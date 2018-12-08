Atheists target Christmas, Hanukkah displays

For as long as anyone can remember, a Nativity scene has been displayed during the Christmas season in front of the public library in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, but not this year.
After Americans United for Separation of Church and State dangled the threat of a lawsuit, the borough agreed reluctantly to end the tradition this year. The scene has since found a new home on Main Street outside the Emmaus Moravian Church.
Not everyone was happy about it. Some argued that the display honored the borough’s distinctly Christian roots: Emmaus was founded by the Moravians and named after the biblical town where Jesus was seen by two of his disciplines after his crucifixion and resurrection.
“There were a couple of members of the council who felt strongly,” said borough manager Shane Pepe. “Their emotional response was, ‘Why should we bow down once again to an overly sensitive organization that is looking to sue people?’ But we’re not fighting a legal battle over this.”
For atheist and secular rights groups, the holiday season has become the busiest time of the year as they ring in the winter solstice by taking on public Christmas and Hanukkah displays seen as violating church-state separation.
Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, said her organization has handled hundreds, if not thousands, of such cases over its 40-year history. The foundation now has nine attorneys and two legal assistants on staff.
“All we do in December is this kind of thing,” said Ms. Gaylor. “People will be driving past their city hall on Christmas Eve and send us an email with a picture because they’re offended. It goes on all through December and into January.”
Last week, the city of Dover, Ohio, agreed to move its nativity scene and Ten Commandments display from public property to the grounds of a local church after the foundation threatened legal action.
“We’re not trying to do away with religious displays,” said Ms. Gaylor. “They belong on private property. They don’t belong on governmental property, where the favored religion is endorsed and other people are excluded. That’s what you would expect in a theocracy.”
Often all it takes is a single letter of complaint to convince local governments to remove a creche — or reduce its prominence by adding non-religious symbols like reindeer and Santa — which frustrates religious-freedom groups like Becket.
“There are always some Scrooges trying to spoil the Christmas or Hanukkah season,” said Eric Baxter, Becket vice president and general counsel.
He said he believes the courts are moving away from the idea that a menorah or creche in front of city hall violates the constitutional prohibition against state-sponsored religion unless leavened with secular symbols or thrown open to all comers.
“I think ultimately the Supreme Court is moving toward a standard that says, ‘Look, you can have authentic celebrations that represent the culture of the community as long as you’re not excluding one religion over another,'” said Mr. Baxter. “And just because you have those kinds of displays that are celebrating authentic cultural events doesn’t mean you have to include critical statements of those events or disparaging or cynical statements.”
The current standard has led to eclectic — some would also say whimsical, others ghastly — holiday forums such as the one at the Wisconsin State Capitol, which has featured in the past anti-religious contributions such as a manger scene replacing the baby Jesus with a “flying spaghetti monster.”
Last week, the Satanic Temple was cleared to place a statue at the Illinois Capitol called “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift,” showing a woman’s forearm with an apple.
For 23 years, Ms. Gaylor said her group has placed a winter-solstice sign at the Wisconsin capitol, and has in recent years included a “Bill of Rights nativity” featuring a cut-out of three Founding Fathers and the Statue of Liberty.
“It’s kind of a clutter at this time of year, and we don’t think it really belongs at the state capitol, and we have long said if they didn’t have religion at the state capitol, we would not be there,” said Ms. Gaylor. “But if they’re going to have religion, we’re going to be there, too.”
Three years ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott removed the foundation’s “Bill of Rights nativity,” calling it a “juvenile parody,” but a federal court ruled against him last year on First Amendment grounds. He has appealed the decision.
With legal precedents like that, however, it’s little wonder that small towns like Emmaus (population 11,400) are reluctant to charge into the courthouse to defend their nativity scenes.
“It was a tradition in the community based on the history of the community, that’s why it was put up,” said Mr. Pepe. “We got this letter, and quite honestly, it’s not worth fighting in a court of law over something we think we would probably lose. And it’s in a more visible location now anyway.”
Mr. Baxter said he can hardly blame them, given the very real risks of onerous legal costs and negative publicity.
“The courts have made such a mess of this area that a lot of cities and towns are afraid they’ll be sued and they don’t want to spend a lot of money defending themselves, even though there are organizations that would represent them at reduced or no cost,” he said. “But they just figure the hassle is not worth making an issue of this.”
What may turn the tide, he said, are recent cases such as the 2014 decision in favor of legislative prayer in the town of Greece, New York.
