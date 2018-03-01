Atheists object to honoring Billy Graham at Capitol

Atheist groups say the late Rev. Billy Graham should not lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol because of the evangelist’s record on gay rights and the precedent it sets for government involvement with religious matters.
A letter sent Monday to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, signed by major secular organizations including the Center for Inquiry and the American Humanist Association, called the “government-sanctioned memorial” a “completely inappropriate use of our tax dollars” and “the very sort of entanglement of religion and government that our founders warned against.”
“As advocates for civil rights and religious liberty, we are concerned that lying Reverend Graham in honor would needlessly alienate non-religious people, religious minorities, and those communities whose civil rights he opposed and would set a dangerous precedent for government entanglement with religious matters,” the letter read.
The letter’s signers point out that Mr. Graham was highly critical of the gay-rights and feminist movements. They called the “Graham rule,” which holds that a man should not be alone with any woman other than his wife, a “discriminatory rule most notably followed by Vice President Mike Pence.”
President Trump and Mr. Pence were at the Capitol on Wednesday as Mr. Graham’s casket arrived. They were joined by lawmakers from both parties and members of the Graham family.
“Billy Graham carried his message around the world, but his heart, as Franklin [Graham] will tell you, was always in America,” Mr. Trump said in remarks at the Capitol, referring to the reverend’s fourth son, who has continued his father’s ministry.
The president recalled seeing Mr. Graham at Yankee Stadium in 1957 with his parents.
“Americans came in droves to hear that great young preacher,” he said. “Fred Trump was a big fan. Fred Trump was my father.”
Three wreathes, one from each house of Congress and one from the executive branch, were laid at Mr. Graham’s casket.
In a statement on Wednesday, Americans United for Separation of Church and State said Mr. Graham “should not lie in honor.”
“Such a high government honor for someone solely for their work spreading an interpretation of one faith offends the spirit of our First Amendment’s guarantee that government will not take actions that endorse or promote religion,” the secular group said in a statement.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
No surprise, given that atheists object to anything they lack — such as honour, integrity, …
From the article above: “As advocates for civil rights and religious liberty, we are concerned that lying Reverend Graham in honor would needlessly alienate non-religious people, religious minorities, and those communities whose civil rights he opposed and would set a dangerous precedent for government entanglement with religious matters,” the letter read.” Hey guess what left wing loons, you liberals alienate me, so I suggest all of you snowflake communists move to Cuba and North Korea.Then you loons will all be “inclusive” in the communist society that you embrace!
And how is their not wanting him to be buried in honor, NOT alienating the millions of US citizens who ARE faithful??
satan has been very successful at convincing people that God does not exist. After their heart takes it’s last beat, they will find out the truth. Only evil, selfish, stupid people, find fault with Reverend Graham being honored in our nations capital.
Misguided politically obsessed atheistic LGBT people who can only define themselves by what hangs between their legs really need to embrace a full body and spirit concept, and leave whole people of integrity like Billy Graham alone. Atheist groups saying that “the late Rev. Billy Graham should not lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol because of the evangelist’s record on gay rights” is like saying Rosa Parks should not have laid in state there either for all the years she spent on the back of busses avoiding integration with whites. There twisted logic and thinking and obsession with fixating upon and defining themselves not in body defined sexual orientation, but body imagined sexual disorientation, makes them unfit to see or comment upon the whole picture of the American body politic, let alone the American sexually defined body. How sad that any God designed human being has to first look downward, instead of upward like Billy Graham, before any kind of life altering decision can be made.
American Humanist society of secular humanitarians,,,Well we all know what Vegetarians eat, but do we or our children really want to go where what these humanitarians eat. When the founders granted us rights to choose or not choose whatever religion we wanted, the expected result was the person making the choices would have to suffer the consequences for good or poor life choices and NOT force THE PEOPLE to be taxed to pay for the poor ones. Enter Obamacare the medical savior of the LGBT community,,time to look to a better savior, like Billy did.
If those opposed to the Christian faith (or any other religious faith) would remain true to their convictions, then they should move to move to a country where their values will be upheld, such as the (Democratic People’s Republic of) North Korea. There’s no better place on earth where they would free to practice their (lack of) faith! Then we who form the majority would be free to practice our faith. It’s a win-win situation.
While I find their complaints pointless, I also don’t see much sense for your suggestion that people self deport to a murderous regime because you don’t like what they said when exercising their freedom of speech. The idea that people want to live as slaves because they don’t believe in a god is ludicrous. Of course, if we had a theocracy like you seem to want, they would be jailed for questioning the government.
BUt that’s the thing darby. THey are not just expressing THEIR free speech, but trying (and often are successful) IN DENYING OTHERS the same rights.. Such as when they sued/whined to the Navy and Airforce lodges, cause the Gideon bibles were in side the draws in the bedrooms they rented out.. They whined that “it was in essence the AF endorsing a religion”..
Or when they tried suing a base in Hawaii, cause the commander had a “God bless and stay safe” sign at the main gate..
Sorry but how is it ‘wrong’ to say to someone “God bless and stay safe”???
yet they can spend my tax dollars to turn the white house into gaint rainbow to promote the mentally ill/selfish queers! and yes the rainbow was stolen from God and used as a racist/ discrimantory slap in the face to Christians! why else a rainbow! i for 1 am offended everytime i have to see the rainbow being Sodomised by the lgbtqwerfdguifag community. #givemebackmyrainbow
Very true. How is it right that the white house (the people’s house) Be lit up to celebrate .5% of the population (if that), but we can’t celebrate and honor someone who provided religious advice to OVER HALF A DOZEN presidents and Millions of americans??
The best thing about all of this? The atheists will one day learn the error of their bitching, moaning, whining, crying, screaming, protesting, and ways.
everything is funny today! the atheist group ‘advocates for religious liberty’? by protesting people freely observing? also love how they mangle the establishment and free exercise clauses to make them appear to support their goal of eliminating the practices of religion in the u.s. classic!
These whiney libtards have ALWAYS been butchering that establishment clause. BUT what’s more freaky is how many dip kyte judges have AGREED with them…
Honoring the Reverend Graham at the Capitol does nothing – I repeat NOTHING – to establish a religion or infringe on the rights of atheists. They are free to worship -or not- however they like. All you snowflakes: stop being offended, triggered or alienated at every little thing you see that you may not like. If you don’t like it, then look the other way or IGNORE it; no one is stopping you from doing so.
But if you notice, not ONCE did we hear a peep out of them about ‘establishing a religion’ when Obama and liberal schools bent over backwards to CATER TO and honor Islam..
I do not give a hoot about any of these worthless humanoids that protest this. None of them could qualify to clean Rev. Graham shorts and they all fall short. But they all do have a chance to redeem themselves and I am sure Rev Graham would encourage them to do so before they come to meet their maker in that day in which there is no dawn or sunset.
Atheists disagree/object to literally anything which has to do with Judeo-Christianity, God, Jesus Christ, or the Bible. I feel sorry for them in a way, as to them Hell is merely a word, and Heaven likewise. The only problem with this is if they are wrong, they loose everything, if Christians are wrong, we loose nothing. One should be very careful what they wish for, and or ask for. There are ALWAYS consequences for bad decisions and choices.
And if they truly were haters of all religion, WHY IS it we only ever see them go against christianity?
I have a solution for them. Don’t go and see him!! Fricken idoits
America’s motto is ‘In God We Trust’. If the atheists don’t believe in that then let them go to hell..!!