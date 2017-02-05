Atheist group challenges prayer for injured player

A school district is under attack by atheists after an anti-Christian group filed a virulent complaint against a Tennessee school system because its staff bowed their heads while a youth pastor prayed for a seriously injured high school football player down on the field.
When the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) caught wind of coaches bowing their heads while an adult got down on his knees to pray for an injured player on the field, it filed a complaint against the district that includes East Ridge High School and Central High School.
Need permission to pray?
Pastor Eric Dill of Bayside Baptist Church insists that his intention was solely to help the injured player – not to make anyone feel uncomfortable, make a religious statement, for recognition or to get 25,000 Facebook views – which were triggered from FFRF’s complaint.
Dill came to the aid of a player who was down on the field for nearly half an hour after receiving a hard blow to the neck that made him unable to move his legs while waiting for an ambulance.
“A neck injury is the scariest part of football,” the youth pastor told WRCB TV, adding that when a player asked him to pray, he merely submitted to God’s will. “It was almost dead silence … about the only thing I could hear on the field was like sniffling, and just players getting emotional.”
He insisted that he cannot ignore his divine calling to ask for God’s healing on behalf of an injured child.
“If I believe in a God who answers prayers, how bad [do] I have to hate the kid who’s injured or the player who asked or the players who are hurting not to pray?” Dill pondered. “I’m going to be respectful and I’m going to be considerate. I’m not going to force my myself or my faith. God doesn’t force Himself on people, but if a student asks me, ‘Eric pray for this’ – especially in something like this – I’m going to pray.”
Praying and proselytizing the same thing?
Hamilton County Schools attorney Scott Bennett argues that the coaches who bowed their heads in silence during Dill’s prayer were in no way participating in the establishment of religion for their schools – maintaining that they were only joining in out of respect and concern for the student with a potentially life-threatening injury.
“[The coaches] simply joined with their teams in the shadow of what then appeared to be a profound tragedy,” Bennett argued, according to the local television station. “Rather than being an unconstitutional endorsement of religion, this was human compassion at its finest.”
Prayer police
Seeing prayer as an unlawful act by any school personnel, the man attending the game who anonymously filed the complaint contends that the coaches were out of line.
“I did so because federal courts have repeatedly ruled for decades that coaches cannot participate in prayer in school, and even that student-led prayer at football games is unconstitutional,” the complainant wrote in a statement. “I simply want faculty and staff at Hamilton County Schools to follow the law, which they currently are not doing. Giving a minister access to students for religious purposes during a football game is indefensible.”
Even though no other complaints were filed against the district over the matter, the district felt compelled to educate staff members after the incident to avoid future problems.
“The school system responded to the complaint Monday saying additional training will take place,” WRCB’s Natalie Potts reported. “Central’s Principal says coaches did not realize that bowing their heads in silence was an endorsement. He says they were simply doing it out of respect for the injured student.”
Dill is confident that the coaches in question – just like himself – only had the injured player’s well-being in mind.
“Those coaches would never do anything to jeopardize their influence or care over those students,” the Christian youth leader assured. “They would never do anything intentional to do that. They’re not perfect and I’m not a perfect person, but they care for and love those players as much as they can.”
The praying pastor impressed that he respects those who hold to beliefs other than his own, and at the same time, he hopes that others extend the same courtesy. And he does not want this legal episode to be a divisive matter.
“The person who made the complaint and the Freedom from Religion Foundation are not the enemy, and so we need to make sure that our words and the thoughts that we post and the things we say in this conversation verbalize that … they are not the enemy,” Dill expressed.
Despite the community backlash, FFRF is not backing off its fight to remove any semblance of Christianity from the schools.
“A spokesperson for the Freedom From Religion Foundation says the group is happy school officials investigated the situation, but she says they are still concerned that school officials have yet to acknowledge that the coaches participation in the prayer was unconstitutional,” the Tennessee station informed. “The group plans to send a follow-up letter to the school system later this week.”
