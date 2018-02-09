Atheists slam Trump for mentioning Jesus at prayer breakfast

Atheists are calling foul after President Trump only referenced Christianity, and specifically Jesus Christ, in his remarks Thursday at the 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast.
Roy Speckhardt, executive director of the American Humanist Association, said the president excluded Americans who practice other faiths or no faith at all.
“Trump has taken these government-endorsed prayer breakfasts to a new low, demonstrating his ignorance and disdain for the growing diversity of faiths and philosophies found in the country he’s supposed to be leading,” Mr. Speckhardt said in a statement.
The secular group compared Mr. Trump’s speech unfavorably to those of previous presidents who acknowledged faith traditions other than Christianity.
In his 2010 remarks, President Obama called on “Americans of every faith, and no faith,” to unite “around a common purpose, a higher purpose,” specifically mentioning Hindus and Sikhs, as well as Jews, Catholics and Protestants.
Mr. Trump referenced the Bible at least twice in his address Thursday, mentioning Jesus both times.
At the beginning of his speech, he acknowledged House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was seriously injured in June when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Mr. Scalise delivered the keynote address at Thursday’s prayer breakfast.
“And to my friend, and everybody’s friend, Steve Scalise, we are so glad to have you with us today,” the president said. “Your presence reminds us of Jesus’ words in the book of Matthew, ‘with God all things are possible.'”
Mr. Trump also quoted Ephesians 2:10 in reference to teachers, policemen, first responders and members of the military who sacrifice their lives to serve and protect others.
“As the Bible tells us, ‘For we are God’s handiwork, created in Jesus Christ to do good works,'” Mr. Trump said. “America’s heroes rise to this calling. In their selfless deeds, they reveal the beauty and goodness of the human soul.”
The American Humanist Association also blasted Mr. Trump for telling the story of Sophia Marie Campa-Peters, a 9-year-old girl who suffers from a rare disease that has caused her to endure multiple strokes. The president said Sophia’s recovery shows that she “has God on her side.”
The atheists said Mr. Trump attributed the child’s recovery “to an act of God” and failed to recognize the “doctors and scientists who worked to understand the disease, discover successful treatments, and provide this child with the best chance of returning to health.”
Mr. Trump also alluded several times to the centrality of Christianity in America’s founding and traditions.
He pointed to the words “one Nation under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance, “In God We Trust” on currency, “Laus Deo” (“Praise be to God”) etched atop the Washington Monument and the repeated references to a Creator who gives us rights in the Declaration of Independence.
“Our rights are not given to us by man, our rights come from our Creator,” Mr. Trump said. “No matter what, no earthly force can take those rights away.”
"Standing" is actually an important principle. A person cannot sue, for example, over something that does not affect them.
There has been much nonsense written about this topic.
I would remind these shrill deniers of Faith, that "Freedom of Religion" guaranteed in the constitution does not mean freedom from religion.
In 1787 Pennsylvania delegate Benjamin Franklin unsuccessfully argued that the delegates to the Constitutional Convention should open their sessions with prayer, contending that otherwise they would do "no better than the Builders of Babel."264 Franklin told the Constitutional Convention: "I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth – that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probably that an empire can rise without his aid. We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings, that 'except the Lord builds the House they labour in vain that build it.' I firmly believe this, and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and bye word down to future ages."265
The event was a “prayer breakfast”. Can someone explain to me why a group who doesn’t believe in God should be included in any form?
They are the ones responsible for their exclusion by virtue of their own position which states that there is no one to pray to.
You really have to wonder about the mental faculties of someone who isn’t able to grasp that simple reality, but yet believes that they are entitled to be included, even when they openly state that they don’t share the beliefs which form the foundation of the event to begin with.
If you don’t believe in prayer, then don’t be surprised when you’re not included in a prayer breakfast. Seems pretty simple to me.
Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution both recognize our rights are given by God, not man.
Couldn’t agree with you more. Oh, and this guy agrees with you, too:
"Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." John Adams
It does seem silly to complain that Jesus is mentioned at a prayer breakfast.
I’m not concerned with their (lack of) beliefs. I’m concerned with their hypocrisy.
You see, self-righteous hypocrites like them will screech and complain that Christians are imposing our faith upon them, yet at the same time, they are fervently attempting to push their non-faith upon us.
THAT concerns me.
It wasn't a private prayer breakfast behind closed doors. It was a very public event with a speech given by the President of the United States.
Learn some history, atheists:https://chaplain.house.gov/archive/continental.html
