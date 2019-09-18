Ayanna Pressley files impeachment inquiry against Brett Kavanaugh; politicos say it could harm Democrats

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley is leading the charge on an impeachment inquiry against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — even as some in her party try to temper the movement and political watchers say it could backfire on Democrats in the 2020 election.

Pressley filed a resolution Tuesday to open an impeachment inquiry against Kavanuagh. The move followed a controversial New York Times revelation of a previously undisclosed allegation of sexual misconduct against him.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” Pressley said. “We must demand justice for survivors and hold Kavanaugh accountable for his actions.”

Kavanaugh has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez — the former’s testimony was the centerpiece of his Supreme Court confirmation hearings last fall. Critics questioned the credibility of their claims.

The latest round of attacks on Kavanaugh stem from a recent New York Times essay on a book by two Times reporters touting new claims from Kavanaugh’s college years. The article was later amended to say “the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say she does not recall the episode.” Kavanaugh declined to be interviewed.

Pressley pushed ahead regardless, writing on social media, “I believe Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors.”

Conservative strategist Brad Marston said there’s “no risk” for Pressley in pushing for impeachment, noting she is already derided by President Trump and lauded by progressives. “It just raises her national profile.”

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III all are backing impeachment for Kavanaugh.

But some Democrats on Capitol Hill are dismissing the new round of impeachment talk — the same day former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on presidential obstruction of justice.

“Get real,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Politico Monday. “We’ve got to get beyond this ‘impeachment is the answer to every problem.’ It’s not realistic.”

Marston said impeaching Kavanaugh won’t help Democrats keep the House or flip the Senate.

Washington, D.C., Democratic strategist Patrick Dorton said, “Democrats get credit with Americans for being the thoughtful party and calling for impeachment diminishes that advantage.”

He added, “If you object to Kavanaugh, the best way to change the Supreme Court is to win the presidential election, not an impeachment that likely won’t be successful.”

