Associated Press apologizes for tweet calling migrant caravan ‘ragtag army of the poor’

The Associated Press apologized Monday amid backlash over a tweet calling the migrant caravan headed for the U.S. border a “ragtag army of the poor.”

“We’ve removed an @AP tweet from Oct. 21 that said a migrant caravan in Mexico was ‘like a ragtag army of the poor,’ ” the news agency said in a tweet. “That wording was poorly chosen and has been removed from our coverage of the caravan.”

A screenshot of a tweet posted by Twitchy showed a message Sunday by @AP_Politics promoting a story from Mark Stevenson that read, “A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US.”

That tweet set off a flurry of angry replies that said the news organization was painting the caravan as potentially dangerous.

Words matter. Is it @AP style to call migrants an “army”—above a photo of mothers tending to their infants and toddlers, no less? This is not only incorrect, but it enables a racist narrative sold by this @POTUS and his supporters. Armies invade. These people are running away. pic.twitter.com/p9TBA0y9PG

— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 22, 2018

Hey @AP —it’s not an army. Really inappropriate to call it as such. Do better. https://t.co/uu40KFCunN

— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) October 21, 2018

some of the members of this “army” are quite literally malnourished babies but ok sure https://t.co/ldAAG8iHnw

— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 21, 2018

Go ahead and change your bad, Trump-inspired headline, @AP. Mothers and children fleeing violence are not an “army.” https://t.co/zJrLJyofXz

— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 22, 2018

Is Breitbart writing AP tweets now? https://t.co/aBzDQASLrZ

— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 21, 2018

The AP also apologized Sunday afternoon, saying their tweet describing the caravan lacked context.

We have deleted a tweet about the migrant caravan moving through Central America and Mexico because it lacked context. A new tweet will be posted shortly.

— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 22, 2018

The caravan of thousands of migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. has provided a powerful campaigning tool for President Trump so close to the midterm elections. He said Monday that he was prepared to “substantially” cut foreign aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador for not doing their “job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.”

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

