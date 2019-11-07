At 81 Jane Fonda predicts climate ‘catastrophe’ in 11 years: ‘We have to be incredibly brave’

Jane Fonda says a climate “catastrophe” is imminent unless “millions” are now mobilized against the fossil fuel industry.

The 81-year-old activist/actress told the ladies of ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday that a doomsday clock is ticking whether Americans realize it or not.

“The climate scientists are saying we’re not going to be able to turn it around,” Ms. Fonda said. “We have 11 years to avoid catastrophe, and we can’t do it unless people mobilize by the millions in the streets.”

Comedian Joy Behar chastised the media for not covering the issue enough, although Ms. Fonda said culpability falls on energy companies for “trying to make us feel guilty.”

“We have to fight for the future of these young people,” the actress continued. “It’s really going to be hard, so we have to be incredibly brave, and we have to be willing to risk arrest and go into the streets and put our bodies on the line.”

Ms. Fonda made headlines in recent weeks for getting arrested four times in the nation’s capital.

Code Pink’s “Fire Drill Fridays” takes place every Friday and runs through Jan. 10.

The organization’s goal is to bring “important intersectional analysis” to the topic of climate change.

