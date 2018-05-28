As Obamacare Premiums Soar, Dems Lie

America has a health insurance problem because politicians would rather lie about it than solve it. Obamacare regulations caused premiums for people buying their own insurance to more than double between 2013 and 2017, and then soar even higher in 2018. With huge hikes predicted again in 2019, the Affordable Care Act will have caused premiums to triple in six years. Ouch. But instead of telling the truth about why this is happening, politicians are dishing out lies.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already announcing what he’s going to do about the rate hikes. “We Democrats are going to be relentless in making sure the American people exactly understand who is to blame for the rates.” He means pinning the blame on President Trump and the Republican majorities in Congress. Don’t buy this lie.
Independent insurance experts point to the flawed provisions of the Affordable Care Act that drive premiums skyward year after year. Never mind who’s in the White House.
The biggest cause, according to McKinsey management consultants, is Obamacare’s rule forcing healthy people to pay the same premium as sick people. Before Obamacare, people in most states buying in the individual market paid premiums that varied depending on their own expected medical needs. Not any more. Now they’re being coerced into paying the medical bills of the chronically ill. Five percent of the population consumes almost 50 percent of the health care, but under Obamacare, everyone pays the same premium. Few would volunteer for such a scheme. That’s why Obamacare uses force. You buy, or you get fined.
Despite soaring premiums, consumers are getting lower-quality coverage than before Obamacare. McKinsey finds insurers are restricting choices of doctors and hospitals. Major cancer hospitals are off-limits in many plans, which are barely disguised Medicaid. If you’re seriously ill, getting medications you need — such as Copaxone to treat multiple sclerosis — can be nearly impossible, according to researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Texas.
Enter President Trump. With Congress stymied, Trump is changing federal insurance regulations as much as a president legally can to help sticker-shocked consumers. Some 20 million people who can’t afford Obamacare are either incurring the penalty for not having it or getting an exemption.
Trump’s changes will allow consumers to pay according to their own health needs, and to buy 12-month plans without costly extras like maternity coverage and pediatric dental coverage that are mandatory (even for single guys) in Obamacare plans.
Trump also pledged to eliminate the penalty, and the new tax reform law does that in 2019.
Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi say Trump’s moves “sabotage” the Affordable Care Act and “jack up costs and premiums for millions of middle-class Americans.” What? You’d have to have amnesia to think premium hikes are a new problem.
Democrats are making a big deal over the Congressional Budget Office estimate that eliminating the penalty will add 10 percent to next year’s premiums. Ten percent — trivial compared with increases we’ve seen since 2013 and huge hikes forecast this fall. CareFirst in Maryland is proposing a 91 percent hike.
This explosive problem is fixable. Every Republican proposal to replace Obamacare would pay the medical bills of people with pre-existing conditions out of general revenues. It wouldn’t abandon them, but rather lift the burden off consumers in the individual market and spread it more broadly. Sadly, Congress failed to act. The good news is that eight states are moving ahead, using that same solution to undo the worst effects of Obamacare’s pricing rules and provide relief.
Schumer seems exultant over the rate hikes ahead, missing no opportunity to repeat the lie, “President Trump and congressional Republicans are fully responsible.” For Schumer and other Dems, soaring premiums are about politics. They’re not suffering. Members of Congress get a sweetheart insurance deal for life. They should be trying to solve the problem for everyone else instead of lying about it.
Betsy McCaughey is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and a former lieutenant governor of New York State. Contact her at betsy@betsymccaughey.com. To find out more about Betsy McCaughey and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
We have one “man” to thank for all this: John McCain.
All butt hurt that Trump won the election AND the fact that Trump doesn’t take his bull, decided to be the lone holdout that prevented the repeal of this monstrosity of an illegal law.
Ran for re-election on the promise of repeal, and what did he do? Once again, poked ALL of us in the eyes.
Not disputing the article here, just underscoring what wasn’t said.
Schmucky Schumer is what he is and what that snake’s doing is to be expected.
The problem is that we have even bigger snakes in the Republican party that run as Conservatives, but turncoat into little demoRats once elected or re-elected…cough-cough*McCain*cough. The little jerk isn’t the only one. I think most of us here know who the rest are.
And EVERY OTHER politician who voted themselves to be EXEMPT from this mess.
I still feel, had THEY BEEN forced to use obama care, just like everyone else, THEY WOULD HAVE repealed it first chance they got!
Obama made a waiver list, where his political pals would get Obamacare for free. Trump now controls that list.
Reverse the waivers. Make it so Dem donors pay for the whole thing and the rest of us get free health care. Then take your sweet time about repealing it.
Dems didn’t care if the insane costs of Obamacare bankrupt us little guys. Transfer the entire cost to big Dem donors like Facebook, Apple, whoever. If it bankrupts those companies, oh well. Don’t expect sympathy from me.
These companies would not go bankrupt of course. They would be on the phone with their lapdog politicians demanding they lead the charge to repeal Obamacare. Let the Dems do all the work. Let the Dems call in every special favor to repeal it.
And also at election time, you can honestly say the heartless Libs took away your free health care.
The SC should have ruled that obamacare was unconstitutional in the first place. I’ve never seen anything in the constitution that allows the government to require anyone to buy anything.
The SC decided to call it a “Tax”, even though it was NOT so stated in the bill/law.
Thank Judge Roberts for that little nugget!
Which imo, ranks up there with legalizing gay marriage, and forcing schools to teach/take all students, even illegal invaders, as the MOST STUPIDEST decisions the scotus has ever made..