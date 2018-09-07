Atlanta Mayor prohibits ICE from placing detainees in city jail

(UPI) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order on Thursday that will prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from holding detainees in the city’s jail.
The executive order also requires that all detainees currently in the Atlanta City Detention Center be transferred out of the facility.
“Atlanta will no longer be complicit in a policy that intentionally inflicts misery on a vulnerable population without giving any thought to the horrific fallout,” Bottoms told reporters. “As the birthplace of the civil rights movement we are called to be better than this.”
It’s not yet clear where the detainees will be moved. ICE has three other detention facilities in the state.
Bottoms’ executive order comes after she signed another one in June that prohibited the jail from accepting new ICE detainees.
Bottoms’ actions on immigration were taken after recommendations from a task force assigned to review the city’s immigration policies in response to President Donald Trump.
—-
put her *** in jail and do it now.
Three problems with wanting to put her in jail.
1. On what grounds? What specific law can be used to justify her arrest?
2. Why make her a martyr/hero?
3. There are much better ways to bring pressure against her. Much better to have the city government and the city’s citizens mobilized against her. The more local the pressure the better.
How about jailing her for obstruction of justice and not let her out until her frail city government submits to the superior Federal law. Kind of like the federal government assuming command and Federalizing of the state national guard in times of invasion or military emergency.
Better than following the law that you are sworn to uphold?
Better than protecting American citizens from crimes committed by those who have already broken the law and are here illegally?
Better than letting illegal aliens vote?
Better than what exactly?
BajaRon, I am guessing this is a replay to Conservative Activist, right?
Don’t want to speak for him or her, but let me try taking this on. Even though what the mayor is doing may not be popular with us, or moderates, and I bet not a few liberals, what specific law is the mayor breaking?
Might the mayor be costing Atlanta money? Is a city compensated for holding ICE prisoners? I am not sure if it fully would cover the costs though. Would welcome knowing more about this from someone who works with ICE or city jails. Other jurisdictions will now get that money.
fw190wuerger, you bet ICE pays! $78 per day per prisoner in an the Atlanta jail. And that adds up to $7.5 million for this fiscal year (as of June 2018). That is more than 20% of the Atlanta jail’s annual $33 million budget.
Socialist idiots……… all of you who do not cooperate with ICE keeping all US citizens safe !!! IMO
Bottoms is the perfect last name for her since her IQ is apparently at the bottoms! Sounds to me like she does not care if her citizens are safe or not. Sounds like we need to cut some money off. She is someone who is truly educated beyond her mental capabilities! Too bad for the people in Atlanta.
She’s right about there being “a policy that intentionally inflicts misery on a vulnerable population without giving any thought to the horrific fallout.” Unfortunately, it’s her own policy, which makes it harder to keep dangerous thugs off the streets, and thus inflicts misery on the vulnerable population of her city.
No, the mayor’s obnoxiousness is not a threat to the Atlanta community, the prisoners will go elsewhere. It’s rather a hassle for ICE. The Atlanta jail at one point had 205 ICE prisoners. It is only holding 5 now.
The transfers were to other detention centers in Folkston (SE GA near the FL border), Lumpkin (in GA, S of Columbus) and Ocilla (SSW of Atlanta, N of Valdosta).
Time to build a nice new Federal detention facility in Atlanta. And make sure that the Mayors office is notified of every new detainee.
Ironic that you should say this! Been looking online and finding all kinds of Atlanta mayor stories. Get this, the mayor is thinking of selling the jail. And the Republican candidate for governor is also making her stance on ICE detainees a campaign issue. That will get him votes!
I am sure she gave her thought a great deal of time.
ICE does not send detainees to City Jail any more than placing detainees in camp grounds at Knob Hill, or the lobby at Baskin Robins.
She acts like she has resolve while doing nothing. (just like a girl version of Obama)
Let me see if I’ve got this right. To heck with American citizens of your community, cities and state! Protect at all cost illegal aliens that have entered this country illegally! What’s wrong with this picture? If you find nothing wrong with this situation then we no longer need you living in OUR nation. Get the hell out and don’t return.