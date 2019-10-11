AWKWARD! CNN Cuomo changes pronouns on live TV! Clinton says she can beat Trump… again?

Democrat Kamala Harris and CNN’s Chris Cuomo shared a very awkward moment at CNN’s latest town hall event. Hillary Clinton says that she could be President Trump… again, and the president rallies supporters in Minneapolis. All that and more on today’s show!

In a moment that takes pandering to a whole new level, Kamala Harris appeared on CNN’s latest town hall event, and the focus was LGBTQ issues. Harris was greeted by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, and she told him that her pronouns are “she, her, and hers.” See… pandering. But the Cuomo responded by saying, “Mine too.” What?!?!?

Hillary Clinton was on PBS this week and said that should could beat President Trump… again. It’s just one in a long line of bizarre comments. The Ukraine whistleblower appears to have worked for Joe Biden when he was vice president, and a “Christmas Parade” gets saved from political correctness. Check out today’s show for all the details.

