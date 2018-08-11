Atlanta school briefly replaces Pledge of Allegiance with ‘Wolf Pack Chant’ in name of inclusivity

An Atlanta charter school is dropping its morning recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance as an effort to be more inclusive for all students.
Lara Zelski, principal of Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School’s elementary campus, announced the change in a letter to parents Tuesday, saying she was getting rid of the morning pledge ritual in favor of a so-called “Wolf Pack Chant.”
“One change that we made to our morning meeting agenda this year is that we will not be including the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance each morning,” she wrote. “Students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together. Students will also be given the opportunity to say the pledge at another point during the school day within their classroom.”
Ms. Zelski explained that the decision to nix the pledge was made “in an effort to begin our day as a fully inclusive and connected community.
“Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge,” she said. “There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner. After all, that is the whole purpose of our morning meeting.”
Ms. Zelski said teachers would be working with students over the next few months to create they’re own school pledge, or “Wolf Pack Chant,” that will focus on “students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our global society.”
Following backlash for the decision, Lia Santos, who sits on the school’s governing board, explained to a local NBC affiliate that the pledge would still be recited in individual classrooms, but not recited through the loudspeakers.
She said officials were now willing to reconsider the move “due to the feedback from parents and the community.”
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, another Communist Indoctrination Center. I wonder if their “wolf pack chant” will praise Lenin and Stalin? Taxpayer money going to schools that promote communism. What a disgrace. No wonder half of the kids in these schools do not know that George Washington was our first President.
Wolf Pack Chant,” that will focus on “students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our GLOBAL SOCIETY.” I’d be jerking my child out of that school in two seconds. AMERICA FIRST. MAGA.
If there is even one cent of taxpayer money going to fund this Bolshevik Brainwashing Center it should be shut down. The Pledge of Allegiance should be mandatory if they’re receiving taxpayer’s funds. None of this nonsense should even be tolerated for even a second. Besides what the hell is a “wolf pack chant”?!? If there isn’t any taxpayer money funding this liberal garbage and a parent actually chooses to send their child there then that parent has some serious problems. In any event I don’t think they should be doing a wolf pack chant but rather something more in line with what they’ll be when they graduate from there-Snowflakes with nothing but mush for brains. From there they can move on to institutes such as Evergreen that takes its faculty members hostage and berates them.
ANd one is left to wonder, HOW IS IT that charter schools even HAVE so many morons in them, when SUPPOSEDLY THEY ARE better than public schools??
Liberals never give up trying to destroy our patriotism, culture and heritage and replace it with what THEY want our history to be. 🙁 🙁 🙁
And IMO, its a SAD state of affairs, when (as per the article) So many of the students REFUSE to say the pledge of allegiance, that the school has to respond by removing it entirely.
It looks like they’re morphing into the non functioning public schools agenda of planting the seeds for mush heads, only it’s costing a lot more for those who are paying tuition for these “special groups”.
It is time to admit that public education is an enemy of the US. Teachers today are no more than incompetent dimwits who know only one thing – how to brainwash children with the liberal agenda. Our “schools” are nothing more than a gulag archipelago of liberal prisons where the inmates are forced into the hive mind of the liberals. It is time to fire all the teachers, permanently bar them from teaching, and send the children to Christian private schools where they will actually learn to think.
Never, ever forget that the DNC took over the educational systems in the early 60’s, so this clown has been one of those ill-educated brainwashed who never should be exposed to being in a school position. I would hope the parents would stand up and say NO, but on the other hand bad education for some 6 1/2 decades means they are just as ill-education and non-thinking as the people they hire to continue teaching useless education – that is not teaching anything about our Constitution and Bill of Rights, saying America’s history is one of wars without telling the students that we went to help other countries’ wars to save them, that freedom of speech is no longer viable,
that math can be anything you create (i.e., Common Core), etc., etc. If the parents don’t stand up against this, then we know that too have been ill-educated/informed about America and MAGA.
Despite the daily challenges, there are still good Christian teachers in some classrooms who use their influence to encourage good morals, decency, and other positive ideals. There are fewer than before but they do endure the low pay, bratty kids, and insane bureaucracy to help grow the children into better educated, rational adults.
I know this because I am a substitute teacher in several small local school districts.