Last month, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of the Bladensburg Peace Cross in Prince George’s County, which is part of a public war memorial.
If the high court holds that such religious symbols are constitutional, “that would have a big impact on these holiday display cases, reinforcing that the Establishment Clause was intended to prevent coercion, to protect people from being coerced into religious activity that they disagree with,” Mr. Baxter said.
“It wasn’t intended as a government censorship tool to decide what aspects of history and culture are not acceptable in the public square,” he said.
All one can do is pity these people who hate GOD.
Keep your faith and pray for them.
and still no one can fathom a coming war in america over multiple issues and beliefs.
i for one am tired of the minority godless demons charlatons and liberals who wish me and my fellow christian conservatives death pure t eratication from this earth.
you better be getting ready for it.
What is it about liberals, atheists, anti’s-, we are not asking anything of them, just to keep their collective hands off and mouths shut. We don’t care how or what they believe do it amongst themselves and leave the rest of US alone. WE ARE NOT asking you to do anything, believe anything, wear anything, say or pray anything. WE ARE a Christian Nation don’t like it leave.
“We’re not trying to do away with religious displays,” said Ms. Gaylor. “They belong on private property…”
Meanwhile in Birmingham, AL there is a MASSIVE statue of the pagan god Vulcan.
It’s on public land. Not hidden, no not by a long stretch. It’s on a tall pedestal, on a hill overlooking the city. You can see it for miles. The atheists never protest that, because when you work for your father the Devil you only attack the real God, not the fake gods he inspired.
And it’s on public land. All paid for with tax dollars.
Isn’t Liberal hypocrisy wonderful?
Don’t know how you can say that with a straight face. You look at a statue of Vulcan and understand the son of Juno is a made up story. But you see a plastic baby of a (wink wink) virgin, and you actually think that story is true.
Is there a Vulcan church trying to influence our laws and looking for tax breaks for their place of worship?
let ALL these demon worshipping devils do what they want. God has a way of fixing it all. In his time in his way.I always wondered when these same people are dying they say “OH GOD help me”
It is they themselves that would not only lose the lawsuit but pay the court expenses if representatives of THE PEOPLE had the guts to risk 5 minutes of their time to read the Constitution instead of quaking in their boots.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” Displays of Baby Christ falls under no “prohibiting the free exercise thereof’ of religious beliefs. I’ll agree with the Liberals when they can show me in our Constitution where it says anything like “Separation of Church and state? ,,,IT DOES NOT.
The phrase “separation between church & state” is generally traced to a January 1, 1802, (15 years after the ratification) letter by Thomas Jefferson, addressed to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut, and published in a Massachusetts newspaper. Jefferson was one man, not a dictator and many more men than Jefferson were involved in CREATING the Constitution. If we must get technical then it is to be noticed that Church and State does not mention Church and Federal Government?? And definitely does not mention separation of GOD from government which was eschewed by almost all the founding fathers.
Secular atheism is itself the religion of the lost and if they want Christ removed then we have a right to censor or remove the media pornography from our Cable TV, movies, and political discussions.
“Separation of Church and state”
If they truly believe in the separation that the Church shall have NO POWER over the state and the state shall have NO POWER over the Church, then how is it possible to remove religious displays from public property. It can only be done by force, the exerting of power over the other
Which means they do NOT believe in the separation of Church and state
They believe the state has power over the Church
To the liberals, the state is the almighty. It is their god
This is the way they have been for as long as I can remember. They think the state gives them rights. It is their creator
And they get all their power, ALWAYS, from spineless worms who ALWAYS take one step back a give them ground to stand
It is why many of us have dumped the Democrats and the establishment Republicans they ALWAYS sell us, the people, out to give the state more power.
The Bible could not be fulfilled by the coming of the antichrist without them.
Not sure where you are reading the first and seeing a right to access my wallet to help fund and advertise your religious beliefs.
I don’t worry much about Christmas displays but I do think the cultural argument is better than religious is better. The thing that gets me is limited government types demanding a right to my tax dollars to fund their beliefs. If that is where your heart is, then great – dig deep into your own pocket to fund private property and whatever you want on it.
You are missing the point. It is “public” land. If you are using “public” land to promote a particular religion (don’t say it’s not, or people would not be making this big a fuss), then make room for the Muslims, Wiccans etc.
Just move it across the street to a church.
