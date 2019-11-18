Home » News

Ayanna Pressley: Don’t believe the polls, more voters saying yes to impeachment

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 6:55 am November 18, 2019
File - Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and member of the Squad. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump is causing more voters to “shift” and support impeachment, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said in Somerville Sunday, while a new poll showed the televised hearings haven’t changed many minds.

“I already see the will of the electorate moving,” Pressley said during a Town Hall meeting at East Somerville Community School.

“Now that we’re in this public hearing process, it will shift a lot of people,” she later told reporters at the school.

But so far, it doesn’t appear the hyped-up public hearings are impacting voters’ views on impeachment.

Voter support for Trump’s impeachment was at 45% before the first impeachment hearing took place and then 44% after the first hearing, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

“We haven’t seen any evidence of a groundswell yet to impeach him,” pollster John Zogby said.

“Most people already have their minds made up,” he added.

The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings center around Trump’s summer phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The big TV networks — NBC, CBS, ABC and PBS — have pulled normal programming in favor of coverage of the impeachment hearings.

Trump is accused of pushing the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Days before that reported phone call, Trump froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine. The president has insisted he did nothing wrong and denied that any request for help was tied to the freeze on aid.

“These public hearings have been an opportunity for our nation to hear directly from dedicated public servants, from decorated combat veterans and career diplomats who confirm the extent of the occupant’s abuse of power for personal gain,” Pressley said. “This testimony was damning, and the evidence is piling up higher every day.”

“We’re focused on making the tightest case possible so the Senate cannot dismiss it,” she later added.

While Republicans continue to criticize Democrats for focusing too much on impeachment and not on other issues, Pressley has said the House of Representatives’ Democratic majority can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Trump tweeted Sunday, “The Do Nothing Dems are now doing even less — and soooo much work to be done!”

Zogby said there’s a possibility the impeachment inquiry will result in blowback at the polls next year.

“If the peoples’ work is getting done, it’s not getting through the noise of impeachment,” he added.

But Pressley argued Sunday that Democrats will win “on every level” in 2020 in the wake of the impeachment inquiry.

“It is emboldening people to show up because they realize even more so that elections have consequences,” she added.

12 Comments

bbarrett49
bbarrett49
8:58 am November 18, 2019 at 8:58 am

i agree SHE needs to be impeached and this crap in the house is a waste of time. the house has done nothing for the people since we elected them to replace republicans. well, time to get rid of these sacks of feces and get the republicans back. gop are a bunch of wishy washy aholes…..but, there are good great americans like jordan, meadows, nunes etc. that make up for the useless flipflopers…..at least they are not evil like the demonic democrats that hate god, hate americans, love illegals. time for change

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    9:37 am November 18, 2019 at 9:37 am

    You’re right. The house and its Dem-ilk have done nothing. They think nothing about wasting OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY ! Ayanna Pressley is just wrong and she decided to speak up because she has never been part of the 3 who need to be booted out of the USA for their traitor actions.

    backpacker
    backpacker
    9:38 am November 18, 2019 at 9:38 am

    U.S. Rep. Ayanna TRAITOR Pressley, a communist parakeet for Ocasio Cortez.

Nancy Glick
Nancy Glick
9:16 am November 18, 2019 at 9:16 am

The polls said Hillary would win in 2016 too. We aren’t blind or stupid and can see they are suppressing any questions or witnesses they don’t want who will disprove their sham of an inquiry. While some choose to ignore the public statements made by the Ukranian President and his Prime Minister that there was no quid pro or pressure people interested in the truth are paying attention. AOC and Al Green have both said publicly that Trump will win reelection if he isn’t impeached. That should be a wake up call that it’s all a farce.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:26 am November 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Ayanna Pressley: Don’t believe the polls, more voters saying yes to impeachment
    Elvis Presley : They’re “All Shook up” and “It’s now or never” followed by “The Jailhouse Rock”
    Foolish Alinsky educated Socialists are falling into the traps they set for themselves which eventually lead to their own downfall, i.e. they begin to believe their own everchanging media lies. and media manipulated polls. The Alinsky defined “Useful idiots” like Schiff and Pelosi forgot the Alinsky rule number 7 in “Power tactics”
    “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. Man can sustain militant interest in any issue for only a limited time, after which it becomes a ritualistic commitment, like going to church on Sunday mornings.”
    The socialist god of SELF is who they worship, and the halls of Congress and the corrupt Media is both their church and their pulpit.

pitter
pitter
9:19 am November 18, 2019 at 9:19 am

The so called impeachment that the house is holding, has made certain that the swamp is alive and working to change America. They will do anything to get rid of President Trump. Our President, who loves America, was elected to rid us of the swamp. I have never in my 80 plus years, seen so many elected congress people, do so little to support America.
I hope that they are not evil, but brainwashed with the idea of socialist being the future of America.
Trump in 2020

rockthistown
rockthistown
9:22 am November 18, 2019 at 9:22 am

“Ayanna Pressley: Don’t Believe the Polls, More Voters Saying Yes to Impeachment”

I don’t believe the polls and I don’t believe you either, Rep. Pressley. What I do know is there is a lot of data manipulation, misrepresentation, omission, propagandizing and outright fraud going on, much, if not most, of it from the left. When the biggest data manipulators, Google, FB, TV networks, major news media outlets, AND ELECTED OFFICIALS et al stop feeding us lies & only information they deem worthy, then they might be able to restore their credibility, which, with me, is currently zero.

JoRiz
JoRiz
9:24 am November 18, 2019 at 9:24 am

This gal needs to move to a communist country. Most of her viewpoints are socially dispicable. The accusations against Trump are based on hearsay and nonsense..

The Constitution has a due process standard that seems to Indicate that Trump has the right to hear evidence against him and face his accusers directly to mount a defense, that seems not to be happening. He has a right through congress to call witnesses, subpoena documents and cross examine witnesses..this is a fundemental right of all citizens and yet the president is being denied this right through this nonsense they claim called an impeachment trial…Having this Pressley crazy agree that this is alright proves the lawlessness of the Democrats…and her complete ignorance of the Constitutional process…

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:26 am November 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

the swamp is full of satans minions and the squad is a big part of it.

stop the liberal madness and vote conservative.

LivingFreeInTexas
LivingFreeInTexas
9:29 am November 18, 2019 at 9:29 am

Ayanna Pressley, another lip flapping stupid dumbacrap who has no idea of what is really going on. Bring on the impeachment and it will finally expose the crimes of the dumbacrap party and they will lose the house and senate and Trump will be again elected to finish draining the swamp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qU7epeM1wkg&feature=youtu.be

tremors1
tremors1
9:30 am November 18, 2019 at 9:30 am

What the heck is she smoking?

bcstan123
bcstan123
9:37 am November 18, 2019 at 9:37 am

You shouldn’t believe anything members of The Coven say.

