Home » News

Ashlyn Harris, U.S. women’s soccer team goalie, blasts Christian player Jaelene Hinkle as ‘homophobic’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am July 18, 2019
14

Goalie women's soccer

A member of the U.S. Women’s National Team called another top U.S. player, Jaelene Hinkle, “homophobic” after the team was accused of being unwelcoming to Christians.

Ashlyn Harris, a goalkeeper and two-time World Cup champion, lashed out at Hinkle on Twitter Monday after a third person unrelated to U.S. soccer, Obianuju Ekeocha of the philanthropic group Culture of Life Africa, tweeted that the team was “not a very welcoming place for Christians,” citing the Hinkle case.

Hinkle drew headlines a year ago for saying she turned down a chance to play for the USWNT because she didn’t want to wear the team’s rainbow pride jersey, citing her Christian faith, but has said nothing publicly about the issue in recent months.

Even so, Harris aimed her jab at Hinkle, tweeting, “Hinkle, our team is about inclusion.”

“Your religion was never the problem,” said Harris, one of five openly lesbian players on the World Cup team. “The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic. You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for.”

Hinkle, our team is about inclusion. Your religion was never the problem. The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic. You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for. https://t.co/XmzKIB88UV
— Ashlyn Harris (@Ashlyn_Harris) July 15, 2019

A number of conservative Christians have championed Hinkle, while Harris argued that the USWNT has Christian players.

In her May 2018 interview with the 700 Club, Hinkle acknowledged she was “giving up the one dream little girls dream about,” but did not say that the team was unwelcoming.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” said Hinkle in the interview. “I gave myself three days to just seek and pray and determine what [God] was asking me to do in this situation.”

Ekeocha cited the 700 Club interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network, saying she was “very curious to know what happened so I went in search of her interview on CBN.”

“Apparently the US women’s Football team is not a very welcoming place for Christians,” said Ekeocha in her Sunday tweet.

Jaelene Hinkle, is the 26-year-old American footballer who gave up the opportunity to be in the USWNT. I was very curious to know what happened so I went in search of her interview with CBN. Apparently, the US women’s Football team is not a very welcoming place for Christians. pic.twitter.com/iWXrG4Dkcw
— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) July 14, 2019

Although the comment was Ekeocha’s, not Hinkle’s, Harris addressed her retort to Hinkle.

“Don’t you dare say our team is ‘not a welcoming place for Christians,'” Harris tweeted. “You weren’t around long enough to know what this team stood for. This is actually an insult to the Christians on our team.”

Hinkle, who plays for the North Carolina Courage pro team, has been called the nation’s best left defender, but she was left off the women’s national team, which won this year’s World Cup.

Coach Jill Ellis told reporters that her decision was based purely on soccer considerations, although sportswriters and others have speculated that the jersey incident was a factor.

Hinkle has not played for the national team since she declined the call-up to play two international friendlies, which would have required her to wear the pride uniform, in 2017.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Ashlyn Harris, U.S. women's soccer team goalie, blasts Christian player Jaelene Hinkle as 'homophobic', 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



14 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:10 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:10 pm

Although the comment was Ekeocha’s, not Hinkle’s, Harris addressed her retort to Hinkle.

There’s sanity for you. “We’re about inclusion. You would never fit in!”

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

ac0522
ac0522
12:47 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:47 pm

Being required to wear a rainbow shirt only represents homosexuality: not soccer, not women & certainly not biological science.

Requiring players to wear “rainbow” shirts in USA sponsored sports events is a snide way of excluding & humiliating heterosexual players, whether they are religious or not.

National sports teams are supposed to be representing their sport & the nation as a whole, not symbolically or otherwise promoting or representing sexual gratification practices.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
12:48 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Harris said “Hinkle, our team is about inclusion.” She left unsaid “unless you’re Christian”!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:54 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:54 pm

in the end christ and christians WIN.

not fags not queers not transgender not athiest not satanist not ever.

every one will kneel when christ returns , everyone!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
12:56 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Ashlyn is a heterophobe. Too many radicalized Lezi-Nazis on the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. Did the purple-haired Lezi-Nazi recruit them?