In response to the allegations, those within the school system insist that they are fully aware of what is appropriate and lawful while at work.
“School officials say they understand that they are not to endorse any particular religious practice – including student led prayer – and they do not believe that any boundaries were violated in this situation, but additional training will be provided to school employees,” Potts announced.
It was also noted that FFRF is has been busy throughout the Volunteer State pushing its mission to eradicate Christianity from the public schools.
“This isn’t the first time the topic has been brought up in our area,” Potts added. “Multiple schools in the Tennessee Valley, including Marion County and Ridgeland High Schools have been asked by the Freedom From Religion Foundation to stop public prayer at football games.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Atheist group challenges prayer for injured player,
I’m an agnostic, and I’m sick of these P0S anti-Christian groups. They never go after Muslims or teacher who want students to write essays about how great it would be to live under Sharia law, but if anything even remotely Christian happens, they are all over it! I can’t wait until Jeff Sessions, Neil Gorsuch, and a few hundred other Trump judicial appointments get in there and start throwing these people and their complains out of the courthouse!
You are so “right on” captain. Wish I could give your comment a 10 on a 1 to 5.
Anyone else?
NOtice how these PC **** VERMIN who crawl out from under rocks to spew their SWILL, are most always, ANONYMOUS, the COWARDS!!!! Wonder how this VERMIN would have felt if it was THEIR kid who was Seriously injured???!! I feel sorry for any kids they have, with Lib Dem DEMORATS for, so called, parents!!!! The Govt gives the freedom to Practice Religion, NOT prevent it like these MORONS spewing of Prohibition of religion contorted ****!!!!!!!! What’s your NAME, you sniveling Ignorant , ANONYMOUS SCUM!!!??
AMEN! (I AM a Christian). IF these morons have a problem with praying to the God who created the Universe and “knows every hair on our heads”, they can go away for awhile. Or close their ears. Or just listen and share the “thought”. Infants. Ridiculous!
I am almost to the point if/when any of these rabid anti-Christians (cause they are not anti-religion, just Christians) ever get sick and sent to hospital, DENY THEM ANY SORT OF ‘prayers and thoughts for their well being”. IN fact have masses of people sit out side it and chant “”I pray you get worse you sick mucks!”..
First, the Constitution says absolutely nothing about a separation between church and state. After President Trump gets his second and third nominee on the Supremes we will see how long Roe v. Wade, the redefinition of marriage, Executive Orders superseding law, the Johnson Act, no prayer in school, and Separation decisions, to name a few, last. Second, this is still the United States and it is time that we stop letting the anti-Christian politically correct atheists, Muslims, government school decision makers, and other haters of Jesus run our country. Pray daily that God would continue to send good, Christian leaders to America, and that His will be done here not the evil foe’s.
What a shame that people who believe in nothing have so much to say about people who believe. Stay under your rock no one will mind.
Jim123, please keep in mind the government doesn’t GIVE us permission to practice our faith; that’s GOD given. What the Constitution does in the 1st Amendment is RESTRICT the government from starting a state religion or in INTERFERING in the peaceful practice of religion. The FFRF is reading far too much into court rulings. Therefore, while school personnel can’t lead religious activities, there’s nothing that says they can’t bow their heads during a prayer or allow a pastor access to a student. The FFRF is simply engaging in intimidation and will likely resort to lawfare if the school doesn’t admit that for a coach to bow his head during a prayer is unconstitutional.
Hooah! Maybe the teammates could arrange for the atheists to require prayers for a recovery…
I am 72 years old and a toddler when Truman was the President and i can say through experience that this great country is in decline.If a person doesn’t believe in God then so be it but to file a complaint tells me as a person who believes in prophecy that the end times are upon us and Satan see’s his end coming as foretold in the Revelation.I am not one to preach but because of what the scriptures say about the end times reinforces my convictions so i had to mention it because it comes as no surprise.I remember as a young man how we spoke of the Soviet Union and how Godless they were but the 10 horned wild beast of the Revelation depicts the last one as being the AngloAmerican dual horned Empire and the agitated sea of mankind in an uproar over events taking place,and there is so much more that any reasonable mind when looking into it would come to the same conclusion.Oh well,that’s the only sermon you will hear from me,lol lol.
