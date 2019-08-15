Autopsy finds Jeffrey Epstein had several broken neck bones
Posted On 6:49 am August 15, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy determined the convicted pedophile suffered multiple broken neck bones, according to a report.
One of Epstein’s breaks was to the hyoid bone, an injury that experts told the Washington Post is more common in homicide victims.
The discoveries were disclosed to the paper by two people familiar with the findings of the autopsy, which was completed on Sunday, but warranted more information by the Medical Examiner’s Office before they make a final cause of death ruling.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the NY Post.
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
epstein was MURDERED. Not that he didn’t deserve it. Now let’s get to the bottom of who PAID for it, who ORDERED it, and who carried it out. What do you suppose the odds are of that happening?