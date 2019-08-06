At least 7 killed, 48 wounded in Democrat run Chicago’s most violent weekend this year

Chicago’s most violent weekend this year began Friday evening when a 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg while sitting in a car as adults around him argued.

It peaked early Sunday morning when 17 people were shot in two hours in a two-mile area on the West Side, accounting for about a third of those shot over the weekend. Three women and four men were wounded in Douglas Park by someone in a passing black Camaro; two woman were shot an hour later on the other side of the park; eight people were hit about an hour later, just blocks away, including a man who died.

The Chicago Police Department released audio of the last shooting that featured close to a minute of nearly constant gunfire. “Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders,” tweeted police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against. pic.twitter.com/VwixZwR0Vb — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019

The three shootings occurred in the Ogden police district, where the department deployed 50 extra officers on Sunday. “Area saturation teams and organized crime officers flooded Chicago’s west side following several multi-victim shooting incidents,” Guglielmi tweeted. Ambulances flooded Mount Sinai and Stroger hospitals on the West Side.

By Monday morning, 55 people had been shot across the city, seven of them fatally. The victims ranged from 5 to 56 years old, and the shootings stretched from Rogers Park on the North Side to West Pullman on the Far South Side. Nearly all the gun violence happened on the West and South sides.

Over the first weekend in June, 52 people had been shot, eight of them fatally. So far this year, at least 1,600 people have been shot in Chicago. There have been at least 300 homicides, according to data kept by the Chicago Tribune. Both numbers are below last year.

As it has done repeatedly, the department blamed the burst of weekend violence on the availablity of guns and what it sees as slight punishment for people arrested on weapons charges. The department has long been at odds with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office over bonds set for suspects and sentences sought by prosecutors.

“Criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against,” Guglielmi tweeted.

The department plans to step up its campaign later Monday morning with the unveiling of an online site called the “Gun Offenders Dashboard” aimed at showing how gun suspects are handled by prosecutors and judges. The site, to be updated weekly, will display the information relating to adult arrestees with at least one felony weapons-related charge, as well as any associated bond types and amounts,” the department said in a statement.

Among the weekend attacks:

— A gunman in a black Camaro opened fire on a group in Douglas Park in the Lawndale neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road, according topolice. The wounded included three women, ages 19, 22 and 25, and four men, ages 20, 21, 21 and 23. One of the 21-year-old men was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his groin, according to police.

— As officers investigated the scene by a playground, what sounded like more gunire — about a dozen or so pops — rang out close by. Two women, 21 and 26, were hit a few blocks over around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Troy Street, police said.

— Eight more people were wounded, one fatally, about an hour later. Shortly before 3:45 a.m., shots were fired into a large group of people in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said. A 33-year-old man was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Demetrius Flowers, of Joliet, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Seven others, including a 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl, were injured. The other five victims were four men and a woman, all in their 20s or 30s, police said.

— The most recent homicide of the weekend was a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 10:16 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving south in the 6900 block of South Wentworth with a 20-year-old woman when someone in a silver sedan shot at them, police said.

The 21-year-old, Cornelius Jordan, died at the scene, while the 20-year-old was stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.

At the scene, shell casings were sprawled across the taped-off intersection of 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue. Jordan’s body was in a blue car smashed against a lightbox by the bus shelter. Hours after the shooting, an evidence technician snapped pictures of the shell casings and the car, his camera flash illuminating the trees on surrounding streets.

— A 5-year-old boy was shot Friday in an apparent domestic incident in Englewood.

About 7:20 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to gunshots in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue and found a 5-year-old boy shot and two adults stabbed. The 5-year-old had a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. A 33-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were both stabbed in the arms, police said.

Chicago police said a 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man stabbed the adults, and the 29-year-old fired at the 33-year-old’s vehicle and struck the boy sitting inside. The 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were arrested in connection with the attacks, police said.