I’m not too far behind you at 71 and also remember Truman. I think the title of Gordo Liddy’s second book, “When I Was a Kid This Was a Free Country”, says it all.
It’s time to dump political correctness and atheists concerns into the trash where it all belongs.
Lets hope for once we have a school district that has a backbone and stands UP TO these threats..
Sad how these anti-Constitution pro-Communist agitators who started their hatred for America and it’s values in the late sixties and really pushed their agenda in the seventies with the help from the Government controlled education (?) system and its Left wing ideology.
Unfortunately, most people with whom I have discussed this issue, think that the first amendment, or somewhere in the Constitution, is the phrase “There must be a complete wall of separation between church and state.” They are astonished when I tell them that phrase is nowhere in the Constitution. They assume that all the court decisions since the banning of Bible readings in public schools have been based on this supposed “wall of separation.” That is probably true.
The high school football coach mentioned in the article did the right thing to bow his head, when all others in the stadium were doing so in a silent prayer for the injured player. The lawsuit-happy atheist does not know what the thoughts were of the various people bowing their heads. He assumes they were praying Christian prayers, and most likely they were. But some could have been meditating about some other topic. He cannot read their thoughts.
Trump could lead this effort by asking Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore to lend him his 10 Commandments display. Place it right smack-dab in the White House. Anyone who visits the President must pass by it and be offended if they hate God.
They (wrongly) impeached Roy Moore for doing this in the AL Supreme Court.
They will accuse Trump of violating the Establishment Clause. He then can go on TV and say,
“What religion am I establishing? And are you really that stupid that you think I’m Congress? The fact that I’m not Congress means it’s impossible for me to violate the Establishment Clause. As soon as America replaces all of Congress with just me, then I’ll entertain your complaints as having some measure of intelligent merit. But until I, one lone man, am become Congress, your complaints only show the great lack of education in this country. And for this reason, I will now abolish the Dept of Education.”
I would absolutely love it if he did that…
COUNTER SUE for ten times the whiners price.
The Constitution Guarantees the FREEDOM OF RELIGION!
There is no guarantee of never “feeling offended” and especially when it DIRECTLY INTERFERES with any CITIZENS RIGHTS.
They never want to see any ‘religious ceremonies’ then I suggest they find an uninhabited island and start their own country where all religions are banned.
But that would require the religion of no offense.
EXPOSE this Lib Dem PC **** VERMIN Legally and SUE this IDIOT into PENURY!!!!!!!!
Strange how the liberal and ultra-liberal left want to shout about the Constitution and its relation to religion. It says CONGRESS SHALL MAKE NO LAW ….. etc.If Jefferson only ever made one stupid statement about anything, it has to be in his letter to the Danberry (bury?) Baptist Church. In theory, based on the US Constitution and its very plain, clear and concise English; states, towns, cities, and even school districts can set what they want concerning religion.. Here it comes, like a blivet from the left. All of the SCOUS decisions allowing the krap we have today to come from the leftists/progressives(?progress) judges rewriting it without changing a word. Hollering DEMOCRACY and utilizing mob rule to get their way.
usafoldsarge
If Jefferson only ever made one stupid statement about anything, it has to be in his letter to the Danberry (bury?) Baptist Church.
The “stupid” does not belong to Jefferson.
That lies entirely with those who believe it means anything other than what the letter indicated.
They should be placed in Stocks in the Public Square for daily ridicule for their failure to THINK!
Better yet, round up all of these sick turnips and air drop them into one of the most rabidly Sharia law countries in the mid east/Africa, and see how long they last before their heads are chopped off..
ltuser
“From 30,000 feet above the desert floor I see it there below.”
