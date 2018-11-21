Avenatti’s girlfriend claims he called her an ‘ungrateful f—ing b—-‘ and grabbed her arm

A distraught Michael Avenatti implored his girlfriend not to call police after the obscenity-spewing lawyer dragged her across their apartment floor by the arm, court documents allege.

The disturbing charges by aspiring actress Mareli Miniutti were made public Tuesday in her request for a restraining order against the attorney best known for his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels. He’s now exploring a bid for President.

She also charged a drunken Avenatti “acted in a physically violent manner toward me” during a February 2018 blow-up, with Miniutti banging her head on a doorway after the lawyer shoved her into the hallway outside their apartment.

“Respondent then threw my shoes at me, striking me in the leg,” she claimed in court papers. “I continue to be afraid of (Avenatti) and do not want him to contact me.”

A temporary restraining order was granted Monday, requiring Avenatti to stay 100 yards away from Miniutti — his live-in girlfriend from January 2018 until the quickly escalating Nov. 13 argument between the couple.

“We began arguing about money, and (Avenatti) called me an “ungrateful f—ing b– and began to berate me,” charged Miniutti in the Los Angeles Superior Court documents.

The accuser — a 20-something native of Estonia — said she left and sought refuge in the guest bedroom, with an angry Avenatti following her and calling her names.

Avenatti, 47, “began forcefully hitting me in the face with pillows from the bed,” charged Miniutti. “He then said words to the effect of ‘Do not disrespect me. You don’t get to sleep in my house tonight.'”

At that point, the lawyer allegedly grabbed her by the right wrist and tried to yank Miniutti out of bed “which caused pain to my arm and wrist,” she charged. “… At all times, he remained very close to me such that I was afraid for my safety.”

According to the actress, she was forced to flee barefoot from the apartment with Avenatti in pursuit. The lawyer asked her more than once not to call police or notify building security about what happened.

“Respondent repeatedly begged, ‘Don’t do this, Mareli, don’t involve them,'” she alleged. “I am very afraid of (Avenatti) and … fear that more threats or violence will occur,” her court papers charged.

Avenatti, who has previously denied the physical abuse allegations, took to Twitter against Tuesday to declare his innocence.

“There is nothing more powerful than video evidence. NOTHING!” Avenatti tweeted. “I will be fully exonerated.”

The lawyer was arrested last Wednesday on the charges, and was released after posting $50,000 bail.

