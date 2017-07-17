Australian woman fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer

Multiple sources have confirmed to KSTP Monday morning that the identity of the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a woman Saturday in southwest Minneapolis is Mohamed Noor.
Noor joined the department in March 2015 and is currently assigned to the 5th Precinct in the southwest part of the city.
A source with direct knowledge of the shooting said Monday that the woman was shot multiple times. The source said that Noor was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.
Noor is the first Somali-American police officer in the 5th Precinct. He has a degree is business administration and economics from Augsburg College.
A 40-year-old woman who family members said called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home Saturday night was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer.
The shooting happened at the end of the alley on W. 51st Street between Washburn and Xerxes avenues S. in the city’s Fulton neighborhood.
The woman, Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia, and her fiancé lived in the 5000 block of Washburn.
Three sources with knowledge of the incident said Sunday that two officers in one squad car, responding to the 911 call, pulled into the alley. Damond, in her pajamas, went to the driver’s side door and was talking to the driver. The officer in the passenger seat pulled his gun and shot Damond through the driver’s side door, sources said. No weapon was found at the scene.
“Two Minneapolis police officers responded to a 911 call of a possible assault just north of the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue S. just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday,” the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release. “At one point, an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman.
“The BCA’s investigation is in its early stages. More information will be available once initial interviews with incident participants and any witnesses are complete. … The officers’ body cameras were not turned on at the time and the squad camera did not capture the incident. Investigators are attempting to determine whether any video of the incident exists.”
Authorities have not released the woman’s name, but it was confirmed by people at the scene.
Minneapolis police confirmed that the two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The shooting was called “tragic” by Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, who held a news conference about it at City Hall late Sunday afternoon, appearing with assistant Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Linea Palmisano, who represents the 13th Ward on the City Council.
“I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last night,” Hodges said.
“I know the neighborhood well,” said Hodges, who represented the area for eight years as a City Council member.
“We have few facts at this point,” she said. “I want to know more. I call on the BCA to share as much information with all of us as quickly as they can.
“I have questions about why the bodycams weren’t on,” she said.
Arradondo confirmed that the officer bodycam program is fully rolled out in Minneapolis but declined to say more about why there is no footage of the shooting.
Zach Damond, 22, whose father, Don, 50, was to be married to Justine in August, arrived at the scene with a close family friend about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. While the couple were not yet married, Justine referred to herself as Damond on her personal website. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk.
“Basically, my mom’s dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don’t know,” Zach Damond said, referring to Justine. “I demand answers. If anybody can help, just call police and demand answers. I’m so done with all this violence.”
Damond said Justine called police after she “heard a sound in the alley.”
He left the scene at noon Sunday to go to the airport to pick up his father, who had been on a business trip.
From her home in the middle of the block, Justine Damond would have had to walk a little more than 100 yards to get to the end of the alley.
There are three lights mounted on telephone poles along that route plus nine motion-detector lights on garages, and neighbors said the alley is well-lit at night.
A woman named Hannah, who came to the scene with Zach Damond and is a close family friend, said Justine was a “spiritual healer.” Hannah, 21, did not want her last name used for safety reasons.
“I don’t know what she was doing out,” Hannah said. “She’s such a kind woman. She took me in when I was in a tough situation and helped me with whatever I needed.
“They were just so in love,” Hannah said of Justine and Don Damond. “I’m just kind of in disbelief.”
At a community vigil in the neighborhood on Sunday night, about 50 friends and neighbors held hands in a semicircle around the spot where Damond fell, while another 200 or more people watched from the sidewalk and the street. Some sobbed.
“This woman was a beautiful light,” said Bethany Bradley of Women’s March Minnesota, who had been at the scene since Sunday morning. “She was loved. She should still be here.
“It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to scream,” she said. “Share what you’re feeling.”
Leslie Redmond of the Minneapolis NAACP said she and other members of the NAACP who attended “stand in solidarity with the family.”
Nekima Levy-Pounds, one of three mayoral candidates who attended, said, “I hope and pray this is a wake-up call for the community to stop being divided by race and socioeconomic status … for treating everybody with respect.”
Dustin Johnson and his wife, Roz, live across the street from Justine and Don Damond. They saw the flashing lights and walked over to see police trying to resuscitate Damond as she lay on the ground.
Johnson said he heard no gunshots.
Justine Damond’s website says she “originally trained as a veterinarian” and “has also studied and practiced yoga and meditation for over 17 years, is a qualified yoga instructor, a personal health and life coach and meditation teacher, embracing and teaching the neuro-scientific benefits of meditation.”
She attended high school in Sydney. The story of her death was front-page news in Australia.
Earlier Sunday, someone drew colorful chalk hearts on the driveway pad where Damond was shot, adding names of others, including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile, who were fatally shot by police. A few hours later, Hannah, an artist, added “Live in love not fear” to the drawings.
Hannah said there’s no way Damond would have had a gun. She often talked about how much better it was in Australia, where people aren’t allowed to have guns, Hannah said.
Staff writers David Chanen, Libor Jany and Erin Adler contributed to this report.