‘the place these idiots will be when I kick them out the door,
they need no chute for it would only slow the flow,
Of the blood that splatters when they land upon the stone.’
How’s that for rewriting a Marty Robbins song?
usaoldsarge, please remember the phrase “wall of separation” was written by Jefferson in defense of a Baptist church attacked by CT which had a State religion. His complete sentence is, “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”
With the passage of the 14th Amendment, the Bill of Rights was applied to the States, known as INCORPORATION. The doctrine has been used through the Due Process and Privileges an Immunities Clauses to apply the rights in the Bill of Rights to the states. So the 10th Amendment isn’t a free pass for the States to violate citizens’ rights in the Bill of Rights. The SCOTUS applied this in Reynolds v US, 98 US 145 (1878) and reaffirmed it in Everson v Board of Education, 330 US 1 (1947). Thus States don’t have the right to establish a state approved religion as existed during Jefferson’s time. This was decided in Engel v Vitale, 370 US 421 (1962).
As you point out, progressive atheists have misinterpreted, usually intentionally, the meaning of Jefferson’s letter as they’re largely ALITERATE and take an eisegetical approach to interpreting the Constitution as a “living document,” meaning whatever they want it to mean.
The place for religious expression by government employees is outside their place of employment. If they had done this at a church or outside of a public space, there would be no problem. Not sure why so many government workers find it so difficult to fulfill their obligations to their employers and to obey the law while at their place of work. If they can’t perform their obligations, maybe they should quit so someone else can. If these were private sector workers who failed in their responsibilities, or if they broke the law while at work, they would have been fired for cause and they’d be out of a job right now. But because they are paid by the taxpayer, they get to behave irresponsibly on my dime and get away scot free. It’s disgusting.
Chapter and verse Ian… Chapter and verse that substantiates your claim. The military of the US are the only individuals that WILLINGLY surrender some of their constitutional rights. The rest belong to the individual and not to the Federal Government. Because of the way the religion part of the 1st Amendment is written-IT ONLY Applies to the US Congress…. That idiot Mikey Schwienberg, the intolerant one expects full tolerance from the rest of us. BUT only the Christian part of the rest of us. Most of the professed atheists, agnostics and other non believers have no problem invoking GOD into their swearing and wishing for damnation or registering disgust… Weird ain’t it?????
Ian Cooper
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
ONLY CONGRESS, and by extension the courts that try to legislate from the bench are DENIED creating LAW violating he Freedom of Religion that was the PRIMARY reason for the First Amendment.
Ian. EXACTLY how do you see students, teachers and coaches of a school team as being FEDERAL Government employees??
Ituser, Ian believes they’re STATE government employees since as they’re in a PUBLIC school they’re STATE PROPERTY. But like most progressives he’s misread Court rulings.
Please keep in mind that the SCOTUS Engels Decision DOES APPLY to the States due to the 14th Amendment. This was affirmed in Reynolds v US, 98 US 145 (1878) and reaffirmed it in Everson v Board of Education, 330 US 1 (1947).
But as you succinctly pointed out, they’ve bastardized what both Jefferson wrote and what the courts have ruled.
And IMO the only reason that has been allowed to happen, is cause we got TOO MANY liberal activist judges who rule in their way on those cases. SETTING the precedent for others to do the same.
JUST like it was a liberal activist judge today who put a TRO halting trump’s immigration ban, claiming he did so cause what trump did was unconstitutional..
The FFR spews hatred , not compassion, for the injured player and those who care for him. They ignore that the government may not prohibit the free exercise of religion.
But if the schools won’t stand up to these bullies, what the Constitution says becomes irrelevant, and the bullies get their way every time.
columba
EVERY COMMUNITY should set up a fund for the collection of donations to fight against this type of **** from the aclu to this moron and ALWAYS COUNTER SUE for at least 10 times the amount demanded.
Communities can combine funds to fight garbage suits and replenish their funds from the settlements.
