achieving repetition.

    Remember a year ago when Hillary made her What Happened book and it was pure drivel and excuses? Even the liberals hated it. So Amazon put “Team Bleach Bit” to work cleaning up the overwhelming number of 1-star reviews to inflate the rating (kind of how Media polls work when they sample only moonbats right outside their offices).

    BTW Hillary’s book still has a 4.5/5 rating.

    As CNN proved and all these social media companies are verifying, Liberals can’t be trusted with truth.

    • I think now Amazon has gotten lazy and simply changed the algorithm behind the review rating. It’s a 4.5 but there are a zillion 1- and 2-star reviews.

      Here’s the first page of reviews. I see nothing above 2 stars.
      LINK

      Just change the accounting math.

      Looking at more review pages, I see more recent 5-star reviews here and there, including from this “real person” who only submitted one review ever and it just happened to be 5 stars for Hillary.
      LINK

      So clearly they are using multiple ways to drown out truth.