In order to mug for the cameras, the U.S. flag was dropped to the ground and stepped on…that tells America’s patriots all they need to know.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Redtruck50
Redtruck50
1:01 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:01 pm

We Christians better get ready for war!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Wayne Langman
Wayne Langman
1:02 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:02 pm

A devout believer in any Judaeo Christian religion or any branch of Islam believes in the Old Testament Gospels.
These are very clear on homosexual conduct or even wearing the clothes of the other sex.
Those who are less than devout believers seek to rewrite these texts to suit their own lives and interests.
Perhaps these people should look into other religions such as some Hindu sects which are less condemning

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (2 votes cast)

wisdomseeker
wisdomseeker
1:06 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Ashlyn Harris – Your team is ‘not’ about inclusion. You are anti-Christian. You are also against non-conformity. You accept everyone as long as they are in lock-step with your beliefs…

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Redtruck50
Redtruck50
1:07 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:07 pm

First they stole the beautiful word “gay” then they stole the gift humankind was given to us by God, the rainbow, and you better believe they are corrupting the minds of our children in the public schools, and it’s just beginning!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Dexter Wilson
Dexter Wilson
1:10 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:10 pm

what is obvious is how hateful those who belong to the LGBTQ are. Christians offer hope and love and usually don’t offend these who have become homosexual. There are however many ex-lesbians who have become strong Christians because of the love of Christians. Usually Christians don’t force their attitudes on these but simply invite them to meet the Savior. Those who receive Him and more especially the Holy Spirit Baptism seek transition and this is what the LGBTQ fight tooth and nail to prevent, implying those who leave are supposedly kidding themselves. For those who don’t like what I have said, Let me remind you that Jesus is available for a personal relationship and He is no respecter of persons and can baptize anyone in His Holy Spirit and if you will look at Isiah 30’21” you will discover how He the Holy Spirit can transform your life and lead you into the person you have always wanted to be. I said personal relationship with God, not some kind of mental assent or written personal opinion. I know Him personally through His Holy Spirit. So don’t think I would even attempt to argue with you. ARGUE WITH HIM WHO HAS THE REAL POWER TO CHANGE LIVES THROUGH HIS HOLY SPIRIT.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:23 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Exactly.
    There is no mention if Ms. Hinkle tried to convert or even made a comment to the lesbians about their orientation.
    She acted personally on her own convictions. It is the alphabet soupers who want to impose their belief system on everyone else.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Up North
Up North
1:13 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:13 pm

This is supposed to be the National US Women’s soccer team. If you are not a woman or want to be identified as something else then resign. The team is for American women who are proud to wear their country’s uniform. As a Christian I do not dislike so called gay people. The problem is not the person it is how they see themselves and more importantly how God sees their behavior. Basically as something they are not. Ashlyn Harris and the purple haired one are biological women. If they want to be something else then do it on your own time and quit disgracing your country with your comments.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Dexter Wilson
Dexter Wilson
1:27 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:27 pm

What I have found is that those in the LGBTQ community who like to call those they think are fearful of or hatefu,l homophobic but the absolute truth and let me coin a word, they are HETEROPHOBIC; they are Fearful and hateful of those who are heterosexual.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
1:59 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:59 pm

“Your religion was never the problem,” said Harris, one of five openly lesbian players on the World Cup team. “The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic. You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for.” The real issue here is not “homophobia” the real issue here is the LEFT ALWAYS refuses to accept “ANYONE’S” right to have a different opinion other than the opinion that the left wants to shove down everyone else’s throat. This is ALWAYS the way the LEFT APPROACHES ANYTHING AND EVERYONE THAT HAS A DIFFERENT OPINION than their own. With the (tolerant and inclusive, SARCASM) left, no other opinion is allowed, they are tolerant and inclusive ONLY if you agree with them.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply