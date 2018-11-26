Asylum caravan’s future Democrats dream of life in Land of the Free (Stuff)

Thanksgiving’s over, so now it’s back to covering the ongoing invasion — I mean, the asylum caravan — on the southern border of the United States.
Invasion — that’s how the lawless mobs seeking the eternal gravy train are described by both the president of the U.S. and the mayor of Tijuana, where the hordes are currently getting drunk and creating their own local crime wave while massing for the upcoming big crossing.
It’ll be like the 49ers, or the Sooners, only this mob won’t be looking for gold or land. They’ll be sprinting toward the welfare offices of the gringos.
Everything free in America!
Proudly waving the flags of the hellhole countries that they claim “persecuted” them, the vast majority of these invaders will end up on the dole, voting Democrat to protect their handouts, just like the tens of millions who preceded them to the Land of the Free (Stuff).
We are told the “Dreamers” are the best of the illegal immigrants. Yet according to a Harvard researcher, even 74 percent of them are indigent wards of the state.
Where do the working classes of America go to get “asylum” from the millions of foreign criminals swarming across the border?
Speaking of asylum, there’s interesting local news this week about some infamous “asylum” seekers, i.e., welfare recipients. Remember the Tsarnaev brothers, Muslim mass murderers from the Third World?
These terrorists came here for “asylum,” lived in Section 8 housing, flaunted their EBT cards, gamed college scholarships and MassHealth benefits and finally expressed their gratitude by murdering their American benefactors.
Now the lawyers for the younger Tsarnaev fiend have filed briefs reiterating what we already knew — that the older brother, Tamerlan “Speedbump” Tsarnaev, celebrated the 10th anniversary of 9/11 back in 2011 by slitting the throats of three Americans in Waltham — Jewish-Americans.
“Committing jihad,” as one of the other terrorists is quoted as saying in the court filing.
Of course, not all invaders participating in the “fundamental transformation” of America want to commit jihad. Some just want to commit crimes, because they know nothing will happen to them when they do.
Consider Luis Rodrigo Perez, a Dreamer, age 23, illegal immigrant from Mexico. His dream was to murder Americans, and this month he has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams, thanks to the fact that New Jersey refused to hold him on an ICE detainer when he was jailed on domestic violence charges.
Not only did New Jersey Democrats not honor the feds’ detainer, they didn’t even tell ICE when they cut him loose. Days later, the career criminal was in Springfield, Mo., accused of murdering three Americans. Two were heard begging for their lives. He allegedly wounded two others before finally being collared.
Last week a video went viral of a Mexican illegal immigrant in Arkansas shooting at cops. Luis Cabos-Cenabio had two previous arrests during the Obama years, but the Democrats decided he should remain in the country, on welfare.
America wasn’t always like this. Once we were a sovereign nation. We had borders, and everyone had to obey the law, not just taxpayers, citizens and legal immigrants.
But something happened. Fifty-five years ago today, John F. Kennedy was buried. With JFK’s murder, something happened to the American psyche, at least the Democrats’ psyche. Eighteen months later, at the behest of Ted Kennedy, the Democrats passed the Immigration Reform Act of 1965.
The floodgates opened, and the slaughter began.
Now the Democrats demand ever more of what’s destroying this country — illegal immigration.
Lee Harvey Oswald, or whoever killed JFK, has a lot to answer for.
Exactly my sentiments, if they want asylum they’re supposed to ask for it in the first country they reach which in this case would be Mexico. Asylum is not what they truly seek because Mexico doesn’t offer the generous welfare freebies that the US does. That’s why they’ll try by hook or crook, tooth and nail to claw their way onto American soil where everything from housing, to medical, food, education is all free of charge or rather saddled onto the backs of the US taxpaying schlubs. The most sickening part of it is watching the libtarded democrats choosing illegals over US citizens in hopes of gaining a quid pro quo by way of illegal votes that these invaders will cast for them. Even Mexico has a national voter ID card that has each persons name, date of birth and even a scanned thumb print to authenticate that they are who they say they are. So while the libtards are trying to sell voter suppression, a shite hole country like Mexico is that much more advanced that they have a voter ID card with a scanned thumb print and the US doesn’t? Something definitely wrong with this picture!!
Additonally, imo its HIGH time we started taking every scum sucking, governor/mayor/chief of police to court, and TRY their behinds, with being accessories. EACH AND EVERY TIME an illegal invader, THEY LET GO, goes on to kill again.
It’s just a matter of time before the US experiences a partial or full currency collapse, as Countries push to abandon the US Dollar as a world currency. When that happens, all of the people that subsist off of handouts will be in for a huge awakening as their freebies dry up.
When that happens, we’ll watch as all of these “asylum seekers” flood back to their respective Countries, or whatever Countries still offer freebies… Canada may want to start work on their own wall, or risk being overrun.
OR we will see riots and violence, like Greece saw, when THEIR economy tanked..
“It’s just a matter of time before the US experiences a partial or full currency collapse …. ”
While it is possible it is hundreds of times less likely
The United States make hundreds of screw-ups which are unnecessary and costly, but it is like one baseball fan told me about the history of baseball, the one who wins is just the one who made less errors.
The US just beats who is in second place
China manipulates its currency
If your interest are not the same as the Chinese state you can find all your money is worthless
To become the reserve currency requires a degree of integrity and a willingness to take on a huge debt burden
Many small countries have the integrity but not the ability to sustain the debt burden
let me lay one on you liberal idiots.
we keep letting in the trash of the world they come and they take,kill steal rape murder.
but you all dont care about the so called helpless well we have our own to look after in our own nation and we do a sorry job of it as a people because government is not supposed to be in the almighty savior of people the communities are.
but back to the abundance people comming here will require more housing,cars,fuels and that means trees being cut down more fossil fuels more of the scarce iliusive water that you say has left earth.
be warned the green impact on all these people will be devastating to your cause.
“be warned the green impact …. ”
Oh no, you have done the unthinkable, pitted one liberal cause against another.
Good for you
Want to destroy them, there is the key