If the aclu finds itself looking at a ONE BILLION counter suit from larger war chests than they have they will rethink their assaults.
Currently they know their targets do not have the funds for a protracted suit, but an OVERWHELMING FORCE is something they will fear.
[But if the schools won’t stand up to these bullies, what the Constitution says becomes irrelevant, and the bullies get their way every time.]
Exactly Columba. What the Constitution says on the matter is meaningless, if every time the FFRA cries “lawsuit” everyone and their mother, caves into their rabid demands…
These Hypocrites, Idiots, Morons, Cowards couldn’t care LESS about the injured player or Anybody else, ONLY their PC DUNG!!!!!!!!! Reprehensible and Disgusting!!!
These are the people who are concerned about freedom of speech when it’s theirs but they don’t want you to have the same.
Exactly. Just look at the # of times in the past 2 years ALONE, that conservatives have been outright MOB MAULED by liberals, and not only do the press barely report on it but the police get ordered to stand down and let it happen.. IMO ANYONE who gets assaulted like that should SUE not only the school, but the police force for “Following an unlawful order” in standing down and letting a criminal act go on..
Why do these atheists think they can violate peoples rights to practice religion? I’d tell them to go to he11, but that would be too good for them.
Oh they WILL!!! NO DOUBT!!
“The person who made the complaint and the Freedom from Religion Foundation are not the enemy” But they are controlled by the enemy.
Actually, they are the enemy. Someone who declares war on you is, by definition, your enemy. You can refuse to fight, but that just means you’ve surrendered to the enemy, not that he isn’t your enemy.
ahabdearab
It’s called free will and if they blindly obey, they are responsible, not necessarily the people that passed down the order.
THAT does not relieve any fault from those ‘superior powers’.
What part of “make no law against the practice of religion” don’t these people understand? They just hate freedom for anyone but themselves.
I’d be inclined to say that what they hate is Christianity.
Of course they hate Christianity. HAVE YOU EVER seen the ACLU or FFRA go after any school or other governmental org for ‘honoring Islam Kawanza, Jehovas, or any of the DOZENS of other religions out there?
No!
THEY ONLY GET this rabid when it happens to be Christians who do something.
Why are all the atheists upset? Prayers don’t go anywhere, right? At least that is what they say.
I almost think the atheists would be better off spending their energies praying for the Rapture. Then they won’t have any Christians to worry about.
FFRF spreading their intolerance, hatred and violence wherever they go. Mao and Stalin would be so proud. Wasn’t it the FFRF people that stoked the fires in Auschwitz?
That was actually German Christians.
No darby, it was Nazis who were Norse god pagans and national SOCIALISTS. Sadly, Christians didn’t speak up loudly enough to stop Hitler although some went to the camps as well. By the way, many Muslim countries sided with Hitler due to his Final Solution.
I think the atheists should not be allowed to use the government courts to prohibit the free expression of religion at the game.
What I don’t understand about atheists is why they get overwrought about people who believe someone in whom they don’t believe. To them, He doesn’t exist; so why get upset?
I honestly believe they won’t be happy till NO ONE else is allowed to believe in god either…
For the atheist I would say. You were born into a country that is 85% Judeo Christian. Your rights include that government shall make no law that establishes a religion. Government has reinforced this right by making a law that says that you have a freedom from religion and that others have a right to practice the religion or belief of their choice.
Saying a prayer in public for someone is not establishing a religion or forcing you to practice a religion. My thoughts are that you have 2 other choices. 1.) Ignore the people and the practice of religion (switch the channel so to speak), or choice 2.) Find someplace else to live where your sensibilities are not disturbed.
One addition to the above: The Constitutional amendment says that no law may establish a State religion also says that no law may prohibit the free exercise of anyone’s religion. The second part of that clause is just as important as the first. And by the way, the “free expression” phrase isn’t a separate clause; it’s part of a compound predicate. If you number the parts, it becomes clearer: “Congress shall make no law (1) respecting the establishment of a religion or (2) prohibiting the free expression thereof.” Note that both types of forbidden laws carry equal weight in the sentence.
