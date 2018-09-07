Arson at GOP office in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.
The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.
There was no damage to apartments in the building above the office, which is located on the building’s first floor.
The Laramie Boomerang reports the fire was reported about 3:25 a.m.
Steven Morgan of the Laramie Fire Department says it is being investigated as arson.
Morgan says the FBI will investigate because the office is occupied by a political organization.
Albany County GOP chairman Ben McKay says a “Make America Great” sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.
___
Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Join the discussion
This is realy going to get out of hand, WE The People need to step back and THINK ABOUT what they are doing.
Today Obama opens mouth about comparing the Republican Party to Nazi’s in America while his own party creates pogroms similar to the 1930’s Kristallnacht in Germany. They would burn down Congress like the Nazi’s burned down the Reichstag if it furthered their pursuit for power. Hitler burned the books,,,,,,Obama and crew burn the Newspapers and the media, the internet and the truth.