Pity those few good ones, are VERY MUCH SO in the minority. Heck i doubt they even make up more than 3% of all teachers out there.
Thankfully I could afford to send my son to private schools. I never wanted him in the public education system, they are nothing more than an indoctrination center run by left wing nuts.
Ms. Zelski is just another poorly educated person in charge of educating the next generation of Americans. She, he or it has no clue what a person is pledging allegiance to & therefore is unable to teach the students entrusted to her.
The pledge of allegiance is to the flag that symbolizes freedom & equality of the individual and to the republic that was formed to protect the unalienable rights of the individual from being taken by a tyranny of 51% of those voting on whatever issue.
We are not pledging allegiance to the ruling class that always is seeking power by depriving individuals of their rights through demagoguery that promises to take the rights or property of individuals to give to useful idiot supporters. So blacks were enslaved by Democrat ruling class for 80 years after our declaration of independence, then discriminated against for another 100 years by Democrat ruling class, before having their families destroyed by laws that devalued black men. Now the Democrat party is coming out of the closet & openly pushing for the enslavement of all Americans by a Democrat socialist ruling class promising “free stuff” to useful idiot voters educated by Zelski-like teachers.
Reagan said it best in these 2 statements:
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. ”
“Those who have known freedom and give it away, will never known it again.”
The Pledge covers a vast nation and hundreds of millions of people. This “Wolf Chant” covers a few acres and a few hundred people. So please tell me…which is more Inclusive?
ANd what exactly are the words TO that wolf chant?? Yip, Yip, Bark, Howl?
Would this be Wolf-Pack Pocahantas Zelski?
Hmmmm, a Wolf Pack chant, you say? How interesting. Are the students identifying as wolves now? Are they engaging in predator pack mentality? What happens to those students who don’t want to be a “wolf”? Inquiring minds want to know.
The parents need to revolt and demand the Principal be fired. A Charter School is supposed to be a couple of notches higher than a regular Public School, but clearly this one is not.
“fully inclusive and connected community”
The Pledge is, indeed, exclusive. It excludes illegal aliens who should have already been deported. It exclusives those who don’t care about (or hate) America that should be directed to the nearest airport for a one-way flight to North Korea. It excludes people who refuse to acknowledge, much less worship, the God upon whom the Founding Fathers relied.
Those who love America and eagerly recite the Pledge are the “connected community” and all others are urged to cut all ties to this “nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
How far will the nation’s growing epidemic of liberal lunacy go? It seems that the left’s hatred of our nation and its symbols has no limit. An Air Force base commander replaces the Bible with a book of faith. Several universities have dishonored our flag by refusing to display it. Now, an elementary school has attempted to replace the Pledge of Allegiance with an approved, inclusive school chant. What’s next? Schools inviting convicted terrorists to speak to the students, attempt to convert them to Islam, and radicalize them. As unbelievable as that sounds, I would not at all be surprised if a few liberal educators actually supported doing this.
[What’s next? Schools inviting convicted terrorists to speak to the students, attempt to convert them to Islam, and radicalize them. As unbelievable as that sounds, I would not at all be surprised if a few liberal educators actually supported doing this.]
Hell, i wouldn’t be shocked to hear it has already happened..
AND In a way, it HAS, when we saw that article here, where that one school in the UK had a teacher asking her kids to write a letter TO a terrorist iirc..
This is NOT about being “inclusive”–the phony ploy liberals trot out every time they want to impose their radical values on the rest of us–this is about further dividing this country and eroding the unity inherent in having a pledge of allegiance that applies to ALL. THAT is inclusiveness. If it were my kids in that school they would be transferring to another very shortly.
Anyone who has served in the military knows that you take an oath to defend and protect this country. Imagine if a member of your team refused to take that oath. Could you expect that person to share your commitment to your mission? No, of course not. Their actions would be suspect and you would have every right to have little confidence in having them as a teammate. The Pledge of Allegiance is supposed to symbolize how ALL Americans believe in and are loyal to the ideals expressed in the words. When we all stand for The Pledge, like the National Anthem, THAT is being inclusive. And anyone who can’t generate a little loyalty–even if only symbolically–for the country that has nurtured and protected you should consider finding another country.