A Somalian Muslim?
Pc is insanity. No way you want to give them a gun and a badge. Under Sharia law a woman wandering outside her home in pajamas is subject to death.
this somali muslim killed her. that’s their mandate. all of minneapolis is unsafe because of the invasion of these somalis who form mobs and drive into middle class residential neighborhoods to terrorize homeowners. now, we have to eliminate entire states from the united states as a result of their high crime muslims and the state sanctioned threat they pose. nice work, obama hussein.
A college degree? All this means is that this muslim is educated, not smart….. But There will be no riots, no looting, no burning……… Unless they find him guilty of murder, that is
The police officer definitely should be held responsible for a senseless crime and should be locked up forever, or removed from the country, and never again be connected with the public. They are here to protect us, not kill us.
WonderingAlice, Somali Muslim BARBARIANS are not here to “protect” ANYBODY, and should NEVER be given a badge and a gun and put out on the street with the authority of a “police officer!”
What amazes me is that he shot from the passenger side seat, across his partner, inside the car! Talk about blasting your ear drums!
She was talking to the police officer in the drivers seat for crying out loud. How threatening is that?
I think the body cameras were working fine, but with a coverup, they suddenly weren’t “turned on”. Wanna bet they erased the video evidence?
I normally support police officers, but this “rookie muslim” probably has no business being on the force since Islam treats women as second class citizens behind animals.
I wonder if the body cams were on simply because the officers were still sitting in the vehicle. The ones our officers have I think are activated when they leave a patrol car. The patrol car camera would have been pointed straight ahead.
Unless she grabbed for the driver, Noor would have had absolutely NO reason to draw his weapon, much less fire it from where he was sitting IN THE VEHICLE, ACROSS HIS PARTNER at the woman. And apparently she was shot multiple times.
Unless I am wrong police in Australia have firearms too.
??? This incident happened HERE in Minneapolis, Minnesota, so I don’t understand what arming Australian police has to do with it. SOME idiot gave a badge, a gun and police authority to a Somali Muslim BARBARIAN. What could possibly go wrong in THAT scenario? Well, I guess they know now, don’t they! According to Sharia Law–which these Muslim refujihadis will ALWAYS put above any “local” laws–a woman running around in the street in her pajamas is subject to execution. So he executed her. End of story.
Sorry, but given their record as being the “refugee” group MOST OFTEN involved in terrorist attacks, and given the number of Somalis who have been apprehended attempting to travel to the Middle East to join Isis, NONE of these vermin should be given a gun and put on the streets as a “police officer.” He likely EXECUTED this woman for being out in the street in her pajamas. What do the liberal IDIOTS NOT understand about “their Muslim/Sharia beliefs ALWAYS take precedent over any other laws?”
Whatever IDIOT hired this person as a “police officer” ought to be prosecuted for this MURDER.
Will the white people run through the streets rioting and burning their own homes and businesses because of this EXECUTION at the hands of a SOMALI “police officer?” NO. But if the races of shooter and shot were reversed, you can bet that would happen!
Well, the woman was shot by a cop, and Australian cops most certainly DO carry guns. Not only that, the violent crime rate in Australia has risen significantly since their government banned civilian ownership of handguns and certain rifles and shotguns. This incident concerns potential police misconduct and possibly a motivation involving Islamic terrorism. It has NOTHING to do with gun control.
“We have few facts at this point,” One ‘fact’ sans any other, the PO was named “Mohamad!” Shot some woman in PJ’s, probably carrying a deadly weapon, her phone. Lotta ‘good’ cops out there, but some police officers who carry a badge and a gun, should have neither!
I hope we get the whole unvarnished truth about what happened here because I’m unable to think of a scenario that makes any sense.
It’s easy to assume that the guy went rogue and shot this woman because he’s a Muslim but if he wanted to use his position to kill infidels he could have found a lot of ways to kill many more, not just one.
Yet, other possibilities make no sense either. Could he have accidentally fired his gun? No, because he fired multiple times.
Could he have somehow thought his partner was in danger? Maybe, but shooting across your partner in a car carries a high risk of shooting him instead of the woman.
Like every other police shooting I’m going to have to wait for the full story in order to know why this happened.
A Somali Muslim is a cop in Minneapolis huh? Well we all know damned well that he will never be prosecuted because no one wants to be called Islamophobic. He shot a woman in her pajamas who was talking to the driver for no apparent reason. I would guess he can pretty much do whatever the hell he wants to and get away with it. Who is the genius that hired this follower of Satan on the police force? God help our nation.
So the Worshiper of Mohammad killed a white woman who is an unbeliever? Why is this news? This is what he is supposed to do! The real crime is the Cucks that allowed this rapefugee access to do it!
How did the idiots who are in charge of law enforcement there, not only allow a Somali Muslim whose value system is alien to our laws and who cannot truthfully swear an oath to uphold the laws of the area and rules of the department? Not only should the Muslim be prosecuted, but also those who hired him.
