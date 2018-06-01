As advertisers flee, Samantha Bee ‘sincerely regrets’ vile, vulgar attack on Ivanka. Is that enough?

Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The swift-moving saga pitting “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee against the White House has taken yet another turn.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Ms. Bee tweeted mid-afternoon Thursday.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Her straightforward comment followed a stern demand from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders which demanded an apology from the TBS host, who had used an obscenity and made suggestive comments about President Trump’s daughter on Wednesday.

Ms. Bee’s apology followed another tweet, however — this from Autotrader, a nationally-based auto sales group which has previously sponsored her show.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

State Farm Insurance pulled their advertising from the show shortly thereafter, noting that the comments were not keeping with their “brand values.”

In the meantime, TBS also apologized and removed the episode in question from online access, noting, “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Samantha Bee may have apologized but Kathy Griffin, Sally Field, other Hollywood liberals standing by her. https://t.co/4A9hnYDfEw — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2018

