Arnold Schwarzenegger plans to sue oil companies for ‘killing people’

He’s declaring warzenegger.
Appearing at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that Big Oil should consider him a “Predator” but he failed to “Kindergarten Cop” to past allegations of sexual misconduct.
During a live recording of Politico’s Off Message podcast Sunday, the former California governor revealed his plan to sue oil companies, drawing a comparison to how tobacco companies hid details about how harmful their products were for consumers.
“The oil companies knew from 1959 on, they did their own study that there would be global warming happening because of fossil fuels, and on top of it that it would be risky for people’s lives, that it would kill,” Schwarzenegger said.
“We’re going to go after them, and we’re going to be in there like an Alabama tick. Because to me it’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco.”
The star of “Junior” has yet to establish an exact date for when he’ll be filing the lawsuit, but he claims to be discussing it with several private law firms, stating that even if they fail, he hopes it will at least promote further awareness about the effects of climate change.
“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first degree murder,” he said. “I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies.”
While Schwarzenegger appears to be talking about oil companies’ disastrous effect on the environment as a whole, he could just as easily be referring to an incident that saw 10 activists get tortured and killed in Nigeria.
The victims’ families accused Shell Oil of working with the Nigerian government to silence them, with the case ultimately ending in a $15.5 million payout.
The former two-term head of the Golden State also discussed the #MeToo movement in light of past accusations made against him.
In what would be termed “Gropegate,” six women came forward in 2003 to say Schwarzenegger, then a candidate for governor, touched them without consent.
Labeling the groping allegations “politically motivated,” Schwarzenegger offered his support of women coming forward as well as a vague mea culpa.
“It is about time. I think it’s fantastic. I think that women have been used and abused and treated horribly for too long, and now all of the elements came together to create this movement, and now finally puts the spotlight on this issue, and I hope people learn from that,” he said.
“You’ve got to take those things seriously. You’ve got to look at it and say, ‘I made mistakes. And I have to apologize.'”
Seems like Arnie dropped his mind entirely along with his marital-fidelity!
If in the German language Schwarze Catz wine translates as the wine of the Black Cats. Schwarse Negger in politics is the blackened double-entendre whiner of black oil and panderer of Black Democrats.
“Because to me it’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco.”……..Perhaps the Label of IMPREGNATING MOLESTER needs to be tatoo’d upon his own Blackened mind and forehead as his examples of infidelity and non-loyalty have been proven more deadly to American society than any petroleum product.
He is Austrian.
Yes, he is Austrian, and he needs to terminate his residence here, and keep his promise to Austria. He said “I’ll be back”, nicht wahr.
From the article above: “. I think that women have been used and abused and treated horribly for too long, and now all of the elements came together to create this movement, and now finally puts the spotlight on this issue, and I hope people learn from that,” he said.” Hey Arnold, how did you abuse / treat horribly, your wife and kids by cheating on your wife? Since you heat your home and use oil and gasoline to run your car, since you have four homes / mansions, you are worried about global warming? You will be presented with an Oscar for being a hypocrite. You also fit right in with your buddy Harvey Weinstein!
Definitely NOT one of the Hollywood strong minds that were able to differentiate between acting/role playing and real life responses in responsibility. Hollywood changed him for the worse, not he changing Hollywood for the better, so what makes him think he can succeed in making the world a better place on the State or Federal Level? It takes courage and integrity to ingest the food of the California Fruit and Nut cake diet without going nutty yourself. Strong Muscles are never a good substitute for Brain matter or heart.
If all else fails fall back on the NAZI tactics of environmentalism. Attack oil companies, after all they did contribute bringing the US and the world out of the dark ages…Schwarzenegger has become just as much an idiot as the present governor of california moonbeam brown.
Green is the new red.
If I were him I’d be a little less vocal about things that people do that they might know could lead to someone’s death. Considering his connection to extremely violent movies which glorified guns and their irresponsible portrayal (because everyone walks down the middle of a street with a true automatic weapon shooting randomly) and the rise in mass shootings perhaps some victims of school shootings or their families ought to sue him.
If Milankovich cycles are valid, Earth’s distance from the sun and angle of inclination vary over thousands of years. If the two habits agree, heat will increase by virtue of proximity. It may be such that spontaneous combustion, lightning strikes and volcanoes have polluted the air over time more than any of man’s inventions / concoctions. Perhaps Arnie and MaryJane have become friends.
Why is Arnold interested in this? Arnold will have to invest a huge amount of money for research! Oh yes, if Arnold puts a little money in, he can take out a huge amount for his own pocket! Arnold is well known as a greedy arse!
Look at what this hypocrite drives. One of the worst fuel efficient cars made.