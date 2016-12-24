A Michigan town has demonstrated that government bodies should not surrender because of threats from atheist activist organizations.
As part of its Christmas tradition, Menominee, Michigan, allows a nativity scene in a city park. However, town officials decided to remove it after caving in to a threatening letter it received from the atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).
Mat Staver, who heads Liberty Counsel, told OneNewsNow that the creche display was removed – but not for long.
“Liberty Counsel got involved [on the town’s behalf],” Staver announced. “We provided a letter giving the correct version of the law – not what the atheists wanted to distort. We also provided free legal advice to this group of local government leaders, and they decided to take our advice – and they are now celebrating Christmas.”
According to federal court rulings, the nativity scene – if combined with secular items such as a Christmas tree and Santa Claus – is legal and constitutional, so Menominee corrected its display to conform to the court’s opinions.
Staver is proud of the determination of city officials, who elected not to submit to atheist demands.
“I think it really sets the tone, so that these governments don’t simply bow down to these distorted, threatening letters from atheist organizations – or religious opposition organizations such as Freedom From Religion Foundation,” the legal expert expressed.
Staver maintains that this is a victory for Christians who simply want to practice their faith and celebrate the true reason for the season – the birth of Jesus Christ.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Atheists lose battle over manger scene,
I’m hoping this is the start of a much larger movement to restore God in American life. The Constitution was based on Christian values and Biblical principles. The European Union was based on humanistic and atheistic values and it’s crumbling apart.
How dare you contradict Dear Leader. We are a Muslim country, remember?
“A few days ago (10/13/14) President Obama, in an interview he gave France’s Canal+ TV Channel, said that the American people need to be better educated about Islam, since US could and should be regarded as a Muslim country.”
1/20/17 can’t get here fast enough.
If any MORE proof of the INSANITY of our current “leader” was needed, barely pure, that is certainly it! “Muslim country,” indeed. One only has to read the writings of the Founding Fathers and the actions they took AGAINST the Muslim hordes to understand that this has NEVER BEEN a Muslim country–not even CLOSE! In fact, our Founding Fathers regarded Islam as a barbarian abomination the world could WELL do without! And they were RIGHT!
Jan. 20th cannot come soon enough! I look forward to the day we can RID ourselves of the MAD MULLAH occupying our White House. I hope the FOOLS who elected him are pleased with the results of their STUPIDITY.
[“A few days ago (10/13/14) President Obama, in an interview he gave France’s Canal+ TV Channel, said that the American people need to be better educated about Islam, since US could and should be regarded as a Muslim country.”</i.]
He said WHAT??!?! And no one in the media thought we the US public should be aware of that???
YAY! Score one for OUR side. It is my hope that Trump’s Presidency will put an END to this atheist BS that is based on misinterpretation of the law. Make those VERMIN adhere to the actual law–not how they “feel” it ought to be! Leftists are EXPERTS at distorting laws for their own purposes. Our side needs to become EQUALLY adept at setting them straight and REFUSING to cave to their unreasonable and UNCONSTITUTIONAL demands.
The ONLY reason they have gotten away with this BS is that they have a GODLESS government that supports their cause and their tortured contortion of the law to achieve their purpose. I hope that is going to change when Trump takes office.
I agree, it IS about time.. And imo i hope its the start of a trend where ANY TIME this FFRA threatens to sue, they get the crud smacked out of them..
I’m looking forward to the day that Islam is declared a terrorist cult and cast out of society.
I will cheer so loud i might lose my voice for a while..
I couldn’t be more proud to call Menominee County, Michigan my previous home. My dad was born there, in Bagley, in 1890, lived there all his life, married and raised his family of 10 children there. Good for you, citizens of Menominee. Everyone should watch the movie “Last Ounce of Courage”, which addresses this very issue. God bless America, land that I love — and God bless “President Trump”.
Go Menomimee, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. My home state although I am from the Lower Peninsula. Backpacking at Pictured Rocks and the Porcupine Mountains. Also, backpacking at Isle Royale National Park. Beautiful Upper Peninsula!