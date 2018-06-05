As the gay times roll, the Supremes stop the music

The Supreme Court can sometimes twist itself into a pretzel to write law. The court on Monday upheld again the Constitutional principle that freedom of speech includes the right not to speak, but it all but apologized for saying so.
The court ruled on narrow grounds, but by an interesting margin, that a Colorado baker was within his rights to decline to bake a cake celebrating the legal union of two homosexual men.
Justice Anthony Kennedy three years ago wrote into the Constitution that the legal institution of marriage — established thousands of years ago across every culture and every religious faith — must include such homosexual unions. This time he wrote the opinion that the baker, Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop, cannot be required to bake a cake to celebrate a union that his faith tells him is wrong. A “sin,” to use a quaint word.
“The neutral and respectful consideration to which [Mr.] Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The [Colorado] Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.” Indeed, one of the civil rights commissioners likened being deprived of a piece of wedding cake to slavery and the Holocaust. Justice Kennedy invited gay litigants to try again.
“The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts,” he wrote, “all in the context of recognizing that these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs,” A little disrespect might be all right, just nothing “undue.”
The tone of the opinion reeks of a valedictory. Mr. Kennedy wants everybody, particularly the Catholics (of whom he is one) and other conservatives to know that he’s not such a bad sort as all that. He can retire now with honor in the eyes of the lavender lobby and red-blooded conservatives as well. Or so he may imagine. He only angered nearly everyone, for either going too far or not far enough.
The opinion cut so close to the bone that nearly all justices could approve it, all except Sonia Sotomayor, who promised at her confirmation hearing to “rule as a wise Latina” and has faithfully kept her promise, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat on the court tilts so far to the left that when the photographer shows up for the annual photograph of the High Court she occasionally falls out of the picture. Justice Clarence Thomas voted with the majority, but wanted an opinion covering more territory.
Nobody loses very much by the way the opinion was written. The case began when two gay blades, on their way to a hitching post in Massachusetts, went into the Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Calif., to order a wedding cake for a wedding reception to follow in Colorado. Jack Phillips, whose religious convictions were well known in the community, told them, “I’m sorry, guys, I can’t do that.” He offered to bake them another kind of cake, just not a wedding cake.
“What followed,” says David Mullins, who was either the bride or the groom, “was this horrible pregnant pause while what was happening sunk in, and we were mortified.” Mr. Mullins and his very significant other, Charlie Craig, duly filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Soon it was pretty clear that what the bridal couple wanted was not a cake, but an issue to litigate. The commission decided that the bridal couple’s rights must be protected, and the baker has no rights to protect. If he felt “mortified,” tough. He should get a life, presumably with another guy in it.
Bashing bakers was catching. When Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of a bakery in Portland, Ore., devout Christians both, declined to bake a celebratory cake for a lesbian couple, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries said they were in violation of a state law mandating LGBTQ sufferers certain rights in public accommodations. The Kleins were fined $135,000 and ordered to pay the couple “emotional distress” damages. The Kleins lost their business, but their “emotional distress” doesn’t count.
This is not the end of the affair. Other cases are percolating through the legal system, one or two of them up to the Supreme Court. These cases, too, are not about wedding cakes, or public accommodation, or even about being left out of wedded bliss. Gays want the larger culture to say that their “lifestyle” demands celebration by all. Dissenters must be broken on the wheel. Religious faith can be no excuse. Justice Kennedy sees that, in spite of his new self. The three percent must rule, whatever the cost.
• Wesley Pruden is editor in chief emeritus of The Times.
—-
—-
If Kennedy was a student of history he would have known all the arguments for why a nation cannot have multiple types marriage because they were all made when admitting Utah to the UNION
We are in union at the points in which we share in common. Marriage is such a fundamental part to have diversity at that point is to divide us.