To these leftists they don’t even ACKNOWLEDGE that second part exists..
So insensitive and hateful!!!
My father and brothers are atheists. They are extremely intolerant, judgemental, selfish and hateful. All they need is a relationship with Jesus to clean them up and remove the intolerance and hate. I know because I once was an atheist!
So you are saying the only way someone can lead a tolerant and hateless life is IF they have god in their heart? Then what of the millions of Agnostics out there who never have hate, or the hundreds of thousands of other atheisits out there who are NO WAY near these cretins in the FFRA who actually speak OUT AGAINST what they do time and time again???
Is ther some other writing or legal rendering of the First amendment,
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances”.so as I read this I cannot find, or read in this statement that a school or business cant pray to GOD.I’m I missing something?
NOPE!!!! You read it as it was and is written…..
as hardheaded just pointed out the constitution says NOTHING about NOT being allowed to worship our God wherever and whenever we are, and might I point out these people were NOT talking to you Freedom From Religion people, so STOP evesdropping on other people’s conversations!!! How Rude you prove yourselves to be!
Nope, you are not missing something. The leftists whole argument about the ‘separation of church and state’ comes from liberals and liberal activist JUDGES taking the fact Jefferson wrote in a PRIVATE letter to the editor of a news paper he FELT that a line about “congress shall establish no state religion and should instead have a wall between the state and religion” (Or something to that effect) as proof that there IS a sep of c*S in the constitution, and thus ANY organization that gets governmental funding, thus is an extension of said government thus they should be disallowed from doing anything that ‘praises one religion over another’…
However, they BELAY their own antics by only EVER GOING after one religion. If a school does something to honor other religions (like those schools that did “wear a burka day” and the like), then its never violating the Sep of C&S clause to them…
AND BECAUSE judges keep letting it happen, its become ‘holy writ law’..
No, I don’t know of any statement in the Constitution prohibiting prayers to God. All these lawsuits and court decisions followed the original case that banned the reading of the Bible as a regular classroom ritual. I believe the thinking of the Supreme Court was that daily teaching of the Christian Bible in a public school was too close to having an arm of the government establish a particular religion. I would not want a Muslim teacher to demand that my grandchildren must listen to a reading of the Koran daily.
Neither would I connie. YET we see it time and time again, where Muslims faith is being pushed in schools these days, such as that gal who last week did that ‘assignment’ that the students reading up on islam and saying why it was good.
YET YOU NEVER heard a single Peep out of these Freedom from Religion nut jobs, or the ACLU about it violating the sep of church and state..
BUT anything praising god (or appearing to) gets them crawling and ranting like crazy..
connie57, please read the SCOTUS 1962 Decision Engel v. Vitale, 370 U.S. 421. In it it not only banned the regular reading of the Bible in public school classrooms but also the saying of prayers LED by school personnel.
HOWEVER, that does not mean that school personnel couldn’t bow their heads during the prayer as the FFRF falsely asserts. The FFRF is just playing the intimidation game and will likely resort to lawfare if the school doesn’t conform to its false reading of the Court decision.
.
According to this post, one of those prayer warriors … who exercised his First Amendment right to pray for an injured high school football player, stated that: “Rather than being an unconstitutional endorsement of religion, this was human compassion at its finest”! Of course this statement was factually correct … with one noteworthy exception! And that is the fact that, there is no such thing as “an unconstitutional endorsement of religion”!
.
There is however, an unconstitutional “establishment of religion” … meaning that the government cannot ESTABLISH (i.e, institute and/or enforce) a government-controlled, or state-run, religion imposed upon its citizens. But at the same time, neither can the state prohibit the ‘free exercise’ of the religion of its citizens.
.
That is, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was set up to protect the citizen’s right to exercise their religious faith (without hindrance from the state) … and not the other way around! In other words, it was NOT set up to protect the state from religion; but rather to protect the citizens’ right to it from the state… without the state being able to infringe upon that right!