The schools and the courts are turning out these snowflakes by the millions. It’s sue for this and sue for that, but when they lay on their bed and begin to die, they will ask the Lord for forgiveness. We must continue to pray for them. They have taken Christ out of Christmas, by trying to give it new names and replace the creche with santa clause. It has not worked for hundred of years, and it will not, because the Lord is Lord. praise the Lord.
These so called athiest groups are not really what they pretend to be. Real athiests are not offended by religious displays. If you do not believe in higher powers you are not threatened by other people’s displays of their belief. We are offended by blue laws and other legislated morality. Your desire to send everyone to church is no reason to close bars or other legal businesses. It is my belief the so called athiest groups are more adherants to the dark side, whatever you may call it.
Merry Christmas to you all! Christmas is celebrated in every country in the world. If the heathen snowflakes want to protest and beat their heads against the wall, we must let them. We cannot let them dampen our Christmas spirit!
Make that every FREE country in the world and I can agree 100%!!
Dennis Prager, a Jew, says he celebrates Christmas because it’s a national holiday. I had to stop and consider that. Was he being stupid, hypocritical, or did he have an actual point?
I decided he had a point.
None of my ancestors were on the Mayflower. I celebrate Thanksgiving.
None of my ancestors were here in 1776. I celebrate Independence Day.
They’re national holidays. If there’s any value at all to them, why not celebrate them for the value they have? I know a lot of the common Thanksgiving story was wrong. So what? I can thank God and honor my own traditions. I don’t normally watch the Macy’s Parade because I don’t find value there. I love Thanksgiving, and am protective the the point where I don’t like people celebrating Christmas too soon. Christmas has the whole month of December, and even a few days in January before you take the tree down. Give Thanksgiving a full day already.
It is all about power, they call us Nazis, and white supremist. Maybe they should pick up a history book and read up a little. Or maybe a dictionary.
Na·zism; historical, the political principles of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. “the rise of Nazism in prewar Germany”
Derogatory; extreme racist or authoritarian views or behavior.
“a civil rights proponent says the action smacks of Nazism” “accusations of racism and Nazism”
White supremacy – Wikipedia
White supremacy or white supremacism is the racist belief that white people are superior to people of other races and therefore should be dominant over them. White supremacy has roots in scientific racism, and it often relies on pseudoscientific arguments. Like most similar movements such as neo-Nazism, white supremacists typically oppose members of other races as well as Jews.
That does sound to me more like how the left acts than the right.
The non-tolerant, tolerant left is all about restricting our rights, labeling us as hateful, why? Because we won’t give up our guns, our Bibles, our God, or our constitutional rights afforded us by the for the most part God fearing Founding Fathers who had the for site to know what satan would be using his demoncrats for in 2018!
So all these Atheists are gearing up again to destroy Christmas and Hanukkah which if they do not believe in God should not bother them and they should ignore since they do not believe He exists. Also if these so called Atheists are so anti-religion that they have special lawyers set up all over the US, how come I have not seen them in full force demanding that the Muslims not be allowed to pray in schools during classes??? Why are they not out in force demanding that women remove their head scarfs while in school or if working at any Government agency since they are demanding anything Christian or Jewish, or Buddhist, or Hindu cannot be displayed?? Why are they so silent when it come to Muslims demanding, not asking or requesting, but demanding that their Muslim beliefs be allowed?? Where are all the powerful leaders of these other religions and why are they not in the courts demanding that if the Muslims can have their beliefs in the schools and government places then Christians, Jews, Buddhist,and Hindu’s should also be allowed to have their religious customs be allowed as well.
A nativity scene ‘offends’ them because it’s antithetical to their belief, so to accommodate their complaints, the weak minded who lack the will to defend their faith cave into threats, yet if Christians complain about gratuitous displays of homosexual behavior, they are accused of being hate-filled bigots.
I believe it’s time to start targeting those who believe their feelings supersede Christian free speech.
burn a flag or disrespect christmas or chanaku display near me and I will attempt to end you….
“where the favored religion is endorsed and other people are excluded. That’s what you would expect in a theocracy.”
Which is exactly what they are doing, excluding any view but their own
The United States is a representative democracy. Democracy means rule by the majority of the population. The majority of the U.S. population identifies as Christian.
We are not a Democracy. We’re barely a Republic anymore. Do you think what this country wants is remotely represented in Washington? Ideologues disguised as judges along with lawyers have been chipping away for years. We also have IMHO outright criminals in the Democratic party that act like an organized mob to steal this county. Lots of illegal activity going on with the Dems. Even in the DOJ that protect them to death. Otherwise there would be a lot of Dems in jail.