What idiot allowed a Somali muslim to join the police department? No one who practices sharia law should be allowed near a law enforcement agency/department much less be one of them. It is TROUBLE. In actuality, sharia law should be banned altogether in the USA; no sharia – no muslims. They need to return to their own home countries.
PEOPLE OF AMERICA…THERE MUST BE A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT…TO DEEM THAT “ISLAM”…IS NOT A RELIGION…IT SHALL AND MUST BE CLASSIFIED AS A DEADLY PRIMITIVE POLITICAL “CULT”!!!!
The Recent Influx of So-Called “Refugees” Flooding Into Europe… And Also Coming To America…
Is Being Done Purposely With Malice As A Marxist And Islamic “INVASION” Of Christian Countries To Slowly Turn Them Into An Islamic State Caliphate. No Muslim Should EVER Be Hired As A Police Officer In This Country… PERIOD!!!!
Internment for all of them! The other option is Interment.
I’m so confused…..wingnut levy-pounds asks this to be a wakeup call about racism….and division…..is this card the only one she holds?? who is crying racism……or division……yet???? Please vote for her in the upcoming mayoral election…she will do more for the advancement of republican politicians than anyone or anything i can think of.
I think all the racist speculation is very premature I’m going out on a speculative limb here, but I suspect the ensuing investigation will find that being either a Somali, or a Muslim, had nothing at all to do with this shooting. It sounds to me, from information available in the reportage so far, like a negligent discharge. The biggest question would be why Officer Noor had unholstered his pistol at all. I suspect it will turn out that he already had it out and negligently fired it while attempting to reholster after it became obvious that there was no imminent threat.
negligently fired while attempting to re-holster?? then wouldnt he have shot himself in the leg, rather than a perfect shot(s) past his partners face through the opposite window and into the woman??
The info I saw was that she was shot “through the door” not necessarily the window. If it was a ND it is very hard to predict exactly how Officer Noor was holding the pistol when he fired it – could easily have been pointing at the door/window in the process of trying to ready his holster. More importantly, I also just heard that the young lady was shot “multiple times.” If THAT is true, I’d think it rules out an ND, but that may well be wrong. We are still dealing with what are essentially “first reports” here, and those are notoriously inaccurate. I think we’ll have to wait and see.
But I still think that assuming that Officer Noor did this intentionally because he was a Somali Muslim is VERY premature. If his Muslim beliefs were the motivation, do you really think he expected to get away with it, doing it right in front (and at great risk to) his partner (probably his SENIOR partner – since he was driving). That sounds REALLY unlikely.
I say both officers are corrupt, ie turning off their webcams..and she caught them in the act of doing something terribly wrong.
Former police officer here.
Nothing negligent about it…It was on purpose.
Gives a whole new meaning to “badge heavy cop.”
Close to unbelievable that anyone would shoot across a partner and through the door. Then there is the Muslim connection.
Suggested reading: “Honor Killing: A Professional’s Guide to Sexual Relations and Ghayra Violence from the Islamic Sources” Dec 18, 2014 by Daniel Akbari and Paul Tetreault.
Truth and fact can be difficult for some people.
George
Now, now, let’s keep in mind that the important thing is diversity. If we lose a few innocent white Christians along the way, well, …
The info I saw was that she was shot “through the door” not necessarily the window. If it was a ND it is very hard to predict exactly how Officer Noor was holding the pistol when he fired it – could easily have been pointing at the door/window in the process of trying to ready his holster. More importantly, I also just heard that the young lady was shot “multiple times.” If THAT is true, I’d think it rules out an ND, but that may well be wrong. We are still dealing with what are essentially “first reports” here, and those are notoriously inaccurate. I think we’ll have to wait and see.
But I still think that assuming that Officer Noor did this intentionally because he was a Somali Muslim is VERY premature. If his Muslim beliefs were the motivation, do you really think he expected to get away with it, doing it right in front (and at great risk to) his partner (probably his SENIOR partner – since he was driving). That sounds REALLY unlikely.
What I saw on television was that this woman moved to America from Australia, and moved all her possessions, in good faith. She worked helping people and counseling. Her son is intelligent and wonderful looking. She was very beautiful, and well liked. She was not “going around the streets in her pajamas”, either. She had called 911 from inside her house to report a disturbance she heard in an area near her home, being a good Samaritan. There is NO excuse for these policeman killing this woman, there was NO reason for it, and they should have been doing their job investigating the disturbance. One of those policemen murdered this woman, shot her to death, and he should get life in prison. Period. I am shocked and horrified over this atrocity. So glad I don’t live where there are policemen of this ilk.
Who is to say the “disturbance” was not the police officers, doing something terribly wrong, and she witnessed it? There are corrupt people, in police departments.
Then, again, it could have been Sharia related. But, I figure, since they turned off their body cams…they were doing something very unlawful, at the time..and she got in the way.
WE all know this was Sharia related…or….these 2 cops are very corrupt, and were doing something they did not want anyone to know about. ie..no body cams.
My first police officer position was in a very corrupt department. I know what I am talking about.
If he is Somali..is he a citizen of the USA? If not, why would the police dept hire a person who cannot, and will not follow the Constitution?