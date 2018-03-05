As ICE raids ramp up, CA county launches hotline for legal help, reporting ICE sightings

MARTINEZ — As Northern California feels the heat from stepped up ICE raids, Contra Costa County has responded with a deportation defense hotline offering legal help, notifications and community support.
The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Stand Together Contra Costa rapid response hotline for immigrant families to access legal services or report Immigrants and Customs Enforcement raids in the county at any hour.
“Unfortunately, with the hate and threats against immigrant families, many have not been able to access legal help to ensure due process rights are protected,” said Supervisor John Gioia. “We’re standing up for all families in Contra Costa and preventing families from being split up.”
The deportation defense hotline is a free service and can be accessed by calling 925-900-5151.
The website, which can be found at StandTogetherContraCosta.org, gives advice on when to call the rapid response hotline: If ICE is at the caller’s front door, they are advised not to open the door unless officers have a Department of Homeland Security warrant; if ICE is on the streets, the group will send rapid responders to verify; if ICE detains a family member, dispatchers will send out legal representation from the Contra Costa Office of the Public Defender.
The hotline comes just days after ICE finished a multi-day sweep through the Bay Area, arresting 232 undocumented immigrants in the nation’s only sanctuary state. ICE Director Thomas Homan said in an interview with Fox News that the agency sought the arrest of 864 people, but was stymied by an early warning from Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf.
“The program could not have started soon enough,” Gioia said. “I’m not concerned about retaliation. I feel we’ve done the right thing. It protects families from being torn apart. Many of the individuals that ICE has gone after are not a threat to our community. They are contributing members to our community.”
Contra Costa County’s hotline adds to a growing list of legal resources for undocumented immigrants. The county will also host community workshops, legal consultations and monthly presentations to ICE detainees at the West County jail in Richmond.
Around the Bay Area, families have been gathering to discuss emergency plans — who will care for children or pets, where to hide emergency cash and important documents.
Stand Together Contra Costa next event will be a celebration at Davis Park in San Pablo on Saturday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oaklands mayor should be in jail along with her beloved illegal invaders. The ONLY constitutional right the illegal invaders have is the right to prove citizenship immediately. If they can’t do that, a bus ride to the border is what they should expect.
By giving aid and comfort to the law breaking foreign enemies, does that not make Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf liable to be jailed for Treason? Did not the Supremes just ratify the concept that illegals could be jailed indefinitely? As far as immigration laws are concerned, when there is Libby, Libby, Libby on the label, label, label, American laws and obedience get morphed into a fable, fable, fable. She needs to get put on ice, in a jail cell full of men who smuggle in women for use in prostitution, for a wakeup, wakeup, wakeup.
Hey Jeff DO NOTHING Sessions, why aren’t you sending Federal Marshals into communist Kalifornia to arrest these criminal politicians? Oh, I forgot, “DO NOTHING” is your middle name. We do not have an Attorney General in Washington.
American citizens should crash the system. Make many “from a good source” reports and tip-offs, forcing them to guess if they are valid (which they won’t know without a traitor on the inside), stretching their “immediate response team” beyond it’s breaking point, breaking their bank…. Scaring off those illegals because they won’t know if/when it’s an actual raid. And disseminating such information is NOT illegal, as, like they use, it’s “from a good source” and not verifiable without insider help. I’m a “good source”, I can tell you now there WILL be more raids, I got that from an inside source (ICE).