There is ONLY ONE type of marriage we all have in common because we ALL are born of only one mother and one father and that is one man and one woman
There is good reason to believe and history suggest it that the written law only came into existence from the agriculture revolution which caused permanent settlements and property rights and fathers passing their property on to their children
So property, law, and fathers are one and the same. In fact, the word marriage means young man
The rights of property are also why when one thinks of polygamy it is always one man with multiple wives and when we think of a woman with multiple sex partners she is called a wh*re
At any rate, Kennedy did not give his vote the thought it deserved because this will continue to divide the nation
And until they reverse Oberfell, and nix gay marriage as a right, i don’t see this decision by the Scutous as ‘stopping the gay times music’. If anything its merely a little speed bum;p.
Not even a speed bump, more like a small pothole on a residential street.
It is sad that Aaron and Melissa Klein lost their business because of their Christian beliefs. I heard on Fox News this morning, that Melissa Klein has received death threats. Hey left wing loons, I thought you left wingers wanted to ban guns, because the guns injured and killed people?
When have conservative christians, who STOOD UP for themselves, Not received death threats from the rabid libtards??
I see organized deception behind the “tolerance” movement.
First, the “tolerant” camp tells us that we have to tolerate things (like homosexuality) because it strengthens our individual liberties. Once we gave them what they wanted, they re-interpreted (and deceitfully so) the noun “tolerance” to mean “approval”. And recently, even that much deception has not been enough, and they try to make us believe that “tolerance” is “celebration”. So, our freedom to disapprove (in this case, of a sexual conduct) has been stolen from us.
“Tolerance” does not imply “approval”. We can tolerate things (like substance abuse, infidelity, or American flag burning) without approving them. That would be quite in line with Voltaire’s perspective on freedom of speech: “I disapprove of what you say but will defend to death your right to saying it”.
Once the “Liberals” have their way and do legally equate “tolerance” with “celebration”, Americans will be forced to celebrate appropriation of the fruits of our hard work by the invading hordes and deconstruction of the nation that built the most magnificent manufacturing system that the world has even seen.
(Wait, we are already celebrating these. Somehow, I’m not surprised.)
Exactly. Take a look at the Sheer # of cities, which hold gay pride parades, festivles and the like. MANY OF WHICH co-inside with other big events, so as to almost shove it down the throats OF those other attendees (like her in Columbus Oh, where the past 5 years straight for the Origins Game show, the Downtown gay pride parade has been held the same weekend.).
Whle I realize the Supreme Court practically DID twist themselves into a pretzel attempting to avoid creating any kind of “precedent” with this case (I mean, heaven FORFEND that they should establish a PRECEDENT of upholding the God-given religious liberties underwritten by our Constitution!), I nonetheless APPLAUD them for slapping down the Colorado officials who treated Mr. Phillips religious rights with such CONTEMPT in service to the Gay Nazi agenda. Sadly, though, this “compromise” only leaves the door open for MORE of the same TYRANNY by the loud-mouthed MINORITY of the GAY NAZIS who demand that people not ONLY “accept” their perversion, but AGREE with and CELEBRATE it as “normal!”
I suspect the Conservatives on the Court had to thread this needle to get enough of the Lib-toons on the court to UPHOLD Mr. Phillips’ religious liberties by casting their votes to strike down the egregiously anti-liberty actions of that Colorado court. So much for the “lifetime” appointment of Supremes to set them free from “political pressure.” It has become INCREASINGLY CLEAR that the “lifetime” appointment of Supreme Court Justices needs to be re-examined and CHANGED!
UNTIL those colorado officials, who treated Mr Phillips actually PAY for wha they did, i won’t consider this a slap down.
They need to be personally, individually, held responsible in a civil action for ALL their attempts to deprive the baker of his God Given and Constitutionally Protected Civil Rights. The damages sought should be 3 X each individual’s personal assets since they should be “punitive damages”. Until these anti-constutional activists have to see ALL their personal assets removed, we’ll continue to have such trampling on freedom.
“Freedom” includes all four possible cases:
1. Freedom to buy from someone you choose, if they want to sell.
2. Freedom to not buy from someone you do not choose, even if they want to sell.
3. Freedom to sell to someone you choose, if they want to buy.
4. Freedom not to sell to someone you do not choose, even if they want to buy.
The case with the baker and the gays is a Case Four situation but all of the above situations are supportive of individual freedom; which must be honored and protected.