.
Why or better how did we arrive at this crossroad where one must not speak freely about and to the God they hold dear and worship? Why do we cater to a group(s) who represents such a minute percentage of our population. When did the majority not rule in this country? Are so we caught up in the protection of the rights of such a minority that we are allowed to discriminate against a majority of our people? I believe in the rights of the individual, but not in the individuals right to limit my rights! This politically correct allowance must stop or every Tom, **** or Harry who gets his or her panties in a bunch will control the behavior of the masses! I firmly believe that, if you’re offended I’ll apologize, but will not allow you to control my life and to whom, how often and where I choose to pray or speak my opinion! If that is not acceptable to you, then leave! Find some other country where your whiny behavior is tolerated!
I’ve been wondering that myself. WHY IS IT that for the past 10 years or so, the SMALLER the minority is, the MORE POWER it has to dictate to the vast majority how things will be…
IT MAKES NO damn sense?!!
Columba and Maxine gridi-
Truer words spoken. This prayer stuff the atheist claims is not a government creating a religion. Atheist surrender you dollars and coins because G-ds name is upon them. You should have to use non-stamped gold and silver to pay for your claim in court and with no refund. You should not be allowed to use American made money.
The school did not breach the 1st amendment. The school, as a government institution, did not sanction the use of prayer for a fallen athlete. These things were done by the individuals who happened to be employed by the school, but were exercising THEIR 1st amendment rights by not being discriminated against for their religious beliefs. The Atheists are blatantly violating the coaches’ 1st amendment rights by trying to infringe on religious freedom. Checkmate.
WRONG facts count……. The 1st Amendment does notsay “government”, it says Congress….. So get your facts straight!!!!!!! School districts etc are specifically exclude by virtue of their having not been included..
note: the name is freedom from religion, they want to destroy The Christian religion, not coexist with it.
Facts. EVEN IF THE DEAN of the school came out end publicly ENDORSED the prayer. IT would still not be a violation of the NON EXISTANT sep of church and state. SINCE ONLY CONGRESS is even mentioned in that “establishment” clause.. And a school is no where close to being congress…
Curiously, the offended party wishes to reamin nameless, how cowardly! The Constitution was bastardized when the original ruling was made, the Amendment applied only to Congress and the establishment of a state church. The courts made bad law by usurping powers granted to the legislative branch and the people.
Not really, was it bastardized, to quote you. It was to prevent the central government, better known as The United State’s Congress from duplicating England’s kingdom wide Church of England.. The 10th Amendment gave everything not specifically dedicated to the government of the United States to the INDIVIDUAL STATES.. Because of this, there were at least 2 states that basically had their own established religion…… It was the SCOUS that took Mikey Schwienberg under their umbella and rewrote the 1st amendment without changing an original word..
Someone should tell Mikey Weinstein and his inbred bunch of skidmarks that there IS NO SUCH THING as the Separation of church and state. The Constitution was finally ratified in 1787. The first mention of this myth was in a letter to the Baptists from President Jefferson in 1802, a full FIFTEEN YEARS AFTER the Constitution was ratified.
Now it does not take a mental giant to see that Article 5 of the Constitution states that the ONLY way to change the Constitution is by an AMENDMENT, NOT because of a letter. And according to the Library of Congress, NOT ONE of the over 22,000 attempts to amend the Constitution dealt with this myth and NOT ONE of the 27 that did make it through to become amendments dealt with it either. And to be frank, there were actually only 26 as one amendment was to revoke the anti alcohol amendment so that shouldnt count to start with.
Anyone wishing to show support to the school district, here ya go
Hamilton County Department of Education
3074 Hickory Valley Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
423.209.8400
I want to know the IMBECILE/ IMBECILES who had the Audacity n Ignorance to complain,so we can BURY their mailbox with Mail from NormaNormal and Civilized people!!
new sheriff in town, they will have to answer for this both now and after they die.