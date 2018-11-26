Asylum caravan’s future Democrats dream of life in Land of the Free (Stuff)

Thanksgiving’s over, so now it’s back to covering the ongoing invasion — I mean, the asylum caravan — on the southern border of the United States.

Invasion — that’s how the lawless mobs seeking the eternal gravy train are described by both the president of the U.S. and the mayor of Tijuana, where the hordes are currently getting drunk and creating their own local crime wave while massing for the upcoming big crossing.

It’ll be like the 49ers, or the Sooners, only this mob won’t be looking for gold or land. They’ll be sprinting toward the welfare offices of the gringos.

Everything free in America!

Proudly waving the flags of the hellhole countries that they claim “persecuted” them, the vast majority of these invaders will end up on the dole, voting Democrat to protect their handouts, just like the tens of millions who preceded them to the Land of the Free (Stuff).

We are told the “Dreamers” are the best of the illegal immigrants. Yet according to a Harvard researcher, even 74 percent of them are indigent wards of the state.

Where do the working classes of America go to get “asylum” from the millions of foreign criminals swarming across the border?

Speaking of asylum, there’s interesting local news this week about some infamous “asylum” seekers, i.e., welfare recipients. Remember the Tsarnaev brothers, Muslim mass murderers from the Third World?

These terrorists came here for “asylum,” lived in Section 8 housing, flaunted their EBT cards, gamed college scholarships and MassHealth benefits and finally expressed their gratitude by murdering their American benefactors.

Now the lawyers for the younger Tsarnaev fiend have filed briefs reiterating what we already knew — that the older brother, Tamerlan “Speedbump” Tsarnaev, celebrated the 10th anniversary of 9/11 back in 2011 by slitting the throats of three Americans in Waltham — Jewish-Americans.

“Committing jihad,” as one of the other terrorists is quoted as saying in the court filing.

Of course, not all invaders participating in the “fundamental transformation” of America want to commit jihad. Some just want to commit crimes, because they know nothing will happen to them when they do.

Consider Luis Rodrigo Perez, a Dreamer, age 23, illegal immigrant from Mexico. His dream was to murder Americans, and this month he has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams, thanks to the fact that New Jersey refused to hold him on an ICE detainer when he was jailed on domestic violence charges.

Not only did New Jersey Democrats not honor the feds’ detainer, they didn’t even tell ICE when they cut him loose. Days later, the career criminal was in Springfield, Mo., accused of murdering three Americans. Two were heard begging for their lives. He allegedly wounded two others before finally being collared.

Last week a video went viral of a Mexican illegal immigrant in Arkansas shooting at cops. Luis Cabos-Cenabio had two previous arrests during the Obama years, but the Democrats decided he should remain in the country, on welfare.

America wasn’t always like this. Once we were a sovereign nation. We had borders, and everyone had to obey the law, not just taxpayers, citizens and legal immigrants.

But something happened. Fifty-five years ago today, John F. Kennedy was buried. With JFK’s murder, something happened to the American psyche, at least the Democrats’ psyche. Eighteen months later, at the behest of Ted Kennedy, the Democrats passed the Immigration Reform Act of 1965.

The floodgates opened, and the slaughter began.

Now the Democrats demand ever more of what’s destroying this country — illegal immigration.

Lee Harvey Oswald, or whoever killed JFK, has a lot to answer for.

Pre-order Howie’s new book, “Kennedy Babylon Vol. 2,” at howiecarrshow.com.

___

(c)2018 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (4 votes cast)